COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Sycamores sweep Gartland Invite

The Indiana State men’s and women’s track & field programs both earned season-opening victories at the John Gartland Invitational at the ISU North Gym, which was sponsored by Gill Athletics.
The Sycamore men earned first with 214 points defeated Eastern Illinois (78), Marian (64) and Evansville (19). The women tallied 168 points and overtook Marian (81), Eastern Illinois (67), Northern Kentucky (47) and Evansville (28).
The first oval event on the track for the men saw ISU secure a one-two-three-four finish. Cale Kilian won the event with a time of 4:18.28. He was followed by Jackson Krieg in second (4:20.26), Logan Pietzrak in third (4:22.74) and Leroy Russell (4:31.19) in fourth.
The victories didn’t stop there for the men, as junior Matthew Lewis-Banks took home the win in the 60-meter hurdles right after the mile, clocking a time of 8.25. He was followed by a sweep in the 60-meter dash, led by freshman Noah Malone at 6.93. Jarel Shaw earned silver in the 60-meter dash at 6.99 while Jhivon Wilson was right behind him at 7.00.
Junior Will Smith opened his 2021 indoor season with a victory in the 800-meter run. Smith managed to hold off Howard Hendricks of Marian to earn the win with a time of 1:56.12, .24 in front of Hendricks.
Closing out the last individual race of day, Mitchell Hopf earned a win in the men’s 3K with a time of 8:53.34 while teammate Dean Schmidt took second at 9:01.32.
In the field for the men, Dearis Herron got the winning started, using his second jump of the long jump competition to pull away from the field and earn the win. He ended with a top jump of 7.22m (23-8 1/4). Following Herron’s win, Emmanuel Odubanjo claimed victory in the triple jump with a jump of 14.17m (46-6).
The highlight in the field came from the men’s high jump, however. Both Nick Schultz and Kevin Krutsch earned a facility record with jumps of 2.11m (6-11), but Schultz earned first by clearing the bar on his second attempt. Nathan Kiger placed third in the event with a bar of 2.00m (6-6 3/4).
Indiana State’s throwers were dominant on the men’s side. They began their afternoon behind a one-two finish with Brett Norton taking victory at 18.60m (61-0 1/4) and Noah Bolt claiming second with a toss of 17.46m (57-3 1/2). Following the weight throw, freshman Wyatt Puff earned his first collegiate victory in the shot put with a mark of 16.69m (54-9 1/4). Norton claimed second at 15.79m (51-9 3/4) and Joe Barnes ended third with a throw of 15.68m (51-5 1/2).
In her Sycamore debut, freshman Selene Weaver tied the indoor facility record and John Gartland Invite record in the women’s pole vault, recording a vault of 3.67m (12-5) en route to a season-opening win. Taylor Pierce finished right behind Weaver in second with a mark of 3.57m (11-08.50).
Also claiming a win sprinting down the runway, Kaitlyn Davis earned the victory in the long jump for the Blue & White, finishing with a jump 5.50m (18-5).
Brittnee James was the top collegiate finisher in the women’s weight throw, claiming second-place with a toss of 17.02m (55-10 1/4). Former Sycamore All-American, Erin Reese, was the only athlete to best her with a facility record mark of 23.28m (76-4 1/2).
Rebecca Odusola managed to pick-up the first Indiana State victory on the track for the women. The senior placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.95, a nine second victory over the field.
Indiana State will be back in action next Friday and Saturday when they host the Sycamore Team Invitational at the Indoor Track & Field Facility.
Volleyball
• Engineers prevail — At Rose-Hulman, Rose-Hulman relied on a balanced team performance to defeat Manchester 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 in the 2020-21 season opener at Hulbert Arena on Saturday.
Elizabeth Canon led the Engineers with seven kills. Brookelyn Corona, Allie Fults and Kate Wood each had five kills for Rose-Hulman.
Sophia Harrison paced the squad with 14 assists, and Kylie Rathbun added eight assists. Katryna Dahlberg recorded 18 digs, Canon had 10 digs and Sophia Koop added 10 digs to lead the Fightin' Engineer defense.
Corona and Koop each had two solo blocks to lead an effort that included seven block solos and six block assists.
Rose-Hulman stands 1-0 on the season, while Manchester dropped to 1-6 after competing in several fall season matches. The Engineers are scheduled to travel to Franklin on Wednesday.
