Some of the fuel for Cooper Neese’s best performances comes from the Terre Haute community.
He came to the city in 2017 to play basketball for Indiana State University, after transferring from Butler near Indianapolis, early in his freshman year of college. Neese had etched a name for himself in between those two cities as a star for the Cloverdale Clovers under Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Rady, under whom Neese averaged an eye-popping 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds a game. His prep coach, Rady, was well-known in Terre Haute for his decades as coach at South Vigo.
Still, Neese knew little more about the place.
“I came here not knowing necessarily what the community of Terre Haute was like, but I knew there were great people around,” Neese recalled Tuesday, sitting in Hulman Center prior to ISU’s practice in preparation for the Sycamores’ 1 p.m. game today against visiting Northern Illinois. “And that’s shown true for almost six years now.”
At ISU, he found that “people surround you that have the same interests as you, people that support you, people that come down here on a daily basis.”
Having “those people around me, it makes me work just that much harder when I’m inside these lines and makes me understand what I’m doing it for,” Neese said.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard resumed that mission last Saturday in the Sycamores’ game at Duquesne in Pittsburgh following Neese’s three-game absence because of an interior legbone bruise injury. ISU lost that game, despite holding an early 20-4 lead. Neese played 32 minutes, hit 6 of 9 field goals and all six of his free throws, totaling team-highs of 19 points and five rebounds.
Going in this afternoon’s game against Northern Iowa (a 3-9 team), Neese is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. That’s down slightly from last season’s 15 points and 4.3 rebounds a game, but ISU Coach Josh Schertz sees a less-is-more benefit to Neese’s output, especially his 58.1% shooting accuracy from the field. “Which, for somebody who’s 6-4 is pretty spectacular,” Schertz said Wednesday.
Neese has fine-tuned his game since the 2021-22 season, which was Schertz’s first at ISU after a long, successful run at Lincoln Memorial in the NCAA Division II ranks.
“I thought last year when we got here, he really fit our system of how we play,” Schertz said. “And now, a year into it, he’s just evolved even more. He’s such a good mover without the basketball and understands how to play. And those things are amplified in how we play. So it’s been a nice marriage.”
The injury interrupted that progress. Neese absorbed a hard foul by Drake guard Roman Penn in the Sycamores’ eye-opening 75-73 victory on Nov. 30 in Hulman Center over the Bulldogs — the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference title this season. Initially, Neese worried he’d suffered a more serious injury than a bone bruise.
“I did. I felt like I had a little pop in there,” Neese recalled. “Thank the Lord, as it was explained to me, it was like my bones hitting together. It wasn’t quite the best feeling in the world. It definitely was a little scary for me at first. It took me a couple of days to kind of just settle myself down and just be hopeful for whatever was going to happen, be able to understand that even if it was something season-ending to find ways to contribute to the team.
“I kind of met my peace with that,” Neese added, “and the Lord did the job after that.”
He’s not the lone upperclassmen on the team. He’s surrounded by three grad students — leading scorer and DePaul transfer Courvoisier McCauley and reserves Trenton Gibson and Cade McKnight — and fellow redshirt senior starter Cameron Henry and senior forward Kailex Stephens. Still, seven Sycamores are playing their first season at ISU. Neese spent his first year at ISU sitting out games as a transfer from Butler, but since then has played all 113 of his games in a Blue and White uniform under former coach Greg Lansing and then Schertz.
“We have an older team, but we don’t have a team that’s old together, in terms of shared experience,” Schertz said. “My job as a coach is to get them to their ceiling as a team.”
Neese got to see the team’s potential from a different perspective while sitting out with his injury.
“Just being able see, especially when I wasn’t able to travel, on TV, was just the fire and grit [of the team] when we are playing well,” he said. “I think it’s pretty easy enough to say that I consider us the best team in the Valley when we’re doing that.”
Of course, he acknowledges the Sycamores haven’t always done that, so far. Their three losses to Missouri-Kansas City, Southern Indiana and Duquesne featured ISU squandering substantial leads, all away from Hulman Center.
“We’ve had some lapses the couple of games to where we’re still scoring the ball at a high pace, but we’re not guarding well enough,” Neese said. “You’ve got to be able to play both sides of the ball to get to where you want to be at the end of the year.”
He includes himself in that quest for consistency. The one quality Neese believes he can bring is calm.
“The biggest thing I feel like I bring is just a steady hand, somebody who might not be elite at specifically one thing, but I feel pretty darn good in about every category there is,” he said. “I’m just willing to have a challenge every single day, whether it’s guarding a future NBA player or I’ve got to put the ball in the basket for a little extra that night.”
After the Northern Illinois game, ISU begins “the gauntlet,” as Schertz puts it, of the final 18 MVC games. Neese said the Sycamores’ season-long goal is to compete for the league championship.
“It’s going to take all of us. It can’t just be me. It can’t just be Voss [McCauley] or Cam [Henry]. It takes all of us,” Neese said. “I don’t see anything less for us than a championship. That’s been our goal from the beginning of the year, but we’ve got to take care of business everyday.”
