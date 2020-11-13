Perhaps the elite national high school cross country meet of the year will be contested Sunday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course, and some elite college and professional runners will be running there on Saturday.
It's a new two-day event, the XC Town USA Meet of Champions being put on by the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation and sponsored by The Garrett Companies.
Formerly national postseason high school events had been conducted by both Nike and Foot Locker, but both those companies elected not to participate this fall.
So the NSAF stepped into the breech for a meet featuring high school athletes who have recently been in state-championship events, such as the ones from Indiana and Michigan; runners from Illinois, who got to compete without a postseason race series; and runners from other states — notably California — who didn't have a fall season at all and will be preparing for potential seasons early in 2021.
"There will be about 1,700 of the finest high school runners in the nation," said Dave Patterson of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, also a member of the course's board of directors.
Races on Saturday are a women's elite/college/open competition at 10:30 a.m., followed by a men's elite/college/open race at approximately 11:15. One notable name on the entry list is that of Greencastle's Emma Wilson, a two-time Indiana state champion who competed for Illinois and is now at Huntington.
The highlight of the two-day event should be Sunday's races, starting with a 3K middle school boys and girls race at 10 a.m.; a freshman boys and girls combined freshman race at 11:15; and six varsity high school races.
The high school events are partially seeded. Boys and girls competing in Blue and White races were combined randomly — and will appear on the same result lists — after the best of the best were selected for high school championship girls at 2:30 and high school championship boys at 3:15.
Fans will be in attendance, although Patterson doesn't expect many because of the amount of travel involved.
And yes, the meet has been approved by Vigo County Health Commissioner Darren Brucken.
"We'll spread the kids out [part of the reason for having Blue and White races is to limit numbers in each race], wear masks, sanitize [including, he said, the portable facilities] and we'll practice distancing, even down to the [packet] pickups," Patterson said.
Teams will compete, for the most part, as clubs and not as schools to avoid conflict with their respective state associations. Indiana will be represented by the Conference Indiana and state champion Columbus North boys and the state champion Carmel girls. Columbus North's girls, third in last month's state meet, are also expected to compete.
Both those Indiana girls teams could be in the mix for top honors along with Cherry Creek (Colo.), Naperville (Ill.) North, Brentwood (Tenn.), Valor Christian (Colo.), Newbury Park (Calif.), Great Oak (Calif.) and Florida's IMG Academy.
The girls individual favorite might by Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins, Wyo., who was third in the Nike nationals last year, although she's expected to be challenged by Analee Weaver of Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota and Tatum David, a sophomore from IMG Academy.
Newbury Park is also the reigning Nike national champion in boys competition, even though Sunday will be its first competition in a while, and Great Oaks is another California contender in both races. Columbus North could be a factor in the boys race, and so could Lakota West (Ohio), Jesuit High School (Ore.), St. Charles (Ill.) East and Saverna Park, Md. Individual boys favorite appears to be Judson Greer of Melissa, Texas.
And local fans impressed by Izaiah Steury of Angola and his dominant performance (15:23) in the Indiana state boys meet are advised that quite a few competitors Sunday afternoon are more than capable of breaking the 15-minute mark.
XC Town USA Meet of Champions
Saturday
8 a.m. — College/open packet pickup; course open for warmups
10:30 a.m. — Women's elite/college/open 6K race
11:15 a.m. — Men's elite/college/open 8K race
Sunday
8:30 a.m. — Packet pickup, course open for warmups
10 a.m. — Middle school boys and girls, 3K race
10:45 a.m. — Freshman boys and girls
11:30 a.m. — Girls high school open Blue race
12:15 p.m. — Girls high school open White race
1 p.m. — Boys high school open Blue race
1:45 p.m. — Boys high school open White race
2:30 p.m. — High school championship girls, seeded field
3:15 p.m. — High school championship boys, seeded field
