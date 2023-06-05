Five days earlier, Gavin Connor hadn't been sure he was going to have a senior golf season at Terre Haute North.
Monday afternoon, he was doing interviews and accepting congratulations at Hulman Links for earning medalist honors with an 80 and leading the Patriots to a third straight sectional team title, North's fourth in the last five seasons.
"It could have been a lot better," Connor said. "I struggled the last four holes [including a double-bogey on 18]."
Connor's performance was the story of the day, but close behind was the quest of a surging West Vigo team battling for advancement.
To say that the Vikings don't have a long and storied tradition in high school golf -- principal Ryan Easton might protest mildly after being a significant Viking golfer a season or two ago -- is probably true, although senior Derek Dean said West Vigo's resurgence actually began last season.
"Last year is when it got started," said Dean, who survived a four-player playoff for second-place and who may have had the shot of the tournament when he hit a shot from a grassless area well off the 18th green that bounced off the flagstick. "We've just been playing a lot, and instead of just playing we've been working on chipping, putting, things we needed work on."
The Vikings came up two shots short of moving on to Thursday's regional at Country Oaks near Washington. The usual three contenders will be moving on, with Terre Haute South finishing seven shots behind the Patriots and with Northview shooting a 348 to West Vigo's 350.
"To shoot 350 as a team is phenomenal, unbelievable," said first-year coach Mike Bailey after West Vigo's best bid for a regional appearance in a very long time. "We have guys that just work their tails off; they've been dedicated all year."
"I wanted to just go out and play like I know how to play, and see what happens," Dean said.
Knowing how to play wasn't exactly Connor's problems. Remembering how might have been.
He had surgery for medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction in February after suffering more than one dislocation of his left knee, and was taped to help withstand the tough 18 holes he played on Monday.
"It wasn't certain [that he'd be available]," North coach Chuck Payne said after Monday's round. "He got cleared by his doctor last Wednesday. We had to file for an exemption from the IHSAA [because Connor hadn't played in 75% of his team's matches].
"We played an 18-hole match against Northview [since then], and he had to play that to show us he was ready [for 18-hole postseason matches]."
If Connor wasn't quite ready for the back nine at Hulman Links on Monday, he wasn't the only one.
"We had a good front nine as a team," he said after the match, "but I think everybody struggled on the back . . . it's a lot tougher than the front."
Payne, who rarely sugar-coats his team's performances, was a little more blunt.
"They did everything they could to blow it," he said about the Patriots' back-nine problems, "but it was the first time this year we broke 330 [for 18 holes]. Gavin coming back [was a big help] . . . he hits it so damn straight."
South's Kyle Kennedy was one of the four players in the second-place playoff -- with Dean, North's Cole Higham and Northview's Lane Notter -- and led the Braves with an 81 despite playing as his team's fifth player.
"We had our chances [to win]," coach Chris Cassell of the Braves said. "Moving on is obviously the most important thing, but you're always trying to get that trophy."
Team scores -- Terre Haute North 328, Terre Haute South 335, Northview 348, West Vigo 350, Sullivan 382, Eastern Greene 385, White River Valley 392, Shakamak 395, Bloomfield 408, North Central 414, Linton 458.
Medalist -- Gavin Connor (THN) 80.
Individuals advancing -- Derek Dean (WV) 81, Collin Akers (WV) 85, Calvin Myers (B) 88.
Other Terre Haute North -- Cole Higham 81, Connor Bishop 83, Josh Ferres 84, Nathan Fields 92.
Terre Haute South -- Nick Winning 82, Peyton Turner 84, Josh Michael 92, Nick Stewart 88, Kyle Kennedy 81.
Northview -- Lane Notter 81, Lincoln Pierce 91, Kamden Kellett 93, Aydan Green 87, Jack Frederick 89.
Other West Vigo -- Karson Mowrer 89, Bryce Easton 95, Caleb Francis 109.
Sullivan -- Rowdy Adams 95, Koby Wood 100, Hunter Pirtle 95, Richard Van Ness 93, Cash Murdock 99.
Eastern Greene -- Logan Russell 98, Jackson Brewer 114, Korbin Ikerd 94, Roman Valentine 98, Nathan Myers 95.
WRV -- Jake Antibus 90, Michael Solliday 93, Dylan Moody 101, Gary Cook 108, Dalton Fulford 130.
Shakamak -- Will Miller 90, Mason Barton 89, Colin Fulford 115, Blaise Newton 101, Kyle North 121.
Other Bloomfield -- Holden Wiseman 109, Jared Small 102, Ian Cordbin 109.
North Central -- Joshua Roberts 100, Devan Schimmel 93, Will Wells 114, Nathan Weir 110, Owen Thacker 111.
Linton -- Blake House 93, Justin Brown 117, Travis Figg 128, Brody Irish 120, Peyton Holcomb 129.
Next -- Regional competition is Thursday at Country Oaks.
