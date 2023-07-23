If there’s a way more frustrating way for a tournament bid, a season or — in some cases – a baseball career to end, the players and coaches from Wayne Newton Post 346 don’t want to experience it.
The Terre Haute team lost 5-4 Sunday to Valparaiso Post 94 in an elimination game of the 2023 American Legion baseball state tournament, nearly overcoming a four-run deficit with one big rally and one near-rally, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs at second and third in the sixth inning and leaving the tying and winning run at those same two spots in the bottom of the seventh.
“Anti-climactic” is how manager David Will described the end of the game.
Gabriel Bush nearly hit for the cycle for Valparaiso — and might have if a teammate hadn’t been thrown out trying to steal while his was batting to end the top of the seventh — but his single, triple and homer were 60% of his team’s five hits off Jax Cox, Tyler Will and Gunnar Langer. The three pitchers also walked just three — but Valparaiso left just two runners on base the entire game.
“They had timely hits,” David Will said, searching for an explanation, “and they scored on [a wild pitch and an error].”
Post 346 could muster just three hits in the first five innings, however, and was down 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Bryson Carpenter opened that inning with a walk. One out later, Cam Judson got an infield hit and Ross Olsen walked to load the bases. Tyler Will’s fielder’s choice made it a 5-2 game, Isaak Osborne singled to make it 5-3 and Tucker Helton doubled to make it 5-4. Linden Jenkins hit a line drive down the left-field line, but it was snagged in foul territory to end the inning.
After a scoreless inning in the top of the seventh, Ben Kearns led off the bottom of the inning with a single. He was forced at second by Carpenter’s ground ball, but Carpenter stole second to put the tying run in scoring position.
Logan Nicoson followed with a drive to the right-center gap, but the Valparaiso right fielder briefly seemed to have a chance to make the catch. Carpenter waited to be sure the hit would fall and had to stop at third, and the next two batters struck out.
“Finally, toward the end of the game, we started squaring some balls up,” David Will said after the game. “And when you’re behind like we were, you have to be conservative . . . but we competed. We were down and came back, and I’m proud of the kids for that.”
Valparaiso took the lead for good two batters into the game, when Bush smashed his homer over the 20-foot wall in right field and off a garage door across the street, but the other two pairs of runs were helped by a Wayne Newton team not as sharp as it usually is.
In the top of the third, a single and a walk were followed by a wild pitch, and one run scored when a throw to try and retire the lead runner was muffed and rolled into the outfield. An infield hit — Bush’s single — and a grounder brought in the second run of the inning.
Bush came up with two out and a runner on first in the top of the fifth and hit a line drive that went for a triple when an ill-advised diving catch attempt came up empty. Bush then scored on a wild pitch.
The fifth-inning runs came right after Post 346’s first sign of offense in the bottom of the fourth. Nicoson led off with a sharp single up the middle, but Judson hit into a double play. Olsen kept the inning alive with a walk, however, and Tyler Will tripled to cut the lead to 3-1.
Post 346 finished 17-13 after losing several offensive threats from the 2022 state runner-up team.
“We were shaky at the start, with several of our players in high school postseason play,” David Will said, “but from the Moline Tournament [at the start of this month] to the rest of the season I like how we finished the season.”
Valpo 5, Wayne Newton 4
VALPARAISO POST 94 (AB-R-H-RBI) — O.Holtz rf 2-2-0-0, Bush cf 3-2-3-2, Rodriguez lf-p 3-0-0-1, A.Holtz ss 3-0-0-0, Civanich dh 3-0-1-0, Leckrone p 0-0-0-0, Bontrager p 0-0-0-0, Simpson lf 0-0-0-0, Wineland 1b 2-0-0-0, Nightingale 2b 3-0-0-0, Bravo 3b 3-0-0-0, Klepp c 2-1-1-0. Totals 24-5-5-3.
WAYNE NEWTON POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kearns cf 3-0-1-0, Carpenter lf 3-1-0-0, Nicoson rf-3b 4-0-2-0, Judson 1b 4-1-1-0, Olsen c 2-1-0-0, Will ss-p-ss 3-1-2-2, Stultz 3b 1-0-0-0, Osborne rf-2b-rf 2-0-1-1, Helton 2b-ss-2b 3-0-1-1, Jenkins dh-rf 3-0-0-0, Cox p 0-0-0-0, Langer p 0-0-0-0. Totals 28-4-8-4.
Valparaiso 102 020 0 — 5
Wayne Newton 000 103 0 — 4
E — Stultz. DP — Valparaiso 1. LOB — Valparaiso 2, WN 7. 2B — Helton, Nicoson. 3B — Will, Bush. HR — Bush. SB — Klepp, Bush, Carpenter. CS — Civanich, O.Holtz.
Valparaiso IP H R ER BB SO
Leckrone (W) 5.1 4 4 4 4 6
Bontrager 0.2 3 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wayne Newton IP H R ER BB SO
Cox (L) 5.2 5 5 5 2 5
Will 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Langer 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP — by Cox (Klepp). WP — Cox 2. PB — Klepp. T — 2:11.
Next — Valparaiso (17-13-1) will play Rockport on Monday. Wayne Newton Post 346 finised the season 17-13.
