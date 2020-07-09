DAILY TOP 5: After rising through the ranks, Ray's foes got tougher

For those of you who are old enough and have lived in the Wabash Valley long enough, you probably caught at least one of Terry Ray's boxing matches that took place at either Rose-Hulman, the Zorah Shrine Temple or Hulman Center in the 1990s.
After a successful amateur career, the 6-foot-1 Ray turned pro in 1986 and blasted most of his early foes into some form of a knockout victory. He built up a 25-1 record that lasted into the fall of 1994. By then, the quality of his opponents got considerably tougher as he turned his attention toward winning world championships.
Now 57, Ray twice captured the World Boxing Federation (WBF) cruiserweight belt and retired in 2001 with a 41-9 record (25 victories by knockout). Generally considered Terre Haute's second-best boxer ever (with 1920s bantamweight legend Bud Taylor ranked No. 1), Ray will be inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame on Aug. 15 — a rescheduled date because of COVID-19 concerns in May — in Indianapolis.
And that, my friends, brings us to our Daily Top 5. I covered most of Ray's big fights that weren't a million miles away, so here is a list of his toughest opponents (after consulting with Ray himself):
• No. 5 Vincenzo Cantatore — On May 15, 1999, Ray lost to Cantatore by a third-round KO in Capo d'Orlando, Italy, for the World Boxing Union (WBU) super cruiserweight title. Considering promoters paid for Ray's plane ticket to and from Italy for this matchup, you can guess that Cantotore was no chump.
Cantatore's Wikipedia page is written in Italian, which I don't speak. But I could determine that he retired with a record of 33-5-1. It appears his last bout occurred in June 2007 in Rome.
• No. 4 Bobby Crabtree — On March 2, 1997, Ray defeated Crabtree with a third-round TKO in New Orleans. Crabtree was no sissy as he accepted a total of 93 pro bouts, finishing with a 56-35-1 record in a wild career that spanned from 1982 to 2002.
A couple of interesting notes on Crabtree's list of opponents: He lost to a 250-pound George Foreman on a sixth-round TKO in 1997. To last almost six rounds with a meat-grilling beast like Foreman isn't terrible. And Crabtree fought longtime Ray nemesis Kenny Keene (see below) three times, losing on a fourth-round TKO in 1994, winning on a 12-round split decision in 1995 and losing on a ninth-round TKO in 1996.
As noted two paragraphs earlier, Ray's win over Crabtree didn't last as long as Keene's three bouts against him (or Foreman's).
• No. 3 Robert Daniels — On Jan. 10, 1996, Ray suffered arguably the most controversial loss of his career, a 10-round split decision in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It aired live on the weekly "USA Tuesday Night Fights" television program.
USA announcer Sean O'Grady, a retired boxer, had Ray winning seven rounds to three.
A former World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight champion, Daniels later scored a 12-round split-decision triumph over Keene in 1997. Retiring in 2012, he finished with a 49-10-1 record against some very stiff competition, including Ray, Keene, Don Diego Poeder, Bobby Czyz, Lawrence Clay-Bey and David Tua.
• No. 2 Kenny Keene — On Oct. 8, 1994, in Hulman Center, Ray put that previously mentioned 25-1 record on the line and lost a controversial 12-round majority decision live on CBS on a Saturday afternoon.
As I've pointed out several times before, I had purchased a new white shirt from the then-popular Bachrach store at Honey Creek Mall the night before. Knowing I might be seen on national TV, I wore it while sitting next to the ring.
Bad idea.
Ray and Keene took turns battering each other so viciously that I could not possibly guess whose blood stained my new shirt. (Why did I select a white shirt anyway? Stupid!!!!)
By the end of 1994, this epic clash was named "Cruiserweight Fight of the Year" by Ring Magazine.
"That fight was actually written about in a book [years later]," Ray mentioned. "We beat each other up pretty good ... but we put on a real good fight."
Their rematch — this time in Boise, Idaho — occurred July 9, 1995, and I was there. Keene was declared the winner on a unanimous decision.
But the ending was weird because the referee deemed Ray unable to continue in the fifth round. An accidental head butt delivered by Keene left a bloody cut over Ray's eye. In such a unique circumstance, the rules stated that the decision was left to the three judges, all of whom had Keene ahead on points after the last completed round (the fourth).
Both of these battles were for the WBF cruiserweight title, which Ray eventually won (twice) later in his career, but not against Keene.
Keene retired in 2006 with a 51-4 mark.
• No. 1 Fabrice Tiozzo — I hate to end a Daily Top 5 on a downer, but life isn't always peaches and cream (see "Year: 2020" as an example).
Tiozzo was "world class" in every sense of the words. I watched the bout on Showtime from a Terre Haute bar TV — no, the Tribune-Star didn't pay to send me to Lyon, France — as the French slugger defeated Ray on a first-round TKO.
Tiozzo retired in 2006 while still the WBA light-heavyweight champion. He ended up with a 48-2 record.
"He was the first man to take me off my feet," Ray admitted this week. "He hit hard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.