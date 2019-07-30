As the Terre Haute Rex try to track down the Chillicothe Paints for the final Prospect League East Division playoff spot, the Rex have certainly not minded playing West Division Normal in their playoff quest.
One night after a 20-5 mauling at Bob Warn Field, the Rex traveled to Normal's Corn Crib to resume a game suspended on July 14 as well as play a regularly scheduled game against the Cornbelters.
The Rex easily won the resumed game with a 7-1 victory. It's the second win in a row for the Rex.
The regularly scheduled game ended after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
The Rex led 2-1 when the game was suspended in the fifth inning on July 14. In the sixth inning, Will Hayes singled home Romero Harris to make it 3-1. Another Will Hayes single in the eighth scored Brayden Frazier to make it 4-1.
The big inning came in the ninth as Brett McCleary hit a three-run home run.
Braydon Tucker pitched five scoreless innings to keep the Cornbelters at bay. While technically a relief win due to the resumption of the game, he effectively pitched as a starter on Tuesday.
The Rex have enjoyed their games against Normal this season. Over three games, the Rex have outscored the Cornbelters — a first-year Prospect League club — 35-8.
After the conclusion of the suspended game, the Rex were four games behind Chillicothe with eight games to play. Pending completion of Tuesday's games, the Rex could pull within three games if it wins the nightcap against Normal and Chillicothe loses at Champion City.
The Rex are also just 4 1/2 games behind first-place Danville. While the season series with Chillicothe is over, the Rex do have three games remaining against the Dans — all in Danville.
