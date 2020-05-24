Since the world of sports came crumbling down in mid-March — temporarily, we hope — I’ve already devoted a column to my 10 favorite events/assignments that I’ve covered since my sportswriting career started.
This weekend, a Daily Top 5 idea popped into my head — the most unique in-person interview situations I’ve encountered since I debuted with the Tribune-Star decades ago. Some situations were fun, some kinda fun but more weird.
See for yourself. Here’s my list:
• No. 5 The Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage — On April 5, 1992, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF as it was known then) brought Wrestlemania VIII to Indianapolis’ Hoosier Dome for its only Indiana stop ever.
On a Sunday afternoon, I sat in the press box for the only Wrestlemania I’ve attended in person. Reba McEntire sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and some of the best-known rasslers featured were Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Sid Justice, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Warrior and Savage.
Afterward, legit media members were invited to participate in a real-life backstage press conference, where Warrior (real name Jim Hellwig) and Savage (real name Randy Poffo) would answer personal questions out of character. Without speaking in Savage’s trademark “Oooh yeah!” style, Poffo discussed his brief minor-league baseball career and admitted that he had taken steroids in the past.
A Fountain Central High School graduate and an Indiana State University student for a short time in the late 1970s, Hellwig wasn’t quite as talkative or revealing during the press conference.
But at least he didn’t threaten to press-slam any reporters in the ring at the next pay-per-view.
• No. 4 Tony Stewart — On the night of June 7, 1996, I covered my first race at the Terre Haute Action Track and it proved memorable.
Soggy track conditions from recent rain showers forced so many delays that the 30-lap T.H.A.T. Classic for U.S. Auto Club midget cars didn’t end until 2:46 a.m. That’s when the 25-year-old Stewart, who led from start to finish, took the checkered flag.
It was a chilly night and I didn’t own a recording device, so I was scribbling notes with cold, numb hands outdoors. Midway through my post-race interview with the winner, Stewart asked — perhaps half-jokingly, perhaps not — “Can’t you write any faster?”
“Can’t you be any taller?” was the first reply that entered my mind. But I remained professional and politely told Mr. Stewart that my hands were cold and I didn’t want to be there at 3 a.m. any more than he did.
The interview continued without incident.
Incidentally, I just checked the usacracing.com website for this race and reminded myself that future famous racers Ryan Newman placed ninth and Kenny Irwin Jr. came in 17th that night.
• No. 3 Michael Jordan — On a Sunday night in the late 1980s or 1990 (can’t find exact date), I was covering an annual NBA off-season charity game put on by Larry Bird to benefit college scholarships for Indiana students. Nicknamed “Larry’s Game,” it was played in Indianapolis’ Market Square Arena.
Every summer for a few years, Bird would return from the Boston Celtics and find NBA players who were available to play for free and raise money through ticket sales for this cause.
The same players weren’t available every year, but at least a couple times Jordan graced us with his presence. One year, then-sports editor Mark Bennett and I determined the game would end too late for a story to make the next day’s paper. So Mark said to have my story run two days later. That meant I didn’t need to hurry as much as most of the national reporters covering the event.
I’m pretty sure this particular Larry’s Game took place before Jordan had won any NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, but he was still a household name and I knew this was a rare opportunity for me to interview an athlete of his caliber.
Not surprisingly, Jordan was one of the stars of this Larry’s Game, so I entered his team’s locker room with my press pass afterward and found Jordan getting dressed with a slew of other reporters surrounding him. Not only that, but there was a white guy wearing a suit and tie (too short to be an NBA player) who kept reminding Jordan how much time he had left before his plane departed.
Mr. Suit and Tie seemed to be in a bigger hurry than Jordan because His Airness kept answering every reporter’s question with honesty and thoughtfulness. After several minutes, the number of reporters dwindled down to me and a couple others as a fully dressed Jordan stepped away from his locker preparing to leave the building.
Appreciating his efforts to answer so many questions when he apparently had a plane waiting on him, I said “Thanks for hanging around, Michael” as I prepared to leave MSA. I was not expecting a response because, I mean, this was Michael Jordan (even if it wasn’t six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan yet). But he did respond, reaching his long right arm across my body to grab my right hand and shake it a few times while saying “No problem.”
I don’t remember which team won this Larry’s Game, but it was still a memorable night for me.
• No. 2 Peyton Manning — On the Sunday afternoon of July 27, 2007, the defending Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts returned to Rose-Hulman to begin preseason training camp for the 2007 NFL campaign.
Having covered a few of these camps in previous years, I learned where and how the star players usually entered campus.
With a few other veteran Indiana reporters, we staked out the spot where we figured Manning would arrive in his Chevy Tahoe. We were not wrong as we waited on the reigning Super Bowl MVP and recent “Saturday Night Live” guest host to park his vehicle and walk toward us.
After we surrounded Manning, I shot off the first question about where he’d rather be that day — Miami (where the Colts’ Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears was played), New York (where the Manning-hosted SNL took place), Washington (where the team visited President George W. Bush during the offseason) or Terre Haute, Indiana (where another grueling training camp was about to get started)?
Not surprisingly, Manning was focused on the season ahead.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back at it,” he said without cracking a smile. “I sent a mass text message out on my way over here to all the guys. Everybody seems excited … The offseason’s over with. We’re glad to be back. The [New Orleans] Saints season opener will be here before we know it, so we’re here to get ready for that.”
Manning has shown plenty of times over the years that he has a great sense of humor, but not when he’s preparing for a game or a season.
• No. 1 Ashley Judd — On May 27, 2007, Dario Franchitti was leading the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500 when new showers finally stopped the 91st running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for good after Lap 166 of the scheduled 200-lap race.
During the final laps, ABC television cameras caught American actress Ashley Judd cheering on Franchitti — her husband at the time — while jumping up and down in the rain.
Afterward, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials set up the usual indoor press conference with the final leaders, including Franchitti and runner-up Scott Dixon, and I attended. But out of the corner of my right eye, I noticed a drenched young lady who looked familiar but didn’t appear to be a driver or a reporter. Not being a movie buff, I did not immediately recognize the star of “Double Jeopardy,” “Come Early Morning” and “Kiss the Girls.”
Then it hit me. That was Judd, who wasn’t officially part of the press conference but had more reporters’ eyes aimed her way than toward the table of drivers in front of them.
Because I was assigned to write an A1 atmosphere piece for the next day’s Tribune-Star, I started planning to get the reaction of Judd once the real press conference ended.
When it concluded, about a dozen newspaper and television reporters from around the world had the same idea I had — dart toward Judd with recorders in hand (I had one by then).
We quickly surrounded her and I was able to slip in one brilliant question — I don’t remember what it was, but I’m sure it was brilliant — and I used the following quotes in my story:
“I really like listening to the drivers talk,” Judd said, explaining how she spent much of her time during a mid-race rain delay inside the Andretti Green Racing team garage. “And to the extent in which they’re comfortable having me around, I’ll always listen. I think it’s fascinating. So I sat around and listened for a bit and visited with some of our Scottish friends on the bus.
“My dad is also here today, so his fiancée and I visited. I walked the dog and took a shower … It was a long delay.”
Overall, Judd was cheerful and cooperative during the impromptu interviews. Then again, her then-husband had just won the Indy 500 for the first time.
Franchitti also drove to Indy 500 victories in 2010 and 2012, making him a three-time winner. He and Judd got divorced in 2013, the same year he retired from competitive racing.
