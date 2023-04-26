When Grant Magill was 13, his old man positioned him behind home plate.
The current Indiana State junior catcher hankered to take up his dad’s mantle at the No. 2 fielding position.
But Mike, his dad, who caught in junior college and later at Texas Tech, wanted to preserve his son’s knees and possibly his shoulder for the long haul.
Now Magill is a central cog of a well-rounded surging contingent out of Terre Haute. The No. 28/14-ranked Sycamores (26-12) are the hottest team in the nation — with Dallas Baptist and Army falling this week — and by far the hottest in the Missouri Valley Conference.
ISU has won 14 straight games.
While pitchers have helped facilitate this torrid stretch, along with hitters, Magill’s focus and attention to detail behind home have put this team over the top.
Last week, it had a three-game home sweep over previously MVC second-place Southern Illinois at Bob Warn Field. Included was a 10-0 victory, which came on the heels of a 10-2 hammering of No. 4 Vanderbilt, a Southeastern Conference leader, in Nashville, Tenn.
Magill was an all-defensive team selection last year in the MVC. At his current trajectory, he’s building a case for defensive Player of the Year.
Magill keeps strikes in the zone, gets his body in front of balls in the dirt, but his best talent is slinging the ball to first and second base.
“It’s faster than anybody I’ve seen,” junior ace pitcher Matt Jachec said. “It’s awesome. Runners don’t stand a chance.”
While Jachec couldn’t point to a Major League Baseball comparison for his catcher, he said he’s unique and does everything well.
Magill, a Rocky Mountain Region native, said he’ll flip on the TV to watch J.T. Realmuto protect the plate. Originally from the Great Plains, this Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher entered the league in 2014.
Jachec half-joked that Realmuto hits the ball deeper.
“I’ve got warning-track power to right field,” Magill conceded.
“Maybe it will come eventually.”
Realmuto, who has racked up two MLB first-team selections, has two Gold Gloves on his resume. Defense is an area that Magill has honed and he’s done it with flair.
“Magill is as good defensively as any catcher,” said ISU’s 10-year coach Mitch Hannahs. “We’ve had a couple of guys plugged in. A couple of his errors are like Larry Bird passes in basketball. He’s blind-picked to first [base] a couple of times and he’s not even looking at first.”
Hannahs said Bird feeding the rock to unsuspecting teammates’ faces in the 1970s resembles the way Magill tries to zip the baseball to teammates’ gloves at first.
“He’s just so quick with his release,” Hannahs said. “It hits his glove and it’s up and gone so quickly. And then, to be quick is one thing, to be quick and accurate is [a] complete piece of the puzzle. And he is not only quick with his transfer, but when you watch him throw and guys run, it’s on the money.”
Magill leads the Valley with five pickoffs, while Jachec is second with four.
Magill is sixth in MVC action in fielding at a .991 rate. That’s with the third most chances in the league at 341. ISU junior Josue Urdaneta is third in the league with a .994 fielding clip.
Magill’s adeptness at rifling the ball to first and second base is elite. Base runners are only 17 for 32 on steal attempts on his watch.
His 15 stymies lead the league by two.
Southern Illinois junior Cole Christman is two pickoffs behind Magill in the MVC — on 13 more attempts.
“In practice, we work on it pretty often,” Jachec said. “It’s one of the things as pitchers we can really focus on because there’s only so much you can throw, kind of staying calm. And in the game, [do] what you are doing in practice. It’s the same thing.”
Sometimes it’s just about keeping runners honest, Jachec said.
“Even if you don’t pick them off, limiting the run game is important, as well,” he said. “Grant is going to throw out just about anybody on the bases, so I can do what I can do as a pitcher by just holding them even if I don’t pick them off.”
Their stinginess sets the table for the rest of the infield and outfield. The Sycamores’ current form hasn’t been kindled since Hannahs stepped into the helm, a decade ago.
Hannahs, a former player at ISU, on the 1986 College World Series squad, said a lot of this streak can be chalked up to the team’s strong suits: pitching and defense, which translates to every setting and environment in opposing ballparks, he said.
It helps when the catcher can consistently deliver on the farthest infield throw — from home to second too.
Magill, who is in his fourth season, counting the partial COVID-19 pandemic year, has logged 123 games and 110 starts.
The grueling demands of his spot require constant squatting and use of his upper body to expunge runners.
For a guy who was kept from catching until he was a teenager, it begs the question, has that safeguard kept his shoulder healthy?
“She’s hanging in there,” the Highlands Ranch, Colo., native replied.
