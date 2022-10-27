For the 19th consecutive year, the IHSAA cross country state finals will take place at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County.
Starting times for the two 5-kilometer races Saturday are noon for the girls and 2:30 p.m. for the boys.
As usual, the Wabash Valley will be represented, although only one Valley team will compete — the No. 14-ranked Northview girls.
"We came into preseason with the confidence and conviction that we were a podium team [top five]," Northview girls coach Tim Rayle told the Tribune-Star.
"That confidence has been challenged throughout the season as eight of our top 10 runners have either experienced injury or illness. The good news is that the nine girls on our championship roster who have been racing during the IHSAA state series are now nearing full strength. If we are 100 percent Saturday, this team has a great shot of earning the best finish in Northview’s history."
Fourteenth is the highest finish ever for the Knights' girls.
"Even though this looks to be the most competitive state meet ever, if our seven run to the best of their abilities, we know we can hold our own against many of the top-ranked schools in the meet," Rayle continued. "The team’s goal is to do exactly that – run to the best of our abilities and to place the best we ever have.
"Regardless of the outcome in the team standings, I want to give our seniors a shoutout as all four years they have put the effort into becoming one of the top cross country programs in Indiana and have led the team to the state championship all four years."
Halle Miller, Katie Morrison and Maisie Eldridge are three Northview seniors who placed third, fourth and 12th respectively in the sectional conducted three weeks ago on the same Gibson course.
"Halle is having the best season of her career," Rayle mentioned. "She is one of the gutsiest athletes I’ve ever coached. Her 11th-place finish in the semistate has provided the confidence boost she needed coming into the state meet.
"Katie is a solid scorer for the team who will give 100 percent no matter what. . . . Maisie has consistently been our fifth scorer all season. She has the ability to provide a solid scoring position."
Juniors Ellia Hayes, who placed second in the sectional, and Gnister Grant, who skipped the sectional with an illness that she's been battling illness for the latter part of the season, are two other keys to Northview's success. In the Brown County Semistate last Saturday, Hayes was 25th and Grant 28th.
"Ellia is a consistent frontrunner with the ability to be in the top 25," Rayle said. "Gnister is a consistent frontrunner who holds our individual state meet record with a 25th place last year."
Other possibilities to run for the Knights on Saturday are freshman Aubrey Miller, junior Brooklyn Eldridge, freshman Reagin White and freshman Kenzie Willmore.
Individual qualifiers from Valley schools are Terre Haute North senior Dylan Zeck, Northview junior Jcim Grant and Terre Haute South junior Ethan Aidoo. Those three placed 12th, 21st and 24th respectively in Brown County Semistate. Among the girls, Linton junior Peyton Smith came in 12th in the semistate, one spot behind Miller.
Zeck (16 minutes and 11.8 seconds) and Smith (18:55.5) were sectional winners three weeks ago.
"I’ve overcome some obstacles this year and I've worked real hard to make it to the state finals, again, but still feel blessed to be running at Gibson again," pointed out Zeck, who finished 144th in the state finals as a sophomore in 2020. "This will be my final high school cross country race, so I am going to push as hard as I can. My goal is to finish All-State [top 25]. That would certainly be a big accomplishment to end my high school cross country career with."
"At state this year, I am really focused on improving on last year's state meet and I'm hoping to accomplish being in one of the top 25 All-State spots," mentioned Jcim Grant, who finished 63rd in the state finals last years and 108th as a freshman two years ago. "And at the very least, I want to break 16 [minutes]."
"This cross country season has been an awesome one," emphasized Aidoo, making his first state-finals appearance. "Our team worked hard to make it to semistate, and in doing so, helped me move on to state. We have a young and upcoming team and the team's spirit has been very high. I want to thank everyone for cheering me on, especially my coaches for working with the team and helping us get this far. It was a big personal achievement to make it to state and I'm blessed and grateful to race with the best of the best at state."
Meanwhile, Smith hopes to improve on her 53rd-place finish from the 2021 state finals.
"I am beyond grateful for be returning to the state finals for the second time," she said. "I’m super excited to enjoy my race this weekend without having to worry about advancing on. The competition is even more intense this year than it was last year, but I’m hoping to climb up into a higher placing this year — top 35 is my goal — and I’m hoping to lower my PR [personal record] for the Gibson course to sub-18:45.
"Overall, I’m looking forward to a race where I can just enjoy myself and end my junior season on a positive note."
IHSAA cross country state finals
(Information from ihsaa.org)
Site: LaVern Gibson Championship Course, Wabash Valley Sports Center, 599 S. Tabortown Road, Terre Haute, IN 47803.
Race times: Girls at noon EDT, followed by their awards ceremony. Boys at 2:30 p.m. EDT, followed by their awards ceremony.
Gates open: 9:30 a.m. EDT.
Admission: All ticket sales are digital only via GoFan ticketing. No cash. Please purchase tickets online in advance and present your purchase verification on your phone to gain admittance at the gate. Cost is $15 per person, with children age 5 or younger admitted free.
Feeder semistates: Brown County, Shelbyville, New Haven and New Prairie.
2021 champions: Girls: Indianapolis Chatard junior Lily Cridge (individual) and Columbus North (team). Boys: Columbus North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (individual) and Brebeuf Jesuit (team).
Webstreaming: Both races will stream exclusively at IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15.
