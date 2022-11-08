The winter sports season has now begun and so has the process of compiling the list of Wabash Valley graduates who are competing in basketball, swimming and wrestling.
Please send any additions or corrections to the list below to jbblkc@gmail.com. Thanks, as always, to the Valley athletic directors for their help in compiling this list.
Here are some of the early highlights and notes about people in new places:
• In addition to high school athletes, this column also will be following former Indiana State players at their new homes since leaving the Sycamores. At best count there will be 11 former men's players competing for other schools this year.
The obvious highlight to that list so far was the debut of Tyreke Key with the Tennessee Volunteers. Key seems to have completely recovered from the shoulder injury which kept him out of last season, and poured in 26 points for Tennessee in an exhibition game win over No. 2-ranked Gonzaga last week.
• One player who could be included in both the high school grads and ex-Sycamore lists is Terre Haute South's De'Avion Washington, suiting up for his third college at Indiana-Northwest this winter after departing ISU.
Washington originally committed to Division II Central State in Ohio after his first transfer, but instead wound up at NAIA Rust College in Mississippi. One of Washington's teammates there was fellow former Sycamore Christian Agbo.
Washington came back closer to home last year to play for NAIA Indiana-East in Richmond, and now toils for the RedHawks in Gary.
• Terre Haute North grad Zoe Stewart, the school's first-ever Indiana All-Star last summer, will sit out this season as a redshirt at Murray State.
The Racers had three starters to return for their "COVID year" as fifth-year players and Stewart wisely opted to sit out the season and maintain her four years of eligibility.
• South grad Craig Porter had a career-high 22 points for Wichita State in its season-opening win over Central Arkansas on Monday, adding four assists and three steals. He now carries the nickname "CP3," originated by Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.
• South Vermillion grad Lou Gudino, now an assistant at Ball State, will return to Hulman Center on Saturday with the Cardinals as they play Indiana State in a 2 p.m. tipoff. Gudino coached Porter at Wichita State for the past two years.
• South grad Amani Brown started and played 19 minutes for Louisiana Monroe on Monday night, as the Warhawks routed Louisiana College 88-58.
Brown had three points and three assists.
• Marshall grad Demi Burdick is also taking advantage of her "COVID year" at Delaware, her third college since high school graduation.
She played at Tennessee-Martin before transferring to East Tennessee State. After a coaching change at ETSU last summer, Burdick put her name in the transfer portal and was scooped up by the Blue Hens — who also were going through a coaching change.
Burdick played seven minutes in Monday night's win over Longwood, scoring two points and getting one rebound. Younger brother Jesse now plays for St. Mary-of-the-Woods after a junior college career at Lake Land.
• Linton's Lincoln Hale, who originally committed to play for Indiana State, left Indiana Wesleyan after averaging 2.5 points in 8.9 minutes per game and transferred to St. Thomas — an NAIA school in Miami Gardens, Fla. His team is 3-0, and Hale averages 5.7 points in 10.0 minutes of action.
