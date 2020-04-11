DAILY TOP 5: Let's go on a time machine for today's Top 5

Without live sports? We’ve done a lot of looking back at our sports heritage in the Wabash Valley.
Why not? We have a 100-plus-year legacy of local sports. Something has to fill our vacuum of sports interest until the real thing comes back.
When you look back? Maybe you long for an era gone by. Or maybe you wish you could have experienced something that happened before you were born or before you were old enough to appreciate a moment.
I’m not immune to any of that. If I’m honest, I’m a history-minded guy and would love to experience the moments that paved the way and created the context for our modern day of sports.
So my Daily Top 5 is what Wabash Valley sporting experiences of the past I wish I had experienced myself.
5. Classic Action Track – Good old days are in the eye of the beholder. In the modern sense? The Terre Haute Action Track is in its good old days. Track Enterprises has stabilized the track in the last decade and brought in consistent events in the top disciplines in dirt track racing.
However, there was a time when the top names in motorsports, or at least open-wheel motorsports, made regular visits to the Action Track.
Indy-style racing in the 1960s was a varied discipline. Superspeedways and fairgrounds dirt tracks shared the calendar together. Up until 1970, Du Quoin was on the USAC Champ Car calendar right alongside Indianapolis.
The racing ethos was different too. Drivers just drove. Specialization occurred, but wasn’t as prevalent, and you had drivers like A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and many others running several different kinds of racing.
The Action Track never hosted an official USAC race, but it did host the stars of the day in events like the Hut Hundred and Hulman Classic. This occurred well into the 1970s until open-wheel racing’s ladder became more formalized and dirt became less a part of its structure.
4. Affiliated baseball – Having the Terre Haute Rex is great because it offers a summer conduit for entertainment and for baseball Having Indiana State baseball is even better because the Missouri Valley Conference is a true incubator of Major League Baseball talent. However, there was a time when Terre Haute, and even Paris, Ill., had affiliated minor-league baseball teams with direct pipelines to the top.
Terre Haute was part of the Three-I League for most of its 20th Century existence. For much of that time, it was either a St. Louis Browns or Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, though right at the end, it was the Detroit Tigers. The Paris Lakers were a Chicago Cubs affiliate in the 1950s in the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League and were an original Midwest League franchise.
I was in our archives working on a project and saw clippings of the Three-I pennant race in 1948. Terre Haute made the playoffs, beat Danville 3-2 in a first-round best-of-five series and played Evansville in the championship series but got swept in four games. It captivated the local media attention. It was also fun to see stories about Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones, who, besides having an all-time great nickname, had played for Terre Haute in 1947 and who made it to the big club in 1948. It was a big deal for him to be playing for the Phillies.
We get an element of these experiences today as you can trace former ISU and Rex players who make it to pro ball, but it’s a longer, less predictable process. Back then, you could see good players “graduate” their way up the ranks.
You may also notice I said that the newspaper stories of the time gave it big press. Not long after 1948, television came along in a big way and largely killed minor-league baseball in many towns. Many, like Terre Haute and Paris, have never seen it return in affiliated form.
3. Original Memorial Stadium – Was Memorial Stadium more special in its baseball configuration than its current football one? The answer to that probably lies in what you value about a facility. Current-day Memorial Stadium certainly isn’t an interesting looking edifice. A kind way to describe it is utilitarian.
Memorial Stadium’s baseball configuration, at least to someone looking back through the prism of time, was a lot more interesting architecturally. Built in the 1920s, it represented the classic baseball stadium style of the time, much like Danville or Evansville’s Bosse Field. Unlike those places, the grandstands extended down past the roofed section, which served the facility for the many football games it hosted.
Memorial Stadium was the center of the Terre Haute outdoor athletic experience into the early 1970s. ISU played there, of course, but so did every city high school. Games were played on multiple nights to accommodate everyone’s home games. It would have been neat to see it in that form.
2. 1979 Sycamores – ISU’s 1979 Final Four run is almost certainly the biggest sporting moment in Terre Haute’s history, so why wouldn’t I want to experience that? I was 7 at the time of that Final Four, but I didn’t live in Terre Haute and my only recollection was my Dad watching games on TV. I really didn’t start following college basketball in earnest until the 1980s.
We know the games, but what would have been most fun is how this team galvanized the ISU community, the city of Terre Haute, and the state of Indiana. Night-after-night of a full or near-full Hulman Center is obviously something I’ve not experienced myself. I know it was fun for everyone because I’ve spoken with plenty of folks who lived through it.
1. Pre-consolidation high school sports – My main mission in going back to our archives is to build a database of our high school sports history. Obviously, by going back to 1948 (the earliest season we have available in the Tribune-Star offices), I’m getting a heavy dose of pre-consolidation high school sports in the Wabash Valley.
Moving roughly south to north, Vigo County had Prairie Creek, Blackhawk, Riley, Honey Creek, Wiley, Glenn, West Terre Haute (or Valley), Concannon, State High, Gerstmeyer, Garfield, Otter Creek, New Goshen (or Fayette) and Fontanet. Schulte came along in the early 1950s. This doesn’t count the other counties, that also had several high schools that no longer exist.
What an underappreciated (in its time) embarrassment of high school sports riches! Not all schools played everything. The city schools played football in a Western Indiana Conference with Clinton, Linton, Sullivan and Brazil. The other schools played … fall high school baseball in the late 1940s.
We know about some of the big stories of lore. The annual Wiley-Garfield Thanksgiving football game, etc. What I’d love to know is what a Concannon-Valley basketball game was like. Or Fontanet-Otter Creek. Or Riley-Blackhawk. All of the above have swallowed into their bigger successors and represent intra-school battles in the modern sense. Concannon-Valley would be an intra-West Vigo battle, etc.
I also would relish the chance to cover these schools in the modern sense. Back in the 40s? Coverage was extensive, but it was a just-the-facts-ma’am, games-only proposition. No photos. It would have been fun to feature the athletes of the time in the modern way of features, etc.
Most of these schools would disappear in the late 1950s and 1960s after the Indiana School Consolidation Act in 1959 mandated equalized educational opportunities. You understand the Act from an educational standpoint, but it’s a shame these communities lost their athletic identities. I think having sports to aspire to and to represent communities did mean a lot (and had a lot more kids participating) and a lot has been lost in those towns that have lost their high schools. I feel sad when I pass through area towns that are run down and don’t have that identity to pull them together anymore. It would have been cool to live in a time where they had ties that binded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.