It was Josh Cottee’s night Friday in Conference Indiana high school football at Bob Clements Field, but the Terre Haute South senior had plenty of help.
Cottee became the school’s all-time leading rusher and the Braves beat longtime nemesis Columbus North 43-6, even getting a running clock in the last two minutes.
“It feels good,” Cottee said after the game. “It feels good to know that every single one of those yards went to a South win.”
Cottee needed 80 yards to surpass Maurice Shelton as South’s career rushing leader, and he had them before the first quarter ended.
By that time the Braves led 14-6, and his 15-yard run that broke the record was the start of a 65-yard drive that put South ahead 21-6.
Cottee wasn’t the only star, however. Sophomore quarterback Brady Wilson didn’t have an incomplete pass until the last two minutes of the first half, receivers Nas McNeal, Deshaun Lowe and Chris Herrin all had big nights and Alex Rose spearheaded a hard-hitting, emotional defensive unit.
“Our offense always runs through Josh,” coach Tim Herrin said after the game, “but if teams load up to stop him, that lets the other guys make plays. They did that tonight.”
Cottee had a 38-yard run on the third play from scrimmage as South took the opening kickoff and scored in five plays on a touchdown pass from Wilson to Herrin.
Columbus came right back to score on its possession, getting a 40-yard touchdown play on a halfback pass (although a missed extra point left the Braves in front 7-6).
“That was a fluke,” Rose said of the visitors’ scoring play. “Our defense is just packed with players who have the ability to play their position and play it well [using Phillip Newman and Nic Yatsko as examples]. We come as a unit. We come at [our opponent’s offense] with fists.”
South responded to the Columbus score with a 71-yard drive of its own, Cottee scoring on a 9-yard run. Then, after a South defensive stop, the Braves went on their 65-yard drive that eventually led to a touchdown early in the second quarter.
The visitors crossed midfield on their next drive, but Treva Branch stopped that with an interception. The Braves wasted a scoring chance with a fumble at the 5-yard line, but two plays later they got a safety when defensive lineman Jude McCoskey forced the Columbus quarterback into intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.
The Bull Dogs got the ball to start the third quarter and drove to four first downs, but Rose picked off a pass and returned it 64 yards to the 15-yard line. Two plays later, Wilson threw another touchdown pass to Herrin. Two plays after that, McNeal got a pick-6 that made it 37-6.
South’s last drive of the game, all on the ground except for a 34-yard pass from Wilson to McNeal on third-and-17, ended in a touchdown by Zyeiar White and started the running clock.
“We’ve talked all season about how we haven’t played a complete game,” coach Herrin said afterward. “We wanted to put it together, offense and defense, for the sectional.”
“We seniors got together this summer and we took the season personal,” Cottee said after the game. “Now we got the [Victory Bell] back [by beating Terre Haute North], we beat Northview and we got a winning season.”
TH South 43, Col. North 6
Columbus North 6 0 0 0 -- 6
Terre Haute South 14 9 14 6 -- 43
THS — Chris Herrin 18 pass from Brady Wilson (Griffin Runyan kick), 10:17 1st
CN — Cooper Horn 40 pass from Damon Edwards (kick failed), 7:33 1st
THS — Josh Cottee 9 run (Runyan kick), 4:23 1st
THS — Cottee 1 run (Runyan kick), 10:21 2nd
THS — Safety, intentional grounding in end zone, 2:46 2nd
THS — Herrin 11 pass from Wilson (Runyan kick), 6:54 3rd
THS — Nas McNeal 16 interception return (Runyan kick), 6:14 3rd
THS — Zyeiar White 2 run (kick failed), 2:10 4th
CN THS
First downs 13 22
Rushes-yards 29-110 41-229
Passing yards 144 200
Comp-Att-Int 16-25-3 13-18-0
Return yards 19 101
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Punts-avg 2-36.5 1-34
Penalties-yards 7-58 9-63
Individual statistics
Rushing — CN: Tyler Blythe 16-67, Sam Mormino 8-27, Zac Horn 5-16. THS: Cottee 21-128, White 11-70, Deshaun Lowe 3-19, Wilson 1-8, Alex Rose 4-5, Team 1-minus 1.
Passing — CN: Z.Horn 15-24-3, 104 yards; Damon Edwards 1-1-0, 40. THS: Wilson 13-18-0, 200.
Receiving — CN: C.Horn 5-93, Blythe 5-12, Nathan Palmer 4-22, Edwards 2-17. THS: McNeal 5-81, Lowe 5-39, Herrin 4-80.
Next — Terre Haute South (6-3, 4-1 Conference Indiana) hosts Franklin in a Class 5A sectional on Oct. 28. Columbus North (4-5, 3-2) plays at Jeffersonville in a Class 6A sectional that night.
