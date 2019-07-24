From qualifying onward, it was evident Tyler Courtney had a fast car. He turned the fastest qualifying lap and aced his heat.
But could Courtney bump-and-grind his way to the front of the field in the feature Wednesday night? He could ... with a brave save mixed in for good measure.
Courtney moved through the field, nearly lost control of his car in a fight with Justin Grant, but held it together and won the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track.
It was Courtney’s third career win at the Action Track after he won twice in 2018.
Courtney nearly came to grief twice in the middle of the race while battling Grant.
With 14 laps to go, after a restart. Courtney got past Grant, who had led all but one lap to that point, exiting Turn 2, but Grant re-passed Courtney going into Turn 3.
The two touched exiting Turn 4 and Grant maintained the lead.
Entering Turn 1, Courtney hit the depression on the low side of Turn 1. His car biked and nearly hit the outside wall, but Courtney saved it and kept going. However, the rest of the field slowed and Chase Stockon, running fifth at the time, could not avoid trouble on the outside wall. It brought out the second yellow of the race. Stockon – a former Sullivan resident who now lives in Fort Branch - would continue and ultimately finish ninth.
The next restart was less eventful as Grant held off Courtney easily. Jason McDougal brought out a yellow with nine laps left and that gave Courtney the chance to get in front.
Courtney chose a low line and eventually got past Grant in Turn 4. Once past Grant? Courtney pulled away for the victory.
C.J. Leary still leads the Indiana Sprint Week points with an 11-point gap over Chris Windom. Courtney is in sixth place.
The heat races were contested largely without incident. Courtney took the lead of the first heat on Lap 4 and pulled away for the win. Leary, also the USAC points leader, did the same in the second heat, taking the lead on Lap 5 before he pulled away. Kevin Thomas Jr. saved the drama for the final lap as he passed Brody Roa to take the win.
The only yellow flag of the heats occurred in the fourth and final heat. Dustin Christie spun without contact in Turn 1 after Lap 1. Brady Bacon had already taken the lead in the heat and pulled away for an easy victory.
Roa spun in qualifying. His car made minimal contact with the wall between Turns 3 and 4 and he was able to drive off the track. Courtney put down an early time of 20.329 seconds and it held up as the quickest lap.
After mostly clean qualifying and heat races, the semi-feature had two early yellows. Dakota Jackson had a seat belt malfunction just after the green flag was dropped and stopped in Turn 1. Two laps after the resumption, Jarret Andretti caught the rear right wheel of Justin Smith and caromed into the wall in Turn 3. He was unhurt.
On the restart, Jason McDougal passed two cars and pulled away from the win. The best battle was for sixth place – the final transfer spot – between Terry Richards and Dakota Jackson. They were side-by-side for several laps before Richards got the upper hand.
Among local drivers, Terre Haute’s Brandon Mattox finished third in his heat to qualify for the feature. Mattox finished 15th in the feature. Brazil’s Dickie Gaines finished sixth in his heat and transferred to the semi-feature where he finished eighth.
The UMP Modified race was won by Tyler Weiss, who led flag-to-flag. Brazil’s Tyler Loughmiller finished fifth, Terre Haute’s Kenny Carmichael Sr. was eighth. Terre Haute’s Daren Krockenberger spun on Lap 6 and finished 10th.
Indiana Sprint Week continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville. The annual series stops at Bloomington on Friday before it concludes at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday.
