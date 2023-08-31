Jaylon Jones is not a typical underdog story.
He was a five-star recruit and an Under Armour All-American as a high school star in talent-rich Texas and he was a three-year starter in the Southeastern Conference for Texas A&M.
But his final college season wasn’t as productive as he’d hoped (no interceptions, two pass breakups) and he fell to the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
In his draft day video conference call, Jones espoused nothing but jubilation for the opportunity to compete. Then he went out and earned a spot on the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster and drew lofty praise from general manager Chris Ballard.
“Just having a chip on my shoulder — I came in the seventh round, but my role on this team is to help this team win in all phases, whether it’s special teams or defense,” Jones said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “So it’s a blessing to be here, and I can’t wait to get going.”
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Jones has the size and length required in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s physical scheme.
Jones blends strong coverage skills with top-level athleticism and a blue-collar work ethic. When wide receiver Ashton Dulin — an All-Pro gunner — went down with a season-ending knee injury, Jones quickly impressed special teams coordinator Brian Mason with his aptitude in the role.
It’s all part of a team-first mentality that has quickly won the 21-year-old fans throughout the building.
“You just gotta know that special teams is the biggest part of the game,” Jones said. “That can change a game in all different types of ways, positive or negative. So our goal as a team is to make it change positively. You’ve just gotta have a certain type of mentality, M.O., when it comes to special teams.”
That level of intensity permeates every part of Jones’ game.
Still, it took awhile for Ballard to be won over during the draft process. Area scout Anthony Coughlan was a staunch advocate for Jones, and his persistence could lead to Indianapolis landing a draft steal.
“I’m not going to sit here and lie to you,” Ballard said. “I had my doubts, but Anthony pressed and pressed. We took him and Anthony was right. He was right. This kid is going to be good, like really freaking good.”
Jones smiled when asked about those comments, but they won’t change his mindset.
He’s still got plenty to prove.
“It’s honestly a blessing, but at the end of the day, it makes me hungry,” Jones said. “It causes me to work even harder and keep pushing, building and stacking days one by one and doing everything I can to help this team win.”
The Colts have the youngest roster in the NFL, with no players over 30, and the cornerback room is among the youngest units on the team.
Jones is surrounded by fellow rookie JuJu Brents and second-year undrafted free agents Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. Kenny Moore II and Tony Brown provide some veteran leadership, but it’s largely a group that can grow together.
That’s also true for the defense as a whole.
And Jones sees a group with the same passion to achieve that’s driven him so far.
“This team is full of great guys, man,” Jones said. “There’s so much talent. There’s so much people with good character. I mean, we all want the same goal, and the goal is a championship. So it’s definitely what we’re gonna strive for and go get.”
• Captains named — The players voted for seven captains this season. Head coach Shane Steichen announced the group — defensive end DeForest Buckner, linebackers Shaquille Leonard and Zaire Franklin, offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson, cornerback Kenny Moore II and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson — on Thursday.
Richardson’s nomination is particularly noteworthy as it shows how quickly the 21-year-old has won over the locker room.
“I think it’s big,” Steichen said. “It just shows what the team has thought about him. There was no favoritism. These guys — it was their votes, and they voted him to be one of the top seven captains. And I’m excited for him to get that honor.
“I think that’s a big honor as a rookie. To get that, it just really speaks volumes about what the team thinks about him.”
• Roster moves — Indianapolis signed cornerback Darren Hall and tight end Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad and released linebacker Donavan Mutin from the practice squad.
Hall was a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2021 and has 10 starts for the Atlanta Falcons over the past two seasons.
Lumpkin signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana in May.
