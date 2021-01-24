Comfort zone: Howard feels good in starting role for ISU

It’s been said over the years that it doesn’t matter who starts, it’s who’s on the floor at the end of the game.
There’s some truth to that, but starting encompasses more than just hearing your name in pregame introductions.
It means you’re working with the team’s best players in practices. For a point guard? That’s vital. It means getting to know their tendencies and how you can play off of them.
That’s where Tobias Howard Jr. finds himself in the middle of Indiana State’s men’s basketball season. After coming off the bench for most of the season, Howard started both games at Illinois State – both wins – and seemed at ease with his new role.
The bonus for Howard is he’s getting time to work with Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams and Cooper Neese. As a reserve, he would typically be guarding them in practice. As a starter? Think of it like a starting quarterback getting more reps in football. More time is valuable.
“It helps a lot. It keeps me engaged and my teammates engaged. It keeps me focused on the small details,” Howard said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing started true freshman Julian Larry in the first 11 games of the season. Sparkplug though Larry is on the defensive end, he has struggled offensively. Teams were playing off of him and Larry had trouble with that.
“T.J. [Howard] is more comfortable [as a starter] and he’s a veteran. We threw Julian to the wolves. He’s starting as a freshman and pressing a bit,” said Lansing, who explained how it’s worked since.
“T.J. is a bit more relaxed to be starting games. Julian comes off the bench and 94 feet he’s picking you up and changing the pace of the game. It’s been good for us and they’ve both adapted nicely.”
Howard has grown comfortable as a starter and has done so before in his career. Howard made four starts at Western Kentucky in 2017 – including a start against ISU at Hulman Center where he had five assists - and 17 at Towson in 2019.
“I’ve got my feet under me and I’ve got my feel back [as a starter]. I just want to give energy, hit shots when I can, and be that leader as a fifth-year guy,” Howard said.
Howard is not afraid to involve himself in the offense. On a per-40 minute basis, Howard ranks fifth on the team with 10.4 shots per 40. He will shoot from 3-point range and has done better of late, making over half of his 13 3-point shots in the last five games.
“I just let it come. I find rhythm shots that come within the offense. If it’s a step-in three, I’ll take it,” Howard said.
Howard is sometimes the target of Lansing’s ire during practices. On Saturday, Lansing was teasing Howard about his day-glo yellow shoes. Howard takes it all in stride.
“I take it all in. That’s what I came here for and that’s what I needed. I knew that’s what he was going to do,” Howard said. “I needed to be under a coach who pushes me hard after being off for a year. I’ve been loving it, being humble, and taking it all in.”
• Salukis next – ISU plays its rescheduled series against Southern Illinois on Monday and Tuesday. The Salukis are coming off of the COVID-19 pause that caused the postponement of the original series on Jan. 9-10. SIU hasn’t played since a Jan. 4 loss at Drake.
Nothing has changed as far as what ISU needs to prepare for. Marcus Domask and Lance Jones established themselves as two of the MVC’s best in 2020. Trent Brown played in 2020 and has a more prominent role as a starter.
Newcomers for the Salukis are Eastern Illinois transfer Ben Harvey and Anthony D’Avanzo.
“I like how Harvey plays. He’s a tremendous pivoter and he creates shots for himself. D’Avanzo can stretch the floor and shoot threes. They’re nice additions and we know how good Southern defends,” Lansing said.
ISU is hoping to keep up the momentum it built after the sweep of Illinois State on Jan. 16-17. If ISU can win both against SIU, it would improve to .500 in MVC play.
For a player like Howard, who is seeing all of the teams for the first time? It helps to play back-to-back even if it is physically difficult.
“It helps and it keeps you locked in. You know what mistakes you have to correct from the first game,” Howard said.
• Evansville game likely rescheduled for Feb. 17 – It’s not official, and with COVID-19, all dates are subject to change, but early indication is that ISU’s home game with Evansville will be played on Feb. 17.
If that date holds up, it would mean ISU would play the Purple Aces twice in four days. The Sycamores play at Ford Center on Feb. 14.
It will also be ISU’s last home game of the season if the date is maintained.
The game was originally scheduled to be play last Wednesday, but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at Evansville.
Southern Illinois at ISU
Tipoff — 7 p.m. on Monday & 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Broadcasts — Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — SIU leads 88-50. ISU swept the season series in 2020.
Last time out – ISU defeated Illinois State 74-68 on Jan. 17. Southern Illinois lost at Drake 86-55 on Jan. 4.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (6-7, 3-5) — G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 14.8, 5.1 rpg), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 11.9), G Tobias Howard Jr. (6-2, GSr., 6 ppg), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 11.3, 5.9 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 8.5, 6.4 rpg) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 7.9), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 3.8), G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 2.5), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.8), G Jared Hankins (6-4, Fr., 2 ppg) and G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (172-161 at ISU, 11th year).
Southern Illinois Salukis (7-3, 1-3) — G Lance Jones (6-1, So., 11.9), G Ben Harvey (6-5, So., 11.7), G Trent Brown (6-2, So., 7.9), F Marcus Domask (6-6, So., 16.3, 4.5 rpg) and F Anthony D’Avanzo (6-8, Sr., 6.8) are possible starters. G Dalton Banks (6-2, Fr., 7.5), C Kyler Filewich (6-9, Fr., 4.4), G Steven Verplanken Jr. (6-4, So., 3.5) and F Sekou Dembele (6-7, So., 2.7) and are key reserves.
Coach — Bryan Mullins (23-19 at SIU, 2nd year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, C Nick Hittle (stress fracture) & G-F Kailex Stephens (Achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU hosts Bradley on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. SIU hosts Northern Iowa on Jan. 30-31.
