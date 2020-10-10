A look at the Indianapolis Colts going into their game against the Cleveland Browns.
Colts Insider: Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns
This Week's Circulars
Thomas L. Ellingsworth Jr., 72, of Terre Haute, IN, died at 12:38 PM October 5, 2020. He was born in Terre Haute, IN, on April 3, 1948, to Thomas Ellingsworth Sr. and Della Melvin Ellingsworth. He was a retired painter. Memberships included the American Legion, AMVETS, and V.F.W. West Terre …
Jesse Ellis Atterson, age 51, died October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Vigo health officials issue COVID-19 warning
- Early voting going 'crazy good'
- Yes, you're still invited to Parke County
- Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 7, 2020
- Police: Terre Haute woman killed in DUI crash
- Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 7, 2020
- UPDATE: Police identify woman struck, killed on I-74
- Vermillion County reports its first COVID-19 death
- Old YMCA project is moving forward
- Vigo COVID-19 cases back on the rise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.