By mid-March, the University of Kentucky baseball team had compiled an 11-6 nonconference record and senior first baseman Timothy John "T.J." Collett — a Terre Haute native — had hiked his batting average up to .290 while mashing a team-high-tying five home runs and 17 runs batted in.
The Wildcats were preparing to start the Southeastern Conference (SEC) portion of their schedule March 13 at Vanderbilt when they received the order that most other universities and conferences also got.
Because of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, no more spring sports this season.
Including baseball.
"I was devastated at first," admitted Collett, who's staying at his parents' house in eastern Vigo County until the virus threat goes away.
"At that moment, I was told that I was done playing baseball forever, because I wasn't positive about the eligibility thing ... if [NCAA officials] were going to let us come back for another year or not."
But Collett, 22 and a communication major, recently learned that he can return to the UK for another season of baseball and academics, if he chooses to do so. As of now, he's leaning toward that.
The 2020 Major League Baseball amateur draft had been scheduled for June 20-22, but it's likely to be pushed back at least a month, if it takes place at all. A favorable selection could change Collett's mind.
"That [draft] is still a possibility," Collett told the Tribune-Star. "But it could still get canceled or they could shorten the draft, so I'm not quite sure what's happening there."
While in Terre Haute practicing his social-distancing skills, Collett is receiving no-equipment-needed workout instructions from the Kentucky strength coach. "All bodyweight stuff," noted the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Collett, who doesn't have access to a fitness center or batting cages.
During past off-season visits to his hometown, Collett has gone to Coaches Corner to practice hitting in its batting cages. That option isn't available this time.
"I've been trying to stay as active as I can," he emphasized. "We have a tennis court in the backyard, so I've been trying to learn tennis. I've also been shooting baskets, just trying to move around as much as I can ... hopping on treadmills and bikes whenever I can.
"I don't want to just sit around all day. I'm not huge on [watching] TV. I've got to be moving a lot."
Confined to home for the most part, Collett has taken a few swings at Nerf balls. It's frustrating, but he realizes the statewide stay-indoors suggestion exists for a reason.
"I know it's a pretty crazy thing going on and I'm just listening to the people who are smarter than me," Collett said. "I'm trying not to act like I know more than the doctors who are releasing all the information on what we should do [to avoid getting and spreading the coronavirus]."
While Collett is finding it difficult to stay physically ready, he believes he was hitting his peak as a collegian this past season.
"The season was going great and the team was looking good," Collett recalled. "It's a shame we didn't get to finish up, but I definitely understand the precautions that were taken.
"Honestly, the first few games weren't the best start for me personally. But the last six to eight games, I started to find my groove and I hit a few home runs. I was ready to start up SEC play."
A catcher when he starred for Terre Haute North High School in the mid-2010s, Collett also was pleased with his defensive performance at first base to start the season. He committed only one error after serving as a designated hitter for the Wildcats during the previous three seasons.
"I played first base every game," Collett pointed out about 2020. "I'm very proud of that because my freshman through junior years, I didn't play any defense, just because I wasn't moving around as well [due to previous leg injuries] as when I was in high school."
Looking to the (hopefully) near future, when government officials declare the world safe for in-person social interaction again, Collett already knows what he'll be doing.
"I'll tell you what," he said, "the second they let us go out and play again, I'll be one of the first to show up with a bat and a ball."
