Indiana State baseball strung together a second game-winning sequence from the batter's box in the eighth inning the regional Saturday.
The Sycamores (44-15) are one win away from super regional advancement with a second come-from-behind victory, 7-4 against Iowa (43-15) in the Terre Haute NCAA Regional at Bob Warn Field.
For the second straight game, the Sycamores started their final at-bat with a leadoff batter on base, sophomore Randal Diaz was hit by a pitch.
Then, the 14-seeded Sycamores gained steam as sophomore Luis Hernandez narrowly beat a throw to first base for a single.
With one out, down 4-2, junior Adam Pottinger's pop-up contact landed in no man’s land between the infield and left field to load the bags.
Then, junior Mike Sears was walked for a run and to bring the go-ahead score to second base.
“When those bad-luck-type-things happen, you know what can happen after that, if you don’t make great pitches," Iowa coach Rick Heller said. “I felt confident we were going to get out of it, to be honest. I thought we would either get a double-play ball or get a strikeout and at the very worst go in with a one-run lead. And give the ball to [junior Will] Christophers and see if he could go out and shut the door in the ninth.”
After a fanned batter, senior Miguel Rivera, who started 0-for-3, hammered the team's initial double with two outs, on a 1-1 count, for a 5-4 lead, its first.
“I had to make an adjustment,” the veteran said. “I was getting blown up throughout the game.”
Junior Grant Magill kept the momentum chugging with back-to-back doubles to plate Rivera and Sears for insurance runs — it was Magill’s lone knock of the night.
“Unfortunately, when you are in a bases-loaded situation, it just makes it tough,” Heller, a former ISU coach, said. “There is no margin for [error], especially for a reliever coming in like [junior Luke] Llewellyn had to.”
“When they did the damage, the first one, we were only down a run,” he added. “We felt confident we would have a chance to rally back, but then when it became three, I knew it was going to be tougher and we were at the bottom part of our lineup.”
ISU will play the winner of Sunday's Iowa-North Carolina rematch, at 6 p.m. Sunday. A win will put ISU through to next weekend's super regional.
A loss would result in one more game in the regional, Monday.
Indiana State fell behind 1-0 in the opening inning as senior Connor Fenlong had an uphill battle out of the gate.
After he put away the first hitter, he walked back-to-back batters and then sophomore Raider Tello’s single to center field plated sophomore Sam Petersen.
In the bottom of the second, Pottinger’s fine form ensued.
He extended his on-base run to 35 outings, the best stretch at ISU in at least a decade, when he hammered a solo homer to knot the game at 1 to lead off the frame.
“He is just a scrapper,” 10-year ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. “He is one of those guys, you make a pitch on him and he looks foolish. Then, you make the same pitch and he hits it in the gap. That’s the kind of hitter he is. I think he is really maturing. He’s learning to temper his emotions a little bit.”
”He’s learning to sit a little calmer,” he added. “And you had to tonight, but he did a really good job. I think that 0-2 fastball he hit out [of the park, in the second] really changed the game for a few innings.”
In the following frame, the Sycamores went ahead on Diaz’s sacrifice fly to plate Magill. Before that, senior Seth Gergely slid a knock into the first and second base gap to advance a hustling Magill to third.
In the sixth, the Hawkeyes amassed two runs from a trio of hits that were batted in by junior Sam Hojnar, the first double of the game, and junior Kyle Huckstorf.
Iowa had three unanswered runs to go up 4-2.
