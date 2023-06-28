Isaiah Rodgers reportedly will face a season-long suspension from the NFL.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Indianapolis Colts cornerback is among a “handful” of players facing one-year bans that will be announced by the league later this week.
Last month, it was revealed Rodgers was the target of an NFL investigation into potential violations of the league’s gambling policy. Rodgers did not appear at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the remainder of the offseason program.
First-year Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen confirmed the investigation was under way but offered little other comment on the situation days after the initial reports.
Fellow Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said he’s talked with Rodgers and has empathy for his friend.
“I mean, the same thing you would do if you had a brother that was going through something,” Moore said June 13 of his conversations with Rodgers. “You would give him a hand and tell him you will always be there for him. You would stay strong, and you would do all you can to make sure he perseveres.”
Rodgers reportedly placed hundreds of bets during late 2022 and early 2023 including some from inside the team facility and an unknown number on contests involving the Colts.
NFL rules allow gambling in most instances. But players are forbidden from betting on NFL games or betting while in a team facility or on official league business such as a road trip. And they most certainly are not permitted to bet on their own team.
Several players have run afoul of the league’s gambling policy recently.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of last season after making bets in 2021 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He was re-instated in March and will make his debut for the Jaguars in September.
But his case has been far from isolated.
Five additional players have already been suspended for violations of the gambling policy this year.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney received indefinite bans of at least one year for betting on NFL games. Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended for six games each for betting inside the team facility.
Detroit subsequently released Cephus, Moore and Berryhill.
“I wish they would have looked at me and said, ‘Wow, they did him like that? I hope it doesn’t happen to me,’” Ridley told the Florida Times-Union earlier this month. “Because that’s what I would have done. If I would’ve seen one of my NFL buddies get slammed like that, I would’ve been a little bit afraid and watching myself.
“But it is what it is. They have to learn the hard way like I did. It’s gonna be alright, though.”
The timing could scarcely be worse for Rodgers, who was scheduled to earn more than $2.7 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
A sixth-round pick out of Massachusetts in 2020, the 25-year-old started a career-high nine games last season and had a good chance at becoming a full-time starter for the first time this fall.
Instead the Colts will look to a group of youngsters including second-year undrafted free agent Dallis Flowers and rookies Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones to fill the void.
Moore said he won’t change anything about the way he approaches his leadership role in the position group, and he doesn’t expect the collective mindset to be altered in Rodgers’ absence.
“I think everything stays the same,” he said earlier this month. “It stays the same. We all walk side-by-side as one and we all have to have the energy each day, and the standards stay the same.”
