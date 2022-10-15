Rose-Hulman relied on a 28-point first quarter to cruise to a 48-20 win in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, Rose continues to share the HCAC lead at 3-0 in conference play by winning its 12th consecutive league game dating back to spring 2021.
Miguel Robertson led the Engineers' offense by completing 20 of 24 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Jailen Hobbs scored three touchdowns with eight catches for 137 yards and two scores along with a kickoff-return TD. Adam Tice-Saliu added 116 receiving yards on four catches and two TDs.
Jay Smith led the ground attack with 78 rushing yards and Grant Ripperda added 54 rushing yards. Daniel Huery contributed eight catches for 70 yards to the offense.
The Rose-Hulman defense also played a key role in the victory. In addition to Riley Roberts' interception for a touchdown, Tyce Miller snagged two interceptions and Adam Field added another as the Engineers forced four turnovers.
Ryan Schmidt and Chaikou Sow each had a team-high six tackles and T.J. Mccray added three pass breakups to provide defensive depth.
Blake Rine led the Bluffton offense with 155 passing yards and Maalik Tucker rushed for 96 yards to pace the Beavers.
Rose led 14-0 before running its first offensive play. Hobbs opened the scoring with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the game.
On Bluffton's first offensive play from scrimmage, Roberts hauled in an interception and returned it 22 yards for a score to give the visitors from Terre Haute a 14-0 lead with 14:38 in the first quarter.
The Engineers (3-3 overall) will return home to face Franklin at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday at Cook Stadium. Bluffton dropped to 0-6 and 0-3 respectively.
In other football:
• Woods still unbeaten - At Louisville, Ky., St. Mary-of-the-Woods' sprint football team moved to 4-0 with a 33-10 victory at Bellarmine on Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Patrick Perea finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Brennon Landry threw for 117 yards in the third quarter alone before finishing with 236 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Vernelson caught his first touchdown as a Pomeroy in the quarter to give the Pomeroys a cushion.
Tyler Vaughn extended the Pomeroys’ lead with his first touchdown. The Terre Haute native had 20 yards on six carries in his first action of the season, helping the Pomeroys total 180 yards on the ground.
The Pomeroys next host Calumet College of St. Joseph at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Tennis
• Engineers' women's season ends - At Nicholasville, Ky., Rose-Hulman's fall women's tennis season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Anderson in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Engineers were 5-3 in the fall.
Volleyball
• ISU falls - At Peoria, Ill., host Bradley swept ISU 3-0, though the Sycamores topped 20 points in each set. The final was 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.
ISU went 0-2 in central Illinois over the weekend. The Sycamores lost a narrow 3-2 decision to Illinois State late Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.