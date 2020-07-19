These Daily Top 5s have been appearing almost every day for four months now.
From what I hear from readers, they're going over really well. But as the months go by, finding unique topics is becoming more difficult.
Still, we'll do the best we can.
So here we go with today's list, my favorite athletic accomplishments before I turned 21:
No. 5 — Swatting down the shot of then-Indiana State starting guard Danny King during a pick-up basketball game in the ISU Arena gym (he told me "nice block" afterward); No. 4 — Competing in the same bodybuilding contest with future world-class legend Bob Paris during the inaugural Mr. ISU inside the ISU Arena gym (neither of us placed in the top three of the tall class); No. 3 — Deadlifting 350 pounds during my first intramural powerlifting meet in the ISU Arena basement "dungeon;" No. 2 — Outlasting the late Mike Joyner in a three-way game of H-O-R-S-E with his younger brother Fred during gym class at Terre Haute South High School (Fred won by eliminating me after he knocked out Mike); No. 1 — Dunking a basketball over a bored Larry Bird on a lowered goal — probably 8 feet tall — during a youth camp inside the Terre Haute Boys Club gym (no joke).
Hmm, that didn't take up much space.
OK, I've got another idea. After consulting with two-time former World Boxing Federation (WBF) cruiserweight champion Terry Ray and "The Terror of Terre Haute" book author John Wright, we came up with a list of Vigo County's best pro boxers. We were going to save it for later, but why not use it today?
• No. 4 (three-way tie) Eddie Dyer (featherweight, 1921-28), Jimmy McDermott (bantamweight, 1924-31) and Otto Atterson (lightweight, 1926-33) — Considering all three of these men fought way before our times, we put them in a tie so they'd all receive near-equal mention.
By the way, sources for won-loss records came from boxrec.com.
Born in San Antonio, Dyer called Terre Haute his home as a young adult and compiled a 38-20-7 record.
According to a column written by Terre Haute historian Mike McCormick for the Tribune-Star in 2006, Dyer won his first 11 pro fights and 14 of his first 15, six by knockout. The remaining fight was a draw.
"Dyer’s first loss was a 'newspaper decision' to welterweight James 'Red' Herring in Louisville on Oct. 13, 1924," McCormick said. "In his early Terre Haute appearances, 17-year-old Dyer knocked out Young McKenzie in the sixth round on Feb. 23, 1923, and scored a TKO over Lawrence Duffy in the second round three days later.
"Dyer’s career sustained a major setback on Valentine’s Day 1928 when James Henry 'Spug' Myers of Pocatello, Idaho, a world-class light welterweight, knocked him out in the second round. He retired a year later."
Meanwhile, McDermott went 39-19-9 while being managed by Terre Haute's Lee Sullivan.
According to McCormick, McDermott "had a spectacular early career, earning an overwhelming newspaper decision from the Chicago Tribune over wily veteran Archie Bell of New York on July 31, 1925, at Aurora, Ill.
"The next month, Bell defeated the 'Sioux City Flash' Connie Curry, who had battled Bud Taylor to a draw on May 26, 1924. Curry retired from the ring after the loss. McDermott could not sustain the success but continued to fight until at least 1931."
Regarding Atterson, McCormick informed readers in 2006: "On Dec. 22, 1931, Atterson and Johnny Fagg of Clinton battled to a draw in 10 rounds at Anderson. In Fagg’s next fight Feb. 2, 1932, he was KO’d by Al Holden in the second round at Indianapolis and died from brain injuries two days later. Atterson never fought again."
Atterson's record was listed as 45-34-17. Seventeen draws? If boxrec.com says so.
Atterson died at age 69 in June 1978. No information on the deaths of Dyer and McDermott could be found.
• No. 3 Sammy "Kid" Slaughter (middleweight, 1930-39) — Probably the best Black boxer in Terre Haute history, he came here to live after being born in Henderson, Ky. His pro record finished at 77-35-9.
He won 15 of his first 19 bouts, including several in Indianapolis and Evansville, although he later fought numerous times in Terre Haute.
Tangling with some of the best competition in the world, all did not always go perfectly for Slaughter.
McCormick wrote in a 2013 column: "On Jan. 30, 1933, at the Cleveland Public Auditorium, Gorilla Jones of Akron, Ohio, knocked out Terre Haute’s Sammy 'Kid' Slaughter in the seventh round before a crowd of 8,000 to win the American middleweight title.
"On March 13 [also 1933] at the Boston Arena, Sammy 'Kid' Slaughter rebounded from his loss to Gorilla Jones to take a decisive 10-round victory over Norman Conrad of Wilton, N.H. Conrad failed to win a single round."
Slaughter was only 22 at the time of the Jones loss. He died in April 1976 at age 65.
• No. 2 Terry Ray (cruiserweight, 1986-2001) — Much already has been written about the 41-9 career of Ray, who's still alive and kicking at 57 in Terre Haute.
Ray's nationally televised losses to Fabrice Tiozzo, Kenny Keene (twice) and Robert Daniels were nothing to be ashamed of. His classic October 1994 battle with Keene, shown live on CBS from Hulman Center, was named "Cruiserweight Fight of the Year" by Ring Magazine.
Ray twice won the WBF cruiserweight title when it was vacant — Jan. 23, 1999, a second-round TKO over Samson Cohen inside the Rose-Hulman Sports and Recreation Center (not the Shrine Temple as it states on boxrec.com) and Jan. 29, 2000, a 12-round unanimous decision over Rod Bensonhaver in the Shrine Temple (for real this time).
Ray will be inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame on Aug. 15 in Indianapolis.
Despite Ray being consulted with before making this list, it was not his idea to list him at No. 2. Wright and I completely agreed he was the best other than ...
• No. 1 Charles "Bud" Taylor (bantamweight, 1920-31) — As I wrote in a January 2009 column about Wright's new book, 1920s world bantamweight champion Bud Taylor was "a determined fellow who overcame horrible tragedies in and out of the ring to become Terre Haute’s most accomplished boxer ever."
Other Taylor tidbits dug up by Wright during research for his book:
• Taylor’s boxing style was that of a stalker, “always willing to take a punch for the opportunity to throw one.”
• As 1920 ended, the undefeated Taylor’s contingent of followers had swelled to encompass members of the community from all walks of life. In Taylor, Terre Haute citizens felt a special attachment that may have only been surpassed by Larry Bird’s basketball heyday that started at Indiana State University in the late 1970s.
• With no Internet or televisions available in the 1920s, thousands of fans often gathered outside the Tribune Building in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue to hear someone yelling round-by-round results from a megaphone out the window for Taylor’s significant out-of-town bouts. (Thanks to big-name heavyweights like Jack Dempsey, boxing soared to its height of national popularity during this time.)
• Married three times, Taylor supposedly did little talking to family members about the two fighters who died after grueling bouts with him.
• After hanging up his gloves, the 5-foot-6 1/2 Taylor tried different jobs and gained considerable weight — surprising because he was so dedicated to his training and diet when he boxed. He died of a heart attack at 58 in 1962.
• According to Wright’s research of official decisions and newspaper accounts, Taylor’s 11-year pro career ended in March 1931 with 118 wins in 166 bouts. In 2005, the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducted Taylor as one of its newest members.
Taylor already had been inducted into the Helms Foundation Boxing Hall of Fame and Nat Fleischer’s Ring Boxing Hall of Fame during the 1950s. Rumor has it there's a good chance he'll be inducted into the relatively new Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame soon.
