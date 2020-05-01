DAILY TOP 5: Barrels of line drives from this Top 5

I've been following major league baseball long enough to have seen many Hall of Famers play — and that designation includes several players who haven't been voted into the Hall by the voters.
Tommy John, of course, is the most obvious omission (apparently, with Mike Mussina voted in, it is now the Hall of Prodigious Run Support), but I also recall a couple of hitters from a generation or two ago that were a lot more fearsome than — shall we pick on one team? — perhaps Craig Biggio or Jeff Bagwell.
Dick Allen and Al Oliver (whose teammate Dave Parker isn't in the Hall either) were the two guys I've seen that I'd have been most afraid to pitch to — literally. Because neither was concerned about distance, just hitting the ball hard (and when you do that, distance often comes as a bonus), any ball hit up the middle by either of them would certainly have killed me. The great Roberto Clemente (at least he's in the Hall) would be in this category too.
They barreled it up, in other words, which is the basis for this Daily Top 5.
Study the photo of Terre Haute North softball player Christina Richards from a previous Top 5 and you might be able to see why she would also qualify to be in this category: a short, powerful stroke designed to hit the ball as hard as possible and let the chips fall where they may.
A former Region player who got to the majors hit this way, and wouldn't have been a bad choice for another recent Top 5 either. Lloyd McClendon became "Legendary Lloyd" after he led Gary to the Little League World Series in 1971. His hit-it-hard approach resulted in five homers in three games in Williamsport — on his only five swings. He was intentionally walked every other time up.
I'd have walked him too.
Lloyd could have made the legendary-homers list, and so could Casey DeGroote. I'd temporarily forgotten about the ball Casey hit at West Vigo that went down the right-field line, over the parking lot and wound up near the auto shop after another 100 feet or so.
But we aren't talking about launch angle here. That's my excuse for leaving out sluggers like Casey and also T.J. Collett, A.J. Reed and Josh Phegley.
This list is about exit velocity, if you're bound and determined to go with millenial terminology.
5. Andrew Griffin — OK, I admit I'm cheating a little bit here. The home runs I saw this former Northview slugger hit from both sides of the plate were launched pretty high, over the Martinsville lights in one instance.
But his exit velocity was also pretty good, and influenced another member of this list. Sadly, we all just didn't get to see him play enough.
4. Randy Hankins — This former catcher/third baseman at Terre Haute South and my third baseman, first baseman and sometimes knuckleball pitcher for Baesler's IGA is still the best batting-practice hitter I've ever seen.
Hank never tried to show off or see how far he could hit it in BP. He just stepped in and tried to put the barrel of his bat on every pitch. Usually succeeded.
Exit velocity? Well, old-timers will remember that Spencer Field used to have diamonds in diagonally opposite corners of the park, with no fences. The two center fielders could chat if they had the chance.
Hank hit sort of an inside-the-park homer — and speed was not his forte — once, lining the ball past the center fielder on our diamond with enough velocity that it rolled through the other diamond. Hank was crossing the plate when the center fielder played the ball off the opposite backstop — 700 feet away?
3. Steve Russell — Stevie, who played at Terre Haute North, may have played every position but catcher for Baesler's and went one entire summer without making an error, but his defense was not what left an impression on me.
Literally.
Metal bats had just come into use, and he had a unique one: pure white, no lettering or trademarks and a shine like it was made of porcelain. Whatever its composition, it worked.
He would scorch one or two vicious line drives per game (Dick Allen comparison here) — and one batting-practice shot off my shin that left me limping for a week or more. I must have been faithful about eating ice cream, because somehow the bone didn't shatter (like it felt like it had).
2. Mike Wright — He was the most dangerous hitter on the 1986 sectional championship Rosedale High School team, helping keep the Hotshots alive for a couple of weeks after the school shut down in preparation for the beginning of Riverton Parke in the following fall.
Dangerous is also being used literally, because I often was the first-base coach and Mike was a dead-pull left-handed hitter. Once in batting practice (and I wasn't pitching) I asked him to see if he could hit the ball to the left side. He tried, ripping a couple of shots over second base — at which point whoever was pitching BP (Peach Leitgabel maybe?) suggested he go back to pulling the ball.
The following year, if I remember correctly, Riverton Parke played at West Vigo and Mike made his bid for legendary homer status by hitting a ball — and not to right field! — that hit the school in one of the valleys of the "W" beyond the center-field fence and parking lot.
1. Brady Shoemaker — Currently in the midst of unwelcome time off from his position as team leader and slugger for the International League champion St. Paul Saints, Brady has been squaring it up for Northview, Wayne Newton Post 346, Indiana State and a few teams in the Miami Marlins farm system for about 20 years now. His run-production stats per times at-bat at ISU is ridiculously high.
He fits this criteria perfectly: short, compact stroke and a willingness to hit the ball hard wherever it's pitched. And although he's not a big talker, he speaks eloquently when it matters (the Saints credit their championship run last summer to a meeting he called).
His best quote to me came after a legendary homer that he hit, over the tree beyond the center-field fence at the old Plainfield diamond to give the Knights a big sectional win on their way to a semistate appearance — a team that also included Craig Trout and T.J. King but was missing one key piece.
Referring to Griffin, who would have been a junior on that 2005 team, Brady said something like, "There was more than just me swinging that bat tonight." Still chokes me up to this day.
