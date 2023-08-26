Indiana State registered its initial win of the 2023 campaign on the volleyball court in four sets against Alabama State inside Fifth Third Arena.
On Saturday, the Sycamores (1-1) reversed their fortunes following a four-set loss to Xavier, the previous day. The Trees had match scores of 25-19, 20-25, 25-13 and 25-19 in a win over the Southwestern Athletic Conference foe.
Junior setter Hannah Baudin ran the show to the tune of a match-best 45 assists – 16 more than the Hornets. The McHenry County junior college transfer dished out 11.2 assists per set.
The attackers that benefited the most from her ball placement were a trio of senior outside hitters: Karinna Gall, Kaitlyn Hamilton and Mallory Keller, who combined for 45 kills.
The Trees achieved their best hitting percentage under second-year coach Ashlee Pritchard at .328. The program put up its most aces in the Pritchard era with a dozen. Baudin and junior libero Emma Kaelin had three, apiece.
The freshman libero out of NorthWood High School, Macy Lengacher, produced 16 digs to pace the Trees, Gall added 15. Junior Storm Suhre lead the squad with four blocks.
ISU has one match remaining in the Tribute to #10 Tournament, Sunday against Cincinnati, the tourney host, at 3 p.m.
College Cross Country
- Picked sixth – Indiana State men's cross country was picked to finish in the same spot it finished in last year – sixth.
The Missouri Valley Conference unveiled the preseason poll on Thursday. Drake is the league favorite with 10 first-place votes, Bradley is next with one first-place nod.
ISU was predicted finished five points behind Southern Illinois, but in front of Illinois Chicago.
MVC men's cross county – Drake (12 points, 10 first-place votes), Bradley (29, 1), Illinois State (34), Belmont (39), Southern Illinois (59), Indiana State (64), Illinois Chicago (79), Valparaiso (93), Northern Iowa (93), Murray State (106), Evansville (118).
