When I fall asleep as an adult, I have the volume of my bedroom television turned down low with 1980s or 1990s popular music playing on DIRECTV.
For some reason, those kinds of tunes take my mind off the daily stress of work and arguing with people on Facebook. Those are not necessarily my favorite types of music. However, I find them relaxing — maybe slightly boring — but not to the point of being annoying.
When I was a youngster, at least during summer months, my background sleepy-time noise was something entirely different.
Having become an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins after watching Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison and Tony Oliva pummel some helpless American League team during a 1967 Monday night game, I tried finding Twins night games on AM radio. My usual sources were WHO out of Des Moines, Iowa, unless the Twins were on the West Coast, then I'd get WCCO out of Minneapolis because its signal was usually stronger late at night.
Remember, this was pre-ESPN and pre-Fox Sports regional networks. So if you had a favorite MLB team that wasn't in the Midwest, it could be a challenge to find their games. Still, I was a kid. So staying awake until the end also was a challenge.
Fast-forward (temporarily) to 2020: After noticing that Todd Golden wrote about the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals as Daily Top 5 topics during my vacation last week, I decided to throw in my two cents on the MLB.
Below were my favorite MLB players before I turned 21. That means my Terre Haute friend Brian Dorsett, a longtime former major-leaguer who is slightly younger than me, is not included.
Next time, Brian.
• No. 5 Tommy John — A Terre Haute native, John is my only non-original Twin to appear on this list. When I first started following baseball, there had been no surgery named after the left-handed John and he was coming off a pair of 14-win seasons with the White Sox. That season, he finished 10-13.
His now-famous arm injury occurred in 1975 when John was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two years later, he went 20-7 with a 2.78 earned-run average.
After signing with the New York Yankees as a free agent, he posted 21-9 and 22-9 records in 1979 and 1980 respectively and started establishing himself as one of the top hurlers in baseball. From 1982 through 1984, he pitched for my new favorite team — the California Angels (see explanation below) — and joined forces with former AL MVPs Rod Carew, Reggie Jackson, Don Baylor and Fred Lynn.
This group of Angels won the AL West in 1982, but lost to the Milwaukee Brewers three games to two for the league championship and the right to advance to the World Series.
There are plenty of baseball fans who name John (288 victories and a 3.34 ERA over 26 seasons) as the best player to not yet be voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. I would not argue with any of them.
• No. 4 Bert Blyleven — He came up with the Twins as a young phenom with a nasty curveball in 1970. He evolved into a clutch pitcher who helped the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1987 Twins win World Series titles.
The right-handed Blyleven retired after the 1992 season, finishing with 287 wins and 3,701 strikeouts over 22 seasons. His best year was probably 1973 when he went 20-7 for the Twins.
Blyleven was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.
• No. 3 Tony Oliva — Already a two-time AL batting titlist (1964 and 1965) before I was old enough to be a fan in 1967, the Cuban-born Oliva won one more in 1971 with a .337 average.
He played in only one World Series with the Twins, 1965, when they lost to the Dodgers and Sandy Koufax four games to three.
After his first eight full big-league seasons, it was impossible to imagine Oliva never being inducted into the Hall of Fame. But during his final five seasons, knee injuries forced him to endure eight surgeries. He was no longer the dominant hitter he once was.
Oliva retired after the 1976 season with all-time statistics that did not do his career justice — .304 batting average, 1,917 hits, 220 homers and 947 RBIs. By the end of his career, Oliva’s knee caused him so much pain that he was unable to slide.
• No. 2 Rod Carew — The Panamanian-born Carew came up as a second baseman with the Twins in 1967. That season, along with the next 17 seasons afterward, he was named to the All-Star Game.
Carew already had won five AL batting titles heading into 1977, then he put on one of the most impressive season-long performances I've ever seen from any player.
Carew dominated AL pitching so thoroughly that a color photo of him sitting with his knees crossed while he held a bat appeared on the cover of Time Magazine with a "Baseball's Best Hitter" header.
Threatening to become baseball's first .400 hitter since Ted Williams in 1941, Carew finished at .388 while also compiling 14 homers, 38 doubles, 16 triples, 239 hits, 128 runs and 100 RBIs (not terrible for a non-power hitter). Not surprisingly, he was the AL MVP for that season, yet the Twins failed to make the playoffs.
After Harmon Killebrew (see below) retired as my favorite player, the transition to Carew as my new favorite was as smooth as his swing.
Carew racked up seven batting titles with the Twins, who weren't known for paying their stars what they were worth at the time, so they traded him (and my baseball allegiances) to the Angels in 1979. The Angels had some great players during Carew's time in Anaheim (1979-85), winning the AL West in 1979 and 1982, but the Baltimore Orioles and those dreaded Brewers kept them from moving on to the World Series.
To this day, Carew (a 1991 Hall of Fame inductee) remains one of the best players to never reach a World Series. He finished with 3,053 hits, 27th on the all-time list.
• No. 1 Harmon Killebrew — From my previously mentioned description of how the 1967 Twins caught my attention, Killebrew was the one who really stood out.
In the pre-steroid era of baseball, he was stocky and solid, but not freakishly muscular. Yet he could mash a baseball a country mile. And I thoroughly enjoyed hearing the Twins radio announcers describing live one of his towering home runs.
The Twins and Killebrew made a major comeback from a disastrous 1968 in 1969 — with the help of a young, blossoming Carew, who stole home a record-tying seven times that season — and won the AL West.
That also was the Killer's best season. A young Jackson, then with the Oakland A's, had jumped out to a huge lead in the AL home-run race. But when he ran into a big-time slump, Washington's giant slugger, Frank Howard, appeared on the verge of catching Jackson.
But like a horse coming out of nowhere down the stretch, Killebrew passed both of them during the final week to lead with 49. Howard had 48 and Jackson 47. Killebrew also knocked in a league-high 140 runs, scored 106 runs and stole eight bases (a lot for him).
After a 22-year career that began with the Washington Senators, flourished with the Twins (including that 1965 World Series appearance that ended with a loss to the Dodgers) and wrapped up with one season with the Kansas City Royals in 1975, his career numbers included 573 homers (the most by any AL right-handed hitter until juiced-up Alex Rodriguez came along) and 1,584 RBIs.
Those totals ranked much higher when he retired than they do now, for obvious reasons. He's 12th in home runs, 10 behind Mark McGwire, and tied for 42nd with Rogers Hornsby in RBIs.
Killebrew was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.
I'll conclude by telling the same story I've told several times before. But in case you missed it, when I had a chance to meet Killebrew face-to-face in Terre Haute in August 2000, he turned out to be a better person than he was a baseball player.
That's what I'll remember the most.
