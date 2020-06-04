A couple weeks ago, I decided Rose-Hulman football deserved its own Daily Top 5 lists — one for offense and one for defense.
The offense list ran Monday and the defense list is running today.
My reason for the slight hesitation in compiling them was that no one person had been head football coach for a long period of time since 1990, the same year we set for the Rose baseball list because that’s when current athletic director Jeff Jenkins became that sport’s coach.
There have been several very good Rose football coaches over the years, including the current one, Jeff Sokol. But I wanted to confer with someone who had witnessed almost every player for the past 30 years.
Sokol contributed to the discussion, but he admitted he couldn’t help much with rating players who performed before he arrived in 2011. But combining with Jenkins (an assistant football coach in the 1990s), sports information director Kevin Lanke and myself, we came up with what I think is a pretty accurate Top 5 list.
Before I get to today’s list, I discovered in my research that the Rose-Hulman career records have plenty — I mean a bunch — of standouts at or near the top spots who played before 1990. Wondering out loud if Scott Duncan, Bob Thompson or any other previous Rose football head coach would want to contribute to a pre-1990 Daily Top 5 list of players.
If yes, I’m not hard to find. Contact me.
Honorable mentions for this list are Kaelen Garner (2014-17), Tony Hinkle (1994-97), Mike Riley (2015-18) and Alec Thompson (2014-17).
• No. 5 Dean Griffing (2010-13) and Kevin Nowak (2013-16) — Griffing was a two-time first-team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection who registered 140 tackles, 44.5 tackles-for-loss and 20.5 sacks in his career. As a defensive tackle, he had 18.5 of those sacks and 32.5 of those tackles-for-loss during his last two years.
“Dean Griffing was just tough to block,” Sokol pointed out. “Blue-collar tough and nasty. We won a share of the conference championship Dean’s senior year in 2013 and we would have been no where near that good without Dean.”
Nowak, a safety, finished with 15 career interceptions, tied for fifth in school history, and 44 career passes defended, third in school history.
“Kevin Nowak was the finest leader I have ever coached,” Sokol insisted.
• No. 4 Paul Spreen (2005-08) — Spreen was a three-time first-team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference/HCAC selection and the 2007 HCAC Defensive Player of the Year, totaling 277 tackles, 55 tackles-for-losses and 19.5 sacks during his career.
• No. 3 Bryan Hageslkamp (1995, 1997-99) — A Rose Athletics Hall of Famer and a two-time first-team All-Indiana Collegiate Athletic Conference/SCAC selection, Hagelskamp missed the 1996 season with an injury. But he returned with 114 tackles in 1997. His career totals include 378 tackles (No. 2 in school history), 25 TFLs and 5.5 sacks.
“When I think of tough Rose-Hulman linebackers,” Jenkins said, “he is in a class by himself.”
• No. 2 Jerome Williams (1992-95) — A two-time first-team All-ICAC cornerback and another Rose Athletics Hall of Famer, Williams finished with the following career statistics — 15 interceptions (tied with Nowak for fifth in school history), 235 tackles and 42 pass breakups. He also compiled 1,030 kick-return yards (sixth in school history).
Williams had RHIT’s lone defensive blocked extra point converted into a 2-point play for years until the Sokol coaching era began in 2011.
“Jerome was here with me and he was a great football player, defensive back and returner,” Jenkins emphasized. “An absolute game-breaker who could take an interception or a punt the distance every time he got a chance.”
• No. 1 Jake Vieck (2001-04) — Vieck was a 2004 third-team All-American and SCAC Defensive Player of the Year. He ended up with 246 tackles, 45.5 TFLs and 21 sacks (No. 3 in school history) despite playing nose tackle and not defensive end. Not surprisingly, he also was inducted into the Rose Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I didn’t coach Jake, but he was the most dominant lineman I’ve seen at this [NCAA Division III] level,” Jenkins mentioned. “He was a man among boys. He disrupted an offense more than any lineman I’ve ever seen.”
