DAILY TOP 5: No sports stinks, but here’s five things to fill the void

I’ve been parading out memories of my time covering Indiana State men’s basketball in these Daily Top 5s over the last week or two. They’ve received a nice response, including from some of the players mentioned.
I have a few left I want to do, but I’m going to take a break from that today.
When there’s little to look forward to in the world of sports on pause, it’s easy to look back on what we’ve had, but you can’t look back forever.
We still have to live in the moment, but the depressing reality is that there isn’t much for sports fans to go on at the moment. If you’re a sports fan, the void has to be filled somehow. Same as the void that needs to be filled by all of the other activities we can’t participate in at the moment.
So for today’s Top 5, I’m listing some of the things I’ve done to fill the sports void. Frankly, they’re not working very well, but they have to do for the moment.
5. I’ve watched some of the few live sports still going – Are you aware that horse racing has gone on in states like Florida and Arkansas? Well, it is, and I know, because I’ve watched it!
I haven’t watched a lot of it, but I’ve seen some of it. I don’t mind horse racing, but I don’t usually watch it regularly, certainly not from thoroughbred outposts like Oaklawn Park or Tampa Bay Downs. I even saw a frightening moment when a jockey was thrown from his mount in the middle of the home stretch.
4. I watched the NFL Draft – Why is this noteworthy? Doesn’t every sports fan watch the NFL Draft?
Well, no, they don’t, though you’d never know it by the way it’s hyped every year. I have a severe aversion to hyped-up events, regardless of how important they are. I have an equally severe aversion to hosannahs being sung to the highest for players who haven’t proven a thing.
But, it qualified as current sports, Indiana State’s Jonas Griffith had a chance to be drafted, so I watched for work purposes as well as having an interest.
It was fun in the sense that all of those old feelings came back! I could roll my eyes about the platitudes being paid to … pretty much every player selected. That actually doesn’t bother me as much (after all, it is a big day for these players) as much as the instant draft analyses for every NFL team.
Just stop. No one yet knows who had the good and bad drafts. It creates a false narrative for not only the teams, but the players drafted, and its lazy embrace-debate TV and irresponsible “journalism”. Which is why I usually don’t watch very much draft coverage in the first place.
Ah! I’ve got those old feelings back!
3. Dutifully watching iRacing – I’ve written about this already, so I don’t want to repeat too much. I actually have this weekend’s IndyCar iRacing event on my DVR as I was watching the NFL Draft at the time. We live in strange times.
I’ve actually found NASCAR iRacing to be somewhat more fascinating than the real thing. The races are shorter, which accentuates tire strategies, etc., everyone is even, and the drivers seem committed to it.
They raced Talladega over the weekend and it was actually really impressive how they more or less held it together. I’ve done simulations on the restrictor-plate tracks and it’s very hard to keep your car stable with a realistic draft and pack. Of course, I was using a $10 controller, not a five-figure driving rig, so there’s that.
They’ve also become smart about when and where to not throw a yellow flag. Two-car pileup in the back of the pack? Who cares? Race on.
And mock iRacing all you want, but I doubt Kyle Larson is laughing with you. It became newsworthy when he used an inappropriate, racially-charged word during a race and it cost him his job.
2. Watched old sports – Do I do this anyway? Yes, but in the unwanted golden age of “classic” games on TV, you can do this far more than ever. Sports channels need content, and like we’ve done here at the paper, they’ve turned to their libraries to help fill the gap.
I watched part of Super Bowl XXXI on Sunday – when the Packers beat the Patriots, the first championship I experienced as a fan – so this Cheesehead appreciated that. It cuts both ways, though. I also got to see the Milwaukee Brewers in two of their losing games from the 1982 World Series last week, including the clincher.
It reminded me that National League baseball fans I argued with in the 1980s about the DH were selective purists. Busch Stadium’s astroturf produced joke infield bounces that are far more damaging to the integrity of the game than the DH ever has been.
Not bitter!
1. Dice football and baseball – Again, I play my fair share of card-and-dice baseball and football anyway. I’ve always loved it. Is it because I’m a big dork? Well, yeah, but unlike video games (which obviously require some aptitude that skew realistic simulation) or computer simulators that don’t give you the formula for how they achieve a play result, I take a lot of enjoyment out of reading (or clicking) a chart and knowing how a result was achieved. Makes me feel more a part of the process and the game. I’m more invested.
I actually found a baseball simulator I really like I hadn’t heard of before. It’s called Dombrov Baseball, which is a substantially enhanced version of a Sports Illustrated card-and-dice game from the 1970s.
It’s not as deep as Strat-O-Matic or Dynasty League Baseball, two other card-and-dice games I’ve written about before that are also quite good, but it still produces a pretty realistic game (if a little bit too pitching-oriented) and you can’t beat the price. It’s $20 for everything, including every season they’ve created. That’s a big advantage over the aforementioned games, who charge more than that for each of their individual seasons.
Check it out if you want to get your baseball card-and-dice freak on, or at least the PC equivalent. The only catch? It uses special dice, but you can make your own if you have some normal, six-sided dice around the house.
For football? I’ve only played Strat-O-Matic. They do a very good job of re-creating a game that is very difficult to simulate in that format. I’ll admit, I’ve only played the PC version. The card-and-dice version must be extremely laborious to play considering how many variables occur. However, I know a lot of people love it.
How are you filling the sports void? Drop me a line at todd.golden@tribstar.com and let me know about it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.