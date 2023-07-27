After a long basketball career, which included being named Hanover College’s Most Valuable Player in 2006-07 and setting a school record by hitting 12 of 12 shots in a game, Terre Haute North High School graduate Marc O’Leary needed to find a new outlet to satisfy his competitive nature.
He wasn’t into golf or tennis and pickleball had not yet been invented.
So he turned to cycling and he hasn’t turned back since.
“I've just always loved the training aspect of a sport and I've also loved being outside and I've loved exploration and just seeing out in the country,” O’Leary said. “I played in some men's basketball rec leagues after college and after a couple years, I knew wasn't as effective as I used to be. It was kind of frustrating and my knee started to bother me and so I had to find something else to do.”
O’Leary recalls getting a low-budget bicycle at Walmart and he just started riding.
“We have a great trail system here in Plainfield and I started riding a few miles and gradually increased that amount,” he said. “One day I rode five miles out of town and it felt like I had gone a hundred miles. I saw some roads I'd never seen driving around town.
“You can get bitten quickly by the cycling bug and I did for sure,” O'Leary added.
Last weekend, O’Leary hosted the third edition of Dust Bowl 100 that mostly went through the many gravel roads of Putnam County. The Dust Bowl started with 400 riders in 2021, 600 last year and 825 this year.
He hopes to hit the 1,000 mark next year, although the parking limitations for Eminence High School – the starting and ending point of the race – may prevent from climbing above that number.
While many riders take on the entire 100-mile course, there are shorter versions of 80 and 44 for less adventurous riders.
Several nationally ranked riders have started to join the field for the Dust Bowl 100, and this year even a former NBA All-Star and 3-point shooting champion named Reggie Miller took part.
Miller completed the entire 100-mile race (there are shorter versions of 80 and 44 miles for the less adventurous) with only one known spill. O’Leary has not talked to Miller since the completion of the race on Saturday, but through social media contacts has gotten positive reviews of the event.
“He said it was a great challenge and he really enjoyed the course and the organization of the event,” O’Leary said. “He is a sponsored rider on a very high-level team, and has made a call out to other top riders in the cycling community telling them the Dust Bowl 100 is a race they should put on their list as one they should try to do.”
Pre-race publicity let fans of Miller from his basketball days know he was coming back to Indiana for the event.
Several fans lined the finish lines bearing signs of encouragement and O’Leary even saw more evidence of support while traversing Putnam County on Sunday afternoon to collect the many directional signs used in the race.
“We saw at least three or four houses on the route where homeowners had gone out and put up ‘Boom, baby’ signs in the yard,” he said. “We saw a hay bale with bikes stuck into it and then the back of what looked like a rider was stuck through the hay bale with ‘Miller 31’ on the back. He's a phenomenal person and I had a chance to ride with him on Wednesday and he was approachable. Really down to earth.”
Miller had his own tent set up at Eminence and O’Leary noted he was extremely cordial with any fans who approached.
“He was great with anybody that came up to him and wanted a picture, an autograph or a selfie,” O'Leary said. “My oldest son had a chance to go up and talk to him for a minute and get an autograph after the race. Just having him come out to the race really increased the number of eyes and the visibility of the event.”
O’Leary uses some of the skills developed in his procurement career to organize the event, which includes coordination of registration, solicitation of volunteers, obtaining sponsors to provide funding for as many parts of the event as possible and the ordering of the many items provided to riders as part of their entry fee. He is a senior buyer for Cook Medical in Bloomington.
O’Leary is also a competitive rider for Team Elevate Endurance, based out of Plainfield, which he founded. He competed in a similar race of 200 miles earlier this year.
Despite not being able to compete in his own race due to his many other duties, O’Leary enjoys putting on the event.
“It's just kind of a way to give back to the cycling community, because I've done a lot of races over the last 10 or 12 years,” he said. “I’ve always been thankful for the promoters that put those events on.”
O’Leary and a growing number of riders enjoy the challenge that riding on gravel roads brings.
“It is definitely a challenge,” he said. “There's no coasting in gravel. You can't get up to speed and then stop pedaling and have your bike carry you for a while. With gravel, you've got that extra resistance, and so you're always constantly pedaling, which makes it a challenge in that regard.”
O’Leary added that another benefit of riding on gravel is the safety factor.
“You don’t see much traffic on gravel roads, whereas when you ride on pavement or ride closer to town, you're going to have cars around you and passing you all the time,” he said.
O’Leary is thankful for the tolerance for his passion and assistance around the household of his wife, Amy, who has pretty much full control of all household activities involving their three young sons in the weeks leading up to the event.
“It’s a big stress on her during race week,” he noted. “She's not out at the event much, but she does a ton of stuff behind the scenes for our family — taking care of the boys, making sure there's dinner on the table when I get home and just holding down the homestead.”
While youngest son Paxton isn’t quite ready, the two oldest O’Leary boys — Patrick (9) and Parker (6) — are getting to the age where they are now part of the festivities.
“They were able to come out for probably five hours yesterday during the race, which was great to see,” he said. “I didn't get to talk with them much, but it was great just seeing my boys on stage help me hand out awards at different times throughout the day.
“They really, really love Dust Bowl week.”
And so does their father.
