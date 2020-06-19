DAILY TOP 5: Fitness routine back on schedule for writer

In early May, I wrote a column about the difficulties of maintaining my workout routine while Vigo County fitness centers remained closed because of coronavirus concerns.

In the weeks that followed, I heard from several people facing similar problems. But there's no need to tell us that if that was our biggest issue with COVID-19 this year, we were fortunate.

We already know that.

For a few weeks now, as Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage plan for reopening Indiana has advanced to Stage 4, I've regained access to Anytime Fitness, especially since I usually go after I get off work and don't have to deal with capacity percentages.

Social distancing at a gym is easy at 1 a.m.

Now that I no longer have excuses for missing workouts, I'm gradually returning to my Superman self (where I play a glasses-wearing Clark Kent in the newsroom).

Even though Terre Haute fitness centers are mostly open again, you can bet several people are still skipping workouts, because ... well, there are various reasons.

Now we have cleverly transitioned to today's Daily Top 5 — my favorite excuses for not working out. So get off your butts and enjoy...

• No. 5 "I might catch the coronavirus" — Actually, that's not a terrible reason. So here's a reminder to those who do go to the gyms: "Clean up after yourselves. Spray and wipe all pieces of equipment after use. Even you steroided-up muscleheads who think you're too good to put up your weights after your last set. This is serious."

• No. 4 "With a family and full-time job, I'm too tired" — That would almost be a legitimate excuse. But there are at least five different 24-hour fitness centers within Terre Haute's city limits. Get a babysitter once in a while and find the energy. Eventually, you might even feel more energized. Everyone might miss a workout occasionally, but try to be consistent.

• No. 3 "I don't have time" — Read No. 4 all over again and replace the word "energy" with "time." Otherwise, the concept is the same. Make the damn time. For starters, maybe don't go out partying every night, you crazy millennials.

• No. 2 "I'm a female and I don't want to become too muscular" — Bullcrap! That's a commonly used, awful excuse. Look at the accompanying photo of Isabelle Turell here. She's the only female professional bodybuilder in Terre Haute history. Do you realize how hard she's had to work out to compete on stage with other bodybuilders?

Also, do you realize how many males work their tails off week after week for years and don't end up "too muscular"? Unless you've blessed with incredible genes and lift like a madwoman, it's not going to happen. Generally speaking, muscle looks good on women anyway.

• No. 1 "If I go by myself, I won't feel motivated" — If you use this excuse, you're just plain lazy. Think of your family without you. Think of your pets without you. Think of yourself without you. Picture yourself lying motionless in a casket. (OK, that last example is a bit extreme.)

Here's a quote from the openfit.com website that seems to apply to this subject:

"If losing weight or your general health isn’t a good enough reason to work out and you need extra incentives, do some soul-searching to find what will work to motivate you to get moving. Give yourself a reward for meeting your fitness goals — a reward you really want. If you love massages, book a massage at the end of every month you complete your target number of workouts."

Or if you need someone to yell at you for motivation, email me in the newsroom at david.hughes@tribstar.com. You won't be able to hear me, but I can shame you enough that you won't want to keep missing workouts.