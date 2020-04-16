I've been kind of hush-hush and vague about it, but I've made references in stories and on social media to a research project I'm working on internally here at the Tribune-Star.
I've been cagey about it, because until I got into the weeds of it, I really wanted to know what I was getting into and to what extent I could take it, what kind of information I'd have at my disposal, and most important, what kind of time suck it would be. We may not have live sports right now, but that doesn't mean those of us in sports aren't busy.
I have now been in said weeds, so I can let you know what I'm doing. My goal is to build a definitive high school archive for football, boys basketball and girls basketball for our coverage area. Not just Vigo County and not just the current schools either. I want it to include every surrounding county (including our Illinois counties) and the schools we cover in western Greene County too. Past and present.
Right now? That's nowhere near possible. For example, I couldn't tell you what Terre Haute Wiley's football record was in 1958 or West Vigo's 1986 boys basketball results without taking a deep dive into our microfilm. I sure as heck couldn't tell you who leading scorers were in a given season.
The paper didn't do a great job of keeping track of historic stats and records as technology changed from analog to various forms of digital. We're far from alone in that department. Very few papers or other media sites did so anywhere.
Our advantage? We still have those resources at our disposal.
Eventually, I want — at the very least at my disposal and hopefully yours — the ability to call up, say, Blackhawk's record, scores and leading scorers from the 1956 boys basketball season on-demand. This research could lead to more expansive projects like a dedicated website, publications we create, or all of the above.
But let's not go crazy just yet. This will obviously take a ton of time. I'm excited about it. There's nothing I love more than to hop on our (weathered) microfilm machine and learn about our past. I wish I could take that beat-up microfilm machine home with me to work on more. History is important. It gives context to everything we experience in our own moment.
The oldest microfilm records we have at the Tribune-Star go back to the 1948-49 high school year. So that's where I've started.
The process is slow to start because I'm trying to create a database that stands the test of time and that requires me to format this via trial-and-error. Box scores and reporting in general was much different in those days. Good luck, for example, finding individual statistics for football. They were barely reported.
I've only made it to November 1948 so far. However, what I have gone through has been fascinating. For today's Daily Top 5, I'm going to list some of the most interesting things I've found in my research about the differences from 71 years ago to now.
5. Coverage was different — As mentioned, coverage was different. I mentioned box scores, but it went beyond that.
For one? Both the Tribune and the Star had one sports staffer each. I have used the Tribune for research because it was the afternoon paper, and thus, more likely to have more definitive results. Bob Nesbitt was their one and only full-time guy. A young Carl Jones had the same role for the Star at the time.
These days, as media staffing numbers have dropped from their 1980s peak, I've had some coaches and some schools grumble to us about lack of in-person coverage, claiming there was a time when we were always there. Well, guess what? In 1948, nearly all of the reports were phoned in and reported to the paper by a representative from the school.
Nesbitt would usually cover the big city game and the rest of the games were just a few paragraphs long with a box score. It proves that the relationship of what gets in the paper has always been a two-way street. And, yes, there were some schools who shirked their responsibilities in this department back then just as there are now.
What is vastly different, though, is that they didn't bother with some of the things we try to include as a standard today. The majority of sports reports lacked first names for the participants. Jones might have scored four touchdowns for Clinton, but you might not see that players' first name mentioned for the entire season.
And photos? Forget it. The technology didn't exist in those days to shoot publication-quality photos inside darkened gyms or for night football games, much less get them ready for rapid publication on an old school printing press. I'm pretty sure there was no full-time photographer at either paper until at least the 1970s, perhaps later. So far? I have not seen a single "action shot" from any of the games of the time. Just posed stuff ... and little of that.
4. High schools played baseball in the fall — In 1948, Vigo County and the surrounding counties still had most of their original high schools. Long-lost schools like Greene Township (in Parke County) and New Lebanon (in Sullivan County) still proudly flew their flags.
Very few played football. That was the province of the Terre Haute city schools and the high schools that, more or less, were located in cities that had populations over 5,000 or so. Jasonville was the lone exception, a smaller city that played football then which no longer does at successor school Shakamak.
However, all of those small schools did play baseball in the fall. The Tribune's pages have box scores touting New Goshen-Otter Creek, Prairie Creek-Riley baseball games, etc. There was no formal IHSAA baseball tournament back then, so schools were free to do what they wanted. I don't know when this practice stopped, but it's pretty cool.
3. They didn't worry much about mismatches — This applies mainly to football. In 1948? The Terre Haute city schools, Brazil, Clinton, Linton and Sullivan formed the Western Indiana Conference. Schools of all sizes in Illinois played in the Eastern Illinois Conference.
So matchups that today would seem to be ridiculous, like a Terre Haute city school against Linton, were contested. And they weren't automatic wins for the Terre Haute schools either. In nonconference play? It was headline news when Gerstmeyer beat Robinson in 1948 as it was the first win for any Terre Haute school over the then-powerful Maroons since 1943.
2. Basketball teams didn't have to travel very far — I haven't yet made it to the Terre Haute city schools for hoops (the season I'm doing would be Slick Leonard's junior year at Gerstmeyer), but the non-football-playing schools began at the start of November.
It's fascinating to look at the schedules. At the time, Vigo County had 15 schools, three alone in the area west of the Wabash River that would now constitute West Vigo's district.
You'd think the Vigo township schools would play one another, and most did, but not all did. Blackhawk, the school in the extreme southeast corner of Vigo County, didn't schedule New Goshen (or Fayette) up in the northwest corner.
Neither had to. There were so many like-sized schools in their own neighborhoods and in the next counties over that they never had to travel very far to play games. In Blackhawk's case? It had Cory, Clay City, Coalmont, Hymera, Shelburn, Jasonville, Riley, Farmersburg, Pimento and Honey Creek in an area roughly bounded by Indiana 59, Indiana 46, Indiana 48 and U.S. 41. Today? There's just four high schools that cover that entire region.
Few of the county schools played the big schools in scheduled games. There were a few exceptions, but outside of the Wabash Valley Classic and the sectional, there were few David and Goliath battles in the regular season.
Also? No one could make up their mind whether it was West Terre Haute or Valley. Or New Goshen or Fayette. Reports of the time reference both names.
1. Football whenever you wanted — The high school football schedule was a lot different and was more like a college schedule. The season didn't start until early September and it didn't end until the traditional Thanksgiving games. In Terre Haute, that meant Wiley-Garfield.
Schools had regular bye weeks, often more than one per season. Most striking? Games were played almost every day of the week, and once in a while, teams played multiple times in one week.
Part of that was due to all three Terre Haute city schools playing their home games at Memorial Stadium. Gerstmeyer played on Thursdays a lot. Garfield and Wiley alternated Fridays, but also played on occasional Saturdays.
However, Tuesday and Wednesday games were also dotted on the schedule for schools of all sizes. And let's give it up to the 1948 Robinson Maroons. They played two games in four days ... and they won both, including a win over previously unbeaten Marshall on two days rest.
