Indianapolis Chatard senior Lily Cridge posted the third-fastest time in the IHSAA cross country state finals since the event switched to 5 kilometers for females in 2007, finishing in 17 minutes and 14.6 to win the girls race Saturday, during its 19th straight year of taking place at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County.
This was a repeat for Cridge, who won with a time of 17:32.7 last year. Challenged at the beginning Saturday, Cridge pretty much led from start to finish but clearly needed to go faster this year because her 2021 time would have placed her fourth in 2022.
In the boys 5K race, Carmel senior Kole Mathison not only led from start to finish in earning the individual title (15:02.8), but he and second-place teammate Tony Provenzano (15:11.2) helped the Greyhounds claim the team championship by three points over runner-up Zionsville (103-106). This was Carmel's 17th state crown in boys cross country.
Meanwhile, Noblesville captured the team championship in girls cross country for the first time in school history, outpointing runner-up Columbus North 122-153.
As for the Wabash Valley, well, several of the qualifiers had hoped to do better. The one who probably couldn't have asked for more was Northview senior Halle Miller, who went 19:27.7, good for 52nd place in the girls race. She also led the Knights to a 17th-place finish in team points.
"I thought I did pretty well," assessed Miller, who plans to attend Indiana State next season to run cross country and track. "I set some goals for the season and I was able to accomplish them all . . . Coming in 52nd felt pretty good."
Miller, who finished 99th individually (20:16.8) in 2021, thought the Knights as a team "got out and competed well" Saturday.
"I'm happy with how we finished," she added.
"With everything that has hit us this year in terms of illness and injury, I was happy with finishing 17th as a team," Northview girls coach Tim Rayle told the Tribune-Star. "Halle Miller, [junior] Ellia Hayes and [senior] Katie Morrison had their best finishes ever in the state championship."
Rayle said he's looking forward to seeing what the underclassmen can accomplish in the upcoming years.
"Our seniors Halle, Katie, Maisie [Eldridge] and Delaney [Trout] have set the bar high," he pointed out. "But I have no doubt the underclassmen will meet the challenge of exceeding what our seniors have accomplished."
Battling a foot injury that crept up recently, Linton junior Peyton Smith was not happy with placing 118th (20:13.1) after coming in 53rd (19:45.5) in the state finals last year.
"It was not my day today," admitted Smith, still smiling because she knows she's got another year of high school cross country to go. "[The foot] was pretty painful out there today."
During the 2022 postseason, Smith won the sectional at the Gibson course, placed fifth in the Edgewood Regional and placed 12th in the Brown County Semistate last weekend. So she was being realistic when she said this past week that top 35 was her goal for the state finals.
Smith plans to let her foot heal before competing again.
"This wasn't at all what I had in mind," she continued. "But not every day can be perfect."
Among Wabash Valley boys, Terre Haute North senior Dylan Zeck was 73rd (16:34.4), Northview junior Jcim Grant 82nd (16:38.7) and Terre Haute South junior Ethan Aidoo 124th (17:08.7). No Valley boys teams qualified for the state finals this year.
As for next year, Zeck isn't sure about his college plans yet, while Grant and Aidoo emphasized they want to return to the state finals and finish in the top 25 . . . and they want their teams to be there with them.
Zeck's description about his performance Saturday? "Bad, for what I wanted."
"I pretty much lost contact from where I needed to be between 2 and 3K," explained the 2022 boys sectional champion. "My body started to ache . . . and my legs started to ache around 2K."
Zeck still considered this a successful season, considering the nagging injuries that forced him to adjust his training schedule, but he wanted a top-25 finish Saturday.
So did Grant.
"Obviously, that didn't happen," he noted. "But I'm just grateful to be able to come to the state meet again."
Grant finished 63rd in the state finals last year and 108th as a freshman two years ago.
"I've got one more year [in high school] and it can be a better year," he mentioned with hope in his voice.
Aidoo called his 17:08.7 "not the best time."
"But I'm very happy that I made it to the state meet [for the first time]," he added. "Making it to such a big stage, I'm really happy about it."
Aidoo said part of the fun of his 2022 postseason journey was going against tough competitors and "good guys" Zeck and Grant during the sectional, regional, semistate and state finals.
So it shouldn't surprise anyone that Grant and Aidoo hugged each other between interviews.
• • •
Following their races, Bridget Gallagher of Guerin Catholic and Mathison of Carmel were announced as recipients of the IHSAA Mental Attitude Awards in girls and boys cross country respectively.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance presented a $1,000 scholarship to each school's general scholarship fund in the names of Gallagher and Mathison.
