COVID-19 hasn’t left us yet, so I’ll get straight to the point of today’s Daily Top 5.
During my college days at Indiana State, I used the five-year plan to obtain my bachelor’s degree in journalism — 1977-1982.
As a youngster, my father had taken me to a few men’s basketball games at the ISU Arena — Jerry Newsom, George Pillow and Bob Barker were among the Sycamore stars — and I attended a few more at Hulman Center while I was in high school.
But I became a more active fan in the fall of 1977. Living at home as a freshman, I could easily walk to classes and home basketball games.
That was good timing on my part, considering future legend Larry Bird had just completed his first (sophomore) season at ISU earlier in 1977.
There were some spectacular, memorable team performances during Bird’s junior year (my freshman year), but not enough consistency to make a national impact. Then came his senior year — 1978-79 — when Indiana State became arguably the most famous non-champion, NCAA-tournament team ever.
That was my sophomore year when the late Kenny Myers and I would sneak into Hulman Center through a secret entrance and reserve ourselves first- or second-row seats hours before home games. But that would take place only minutes before the real entrances were opened, allowing a flood of impatient students (who got in free with their ISU IDs) to race inside and stumble down the stairs to grab prime seats for themselves and their buddies.
Kenny and I were successful with our devious plan all but once. On a side note, it was amazing nobody got seriously injured during those chaotic door-opening scenes.
Anyway, I remained an ISU fan after I graduated in 1982 and after I earned my master’s in criminology from ISU in 1987 while working as a part-time sportswriter for the Tribune-Star. (And don’t tell anyone — because sports reporters are supposed to be neutral most of the time — but I still am an ISU fan.)
But these Daily Top 5 pieces are designed to be opinionated, almost like a column. So I’ll list my five favorite ISU men’s basketball games that I’ve watched, either in person or on television, and explain why they stick out in my mind.
• No. 5: ISU dedicates statue to Bird, then beats Ball State — On Nov. 9, 2013, I got to interview Bird along with two of his former NBA teammates — Bill Walton and Quinn Buckner — prior to the Sycamores’ Saturday afternoon contest against Ball State in Hulman Center.
Not only was Bird personable and a huge crowd showed up outside for the unveiling of the Bill Wolfe-sculpted statue, ISU knocked off the Cardinals 82-73 in its season opener. Dawon Cummings and Jake Odum paced the Sycamores with 21 and 17 points respectively.
• No. 4: ISU destroys Purdue in 1977-78 season opener — On Nov. 28, 1977, Indiana State absolutely crushed the Big Ten’s Purdue Boilermakers and heralded big man Joe Barry Carroll 91-63 in Hulman Center. This matchup was not near as close as the final score indicated and most fans don’t consider a 28-point margin “close.”
Who were the heroes? Where do we start? Bird had 26 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists, while newcomer Leroy Staley dominated the Boilers’ guards with 22 points of his own. Then there were alternating centers DeCarsta Webster and Richard Johnson, who took turns frustrating the 7-foot Carroll on both ends of the court.
• No. 3: ISU beats IU in Hulman Center — On Nov. 29, 2000, senior Michael Menser sank a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left, enabling Indiana State to edge Indiana University 59-58 inside Hulman Center.
Menser had hit another 3 with nine seconds remaining to pull the Sycamores within 57-56. This was the second straight year that ISU had beaten the Hoosiers.
In case you’ve forgotten, this contest occurred a few months after Bob Knight was dismissed as coach by then-IU president Myles Brand. Mike Davis was Knight’s successor on the bench.
I co-covered this game with then-sports editor Mark Bennett and it was difficult not to get caught up in the emotion.
• No. 2: ISU loses to Michigan State for NCAA championship — On March 26, 1979, the Sycamores entered with a 33-0 record. A victory would have made them the first team in NCAA men’s basketball history to garner 34 victories.
As we all know, it wasn’t meant to be. Inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, coach Bill Hodges’ Sycamores trailed 37-28 at halftime and pulled as close as six in the second half. But Magic Johnson (24 points) and Greg Kelser (19 points and nine assists) were too much to contain down the stretch and ISU lost 75-64.
Bird ended up with a disappointing (for him) 19 points and 13 rebounds and Carl Nicks added 17 points.
I watched as a fan on TV from the old Pizza City on North Second Street. I wasn’t quite 21 yet, but I still managed to down “one or two” glasses of beer that others had slid to me from their pitchers.
Besides the history-making game, the other thing I remember about that Monday night was the incredible number of males who darted outside at halftime to relieve themselves against Pizza City’s southside wall. When every inch of the wall space became occupied, dudes were “going” anywhere they could find space in that parking lot. At the time, Pizza City did not have enough restroom space to accommodate such a large crowd.
• No. 1: Undefeated ISU needs OT to win at New Mexico State — On Feb. 1, 1979, the most entertaining basketball game I’ve ever watched at any level took place in Las Cruces, N.M.
Behind eventual national Player of the Year Bird, Indiana State had started to grab national attention after opening the season with an 18-0 record. But the next-best team in the Missouri Valley Conference that season was New Mexico State. So the Aggies, their top players Slab Jones and Chuck Goslin and their rowdy 13,684 fans were doing anything they could to pull off the upset, including physically hold Bird down for a few seconds when he accidentally fell into the crowd.
Although Bird finished with 37 points and 17 rebounds, he fouled out in the final seconds and with ISU trailing by two. With teammates Nicks and Alex Gilbert fouled out as well, New Mexico State’s Greg Webb missed the first free throw of a one-and-one, the Sycamores’ Brad Miley grabbed the rebound and quickly fed the ball to Bob Heaton, who banked in a score-tying 50-footer at the buzzer. (Remember, there was no 3-point line then.)
My favorite part of that moment was the jumping-for-joy New Mexico State male cheerleader falling down like he had been shot with a cannon when Heaton’s heave went in.
Then the Sycamores — minus three of their best players — held on in overtime to win 91-89 and remain undefeated. Thank you, Rich Nemcek and Eric Curry.
I watched WTHI-TV’s classic broadcast (with the late, great Bob Forbes calling the action) from the comforts of my parents’ living room, yelling insanely after the victory had been clinched and making my mother wonder what kind of a 20-year-old she had raised.
