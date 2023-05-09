Indiana State’s baseball machine kept cruising along in its mid-week battle Tuesday at Bob Warn Field, routing visiting Ball State 11-1 to improve its list of impressive numbers.
Overall record: 33-13.
Record since 2-8 start: 31-5.
Recently: 21 wins in its last 22 games.
The Cardinals were no slouches coming in with their 30-16 record, but the Sycamores jumped on 7-foot lefty starter Will Jacobson for two in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good.
The Sycamores added one run in the third, four in the fourth and two each in the sixth and seventh innings. Leading the hitting barrage was redshirt junior third baseman Mike Sears, who launched two homers high into the trees behind left-center field to drive home five runs.
Josue Urdaneta was 4 for 4 at the plate, scoring three times and driving home two runs, while designated hitter Luis Hernandez had two hits and also scored three times.
Miguel Rivera and Grant Magill each drove in two runs to help the cause.
The Sycamores continued to get strong pitching, this time from sophomore Brennyn Cutts of Toledo, Ill.
Cutts has moved into the Tuesday night starter role and thrived. This Tuesday, he pitched the first five innings and one batter in the sixth and allowed four singles and just one run.
The last three Tuesdays, he got a save against Purdue, was the winning pitcher at Vanderbilt and got a no-decision in an extra-inning game at Illinois.
He kind of likes the Tuesday gig.
“It’s working out so far, and I think that’s kind of the plan from here on now to build me up a little bit,” Cutts said. “I was hanging some pitches there early, but I settled in there towards the second inning. “
After giving up hits to the first three Cardinal hitters of the game, Cutts allowed only one more single in the rest of his time on the mound.
The Sycamores got four perfect innings in relief from reigning MVC Pitcher of the Week Zach Davidson and Jacob Pruitt.
Cutts is enjoying his team’s memorable season, with lots of big goals left to attain.
“We just need to keep pitching how we’re pitching right now,” he said. “Our bats will come around for sure, like they did today. If we keep swinging it, we’ll be all right.”
The Sycamores remain in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference, but their final two series of the season are at home against third-place Murray State and at second-place Missouri State the final weekend.
Friday’s opener with Murray State starts at 6:30, while Saturday’s game is at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s is set for 1 p.m.
Ball St. 100 000 000 — 1 5 0
Indiana St. 201 402 20x — 11 11 0
W — Cutts (2-3). L — Jacobson (0-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.