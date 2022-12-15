Several area athletes earned special recognition for their efforts in college sports this fall.
Among those were:
• St. Mary-of-the-Woods predictably dominated the Midwest Sprint Football League’s postseason after winning the league championship in its inaugural season.
Head coach Blaine Powell, a Linton native, earned Coach of the Year honors.
“I’ve always said you surround yourself with good people, good things are going to happen. It’s more of a team award or a staff award. The staff we have, you couldn’t ask for more than we’ve accomplished. It’s a nice award because if people come here, they know they’re going to have a really good coaching staff,” Powell said.
Center Lane Sluder of Sullivan was a first-team all-MSFL selection on offense, while middle linebacker Jake Skinner of Sullivan was a first-team choice on defense.
Defensive tackle Zander Wilbur of West Vigo earned second-team all-MSFL honors.
“It was good to see Lane [Sluder] make it. He was so big on our line, a great leader,” Powell said,” Powell said. “Just really proud of our kids and coaches and the way everything came together. Jake [Skinner] was the heart and soul of our defense too. A great communicator, great leader.”
• Terre Haute South grad Courtney Jones was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference all-freshman team after a great first year for Lipscomb University.
Jones broke into the collegiate arena at a quick pace, earning eight starts and playing in 20 matches as an outside in her freshman season. Jones’ heavy swing became a powerhouse for the Bisons, hammering home 149 kills in 64 sets at an average of 2.33 kills per set, ranking her fourth on the squad in both categories.
Jones ranked third on the team in total attempts with a .162 hitting percentage. Jones added a pair of assists and a service ace to her 155.5-point total.
Defensively, Jones added 39 digs to the Bisons’ 1,280 total while also taking 198 serve receive attempts with a .899 receive percentage. Jones helped put up a wall for Lipscomb at the left-side pin with nine total blocks, including a pair of solo blocks in the season, one each against Belmont at Central Arkansas.
Jones recorded career-highs in kills with 20 and digs with seven against Jacksonville.
She ranked 60th in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 140 kills, but was 34th in the league with an average of 2.30 kills per set.
• Terre Haute North grad Chloe Mason reached two career milestones in her first year at Eastern Kentucky and her fourth collegiate season overall after playing three seasons at Indiana State.
Mason, a senior setter for the Colonels, surpassed the 2,000 mark in career assists on Oct. 32 and followed that up by hitting the 1,000 mark in career digs on Nov. 5.
While not a big hitter, Mason was honored by the Atlantic Sun Conference in October for having the “Play of the Week” for a big kill. She finished the season ranked 20th in the ASun for having 0.29 service aces per set. Her total of 33 services aces ranked 14th in the conference.
• Indiana State football standout Dakota Caton of Sullivan received two academic honors this fall.
Caton was one of five Indiana State football players honored on the 2022 CSC Academic All-District teams.
Caton finished second on the Sycamores in the 2022 season with 291 receiving yards, while finishing third on the team with 23 catches. His first full season since suffering an
ACL injury featured a three-catch, 82-yard game with two touchdowns against
Youngstown State, while also serving as ISU’s primary return specialist throughout 2022.
The redshirt junior is currently pursuing his degree in Sport Management and boasts a 4.00 GPA.
• Jonathan Hayden of Linton won the “Champions of Character” award from the River States Conference for his excellence on the St. Mary-of-the-Woods team.
Terre Haute North grad Zoe Trausch of the SMWC women’s team received a similar honor.
In women’s soccer, Lauren Keith of Terre Haute North received the team honor.
The honor team features one member from each team who best represents respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
• Northview grad Karlie Kellett was named to the River States Conference women’s soccer first team.
The defender started all 19 games for the Cougars and helped the team record a 14-3-3 record.
• Former Honey Creek Middle School student Abby Maesch, daughter of Northview grads Ernie and Amy Maesch, has transferred from Georgia to Butler to play her final two seasons of college volleyball.
This season, Maesch Played in 35 sets, recording 73 kills, two assists, 11 service aces and one block as the Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to No. 1-ranked Texas.
Coming up
Next week, updates from fall athletes competing in cross country, tennis, golf and soccer will be listed in addition to those from all winter sports athletes (plus former ISU men’s basketball players and incoming recruits).
Please send any additional information to Joey Bennett at jbblkc@gmail.com.
