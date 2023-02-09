For the first 19 games in her inaugural season with the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College women’s basketball season this season, Kylee Stepp played single-digit minutes more often than not.
The former West Vigo High School standout hit double figures in scoring just one time.
As a transfer from Indiana University-South Bend playing for a program with a new head coach, Stepp was gradually finding her way.
Then, in the team’s final game in January, coming off a scoreless game against Point Park, coach Terry Bowe gave Stepp her first start as a Pomeroy.
While all coaching moves do not always produce positive results, this one paid off in a big way for everyone.
Stepp played a season-high 17 minutes against Carlow and poured in 28 points, hitting 8 of 11 shots from 3-point range (second-best in school history) and 10 of 14 attempts overall.
She has started the three games since then, and during that stretch the 6-foot sharpshooter has scored 77 points while hitting 22 of 39 from 3-point range.
Bowe neither made this lineup change due to a basketball-related premonition, nor from picking names out of a hat.
“It boils down to the known and unknowns,” he said. “The known is the fact that she can flat out shoot the basketball. Her ability to shoot and stretch the floor helps our verticality game and opens up opportunities for our guards. The unknown is her ability to buy into all our defensive principles and become a complete player on both sides of the ball.
“We have seen strides and she has seized the opportunity,” Bowe added. “The key for her now is sustainability.”
Stepp agrees.
“My offensive side has been pretty good the past few games, and the past few games I’ve been hitting some shots,” she said. “One thing that I've been working on through the season is my defense. I knew that's something that coaches wanted me to work on and I think I've made an improvement. I'm not a hundred percent there.
“I took a charge Tuesday night, so that was good.”
Bowe admits that Stepp’s outburst has not been unexpected.
“I will start with saying Kylee’s play may be a surprise to some but is absolutely NOT a surprise to me,” he said. “The moment I took over the program I knew she would be a pivotal part to the success of our program. The question was when and how long the maturation process would take.
“Kylee comes from a great family, and she is a great young lady,” Bowe added. “I am excited to coach her and watch her grow.”
Stepp is understandably having more fun recently than the first part of the season, but does not claim full credit for her newfound success.
“I couldn't do it without my teammates looking for me on the offensive end,” she said. “I really couldn't be where I am right now without my teammates. I think it was just me having an opportunity.”
The Pomeroys have recorded a 14-9 record going into Saturday’s River States Conference game at West Division leader Midway (Ky.).
SMWC has a 6-9 record in league play, ranking fifth in the RSC West.
“Once we started playing conference teams, we have figured out how to finish games and I think over the course of the season we've been able to finish games better,” Stepp said. “We let one get away against IU East early in the season, but we played them here last Thursday and we were able to play a complete game and actually finish strong.
Stepp is majoring in exercise science, and is extremely happy going to school and playing basketball practically in her own backyard.
“School is going really well,” she said. “My professors are really nice and really helpful, and they are always there for me. If I need any help outside of the classroom, they help me with everything.”
College notes — Notes on Valley grads from around college sports:
• Hanover’s Brice Gilman continues to establish new career highs for the Panthers, torching Franklin for 35 points on Wednesday night in a 98-62 victory.
Gilman hit 11 of 16 shots, including a sizzling 9 of 11 from 3-point range, in addition to 4 of 4 at the free throw line. He also added five assists.
Hanover now stands tied for second with Manchester at 11-4, with both teams trailing Anderson by one game. Manchester travels to Hanover on Saturday.
• Craig Porter of Terre Haute South was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll in the final week of January.
The 6-2 Wichita State senior averaged 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in two games the previous week. He shot 52% from the field and had a 12-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Porter logged a double-double in an overtime game with Tulane and scored a team-high 20 points in a road win at East Carolina.
The honor was the second of the season for Porter, who is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds. He ranks among the conference leaders in blocks (3rd, 1.8), assists (8th, 3.9) and steals (10th, 1.4).
• Marshall graduate Demi Burdick had her best game as a Delaware Blue Hen, scoring 12 points in 30 minutes of action on Wednesday night in a 77-67 win over Northeastern. Burdick hit 5 of 13 shots from the field and 2 of 2 from the line, adding five rebounds and two assists.
• A list of Wabash Valley signings and commitments is running along with today’s column. Please send any additions or corrections to jbblkc@gmail.com.
Coming soon is a list of Valley athletes competing in spring sports.
