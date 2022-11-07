The Indianapolis Colts have named their former center Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach, according to a news release from the team this afternoon.
Saturday replaces former Coach Frank Reich, who was fired Monday morning.
At 6 p.m. Monday, the Colts will conduct a press conference with owner and CEO Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard and Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
The 47-year-old Saturday signed with the Colts in 1998, after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.
Saturday played 13 seasons with the Colts, including as an anchor to the championship team from Super Bowl XLI, which scored a victory over the Chicago Bears. He was named as All-Pro four times and and played in five Pro Bowls.
He finished his career with a Pro Bowl season as the Green Bay Packers' center in 2012.
