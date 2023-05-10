Bernhard Raimann’s smile carried enough wattage to power the city of Indianapolis, if not the entire state of Indiana.
And why not?
Hours earlier the Indianapolis Colts left tackle learned his team will face the New England Patriots on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany — about a seven-hour drive from his family’s home in Austria.
His parents flew in for last year’s NFL Draft — the first time he’d seen them since the COVID-19 pandemic hit — and his father was able to attend last year’s game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But the rest of the clan last saw Raimann play for the Vienna Vikings in the Austrian national championship game in 2016. He was still playing wide receiver and caught a touchdown pass.
Perhaps he’ll lobby Colts coach Shane Steichen for a tackle-eligible play against the Patriots.
“Yeah, I’m gonna have to talk to him,” Raimann joked Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
This already was shaping up to be a big season for the second-year offensive lineman out of Central Michigan.
Raimann made 11 starts last year as a rookie and seemed to be improving rapidly over the final month of the season. He’ll open 2023 as the presumptive starter at left tackle as the Colts look to go in a new offensive direction under Steichen and — eventually — rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder has been very open about his shortcomings as a rookie, but the team still sees plenty of potential in the 2022 third-round pick.
“A lot of times in this league, I think, going from Year 1 to Year 2 can be one of the biggest steps you’ll have in your career,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said.
“He’s putting together a nice offseason of starting that off. It’s only Phase 2, we’re right in the middle of that, that ‘on air’ type part of the year, but he’s doing a nice job.
“I’m excited about sort of seeing what kind of player he becomes. I think that story’s not fully written right now. That story’s kind of being written. He’s putting the work in. He’s doing the right things … the arrow’s moving the right direction. We’re excited about working with him. Where he ends up, we don’t know, but hopefully [he] keeps this thing going the right way.”
Raimann said he’s added about 15 pounds of muscle since last season and he’s working to translate that extra weight to the playing field.
As the protector of the quarterback’s blind side, Raimann might have the next most important role in Richardson’s development behind the coaching staff — even as he continues to find his own way in the NFL.
Raimann committed to Central Michigan as a tight end and played that position for his first two collegiate seasons. He made the switch to offensive tackle in 2020, during the non-contact period at the height of the pandemic.
Raimann learned to play left tackle by recording reps in his living room and emailing video to his position coach. The coach sent back adjustments and suggestions for the next exercises.
Two years later, he was starting at one of the most important positions in the NFL.
“I think for every offensive lineman, it’s huge to get this continuous game experience and just building the chemistry with the guys, getting the snap count down,” Raimann said. “Obviously you know the snap count, but every quarterback is slightly different. Every center snaps the ball a bit sooner or later. So just getting all that down, it doesn’t only get you more comfortable back there but it also makes the job a lot easier because you kind of know what everyone else is doing.”
Steichen already will be the third head coach and offensive play caller of Raimann’s career. Richardson or veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew will be the fourth starting quarterback.
Consistency wasn’t a hallmark of the 2022 season in Indianapolis, but the hope is the unpredictable adversity has made Raimann stronger.
He’s still just 25 years old with high athleticism and a ceiling far above anything yet seen from his play.
And now he’ll get an unexpected opportunity to play close to home.
New England handed the Colts one of their worst losses a year ago. Then-coach Frank Reich was fired after the 26-3 defeat during which Indianapolis managed just eight first downs and 121 total yards.
The rematch in Week 10 this season should provide something of a gauge for how far the team and Raimann have come since that desultory afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
By plane, train or automobile, a caravan of Raimann’s family is expected to make the trek to Frankfurt to watch the next chapter unfold.
It’s one Raimann can’t wait to begin.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun in the offseason,” he said. “I feel better physically, mentally. You really take care of your body in the offseason. You put on a couple pounds. You work on your technique. You build more chemistry with the guys — which has been huge.
“You just get more comfortable with the other guys but also with playbooks with the speed of the NFL and everything. I’m just looking forward to the season now.”
