Ethan Roach’s college track career has had a lot of obstacles on the long journey from West Vigo High School to Wake Forest and High Point universities in North Carolina.
Roach, a 2019 Viking graduate and multiple-time Indiana state sprint finalist, had a car accident before starting classes at Wake Forest and suffered a broken collarbone.
“Going into my freshman year, it was mainly a lot of rehab,” Roach said last week. “I ended up coming back and competed in the [Atlantic Coast Conference] indoor and outdoor championships. I did all right as a freshman. I didn’t make finals, but I ended up in the middle of the pack. That was kind of the story too.”
Like every spring sports athlete at the time, Roach’s sophomore season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roach’s luck continued to be nothing but bad; going into his junior year, Wake Forest made a change in the structure of its track and field program.
“They announced they were cutting their sprints program, so I ended up being the only sprinter there for my senior year,” he said. “That was kind of rough. I didn’t have any training partners, and I was just kind of on my own plan getting coached by the “multi coach.”
Despite all the bad luck, Roach left Winston-Salem with good feelings.
“It was a good career there, but it didn’t really end the way I wanted to. That kind of led me into entering the portal and looking somewhere else to finish up my career and get a master’s degree.”
While he was open to going anywhere, Roach found a new home for the final year of his track career (thanks to athletes being granted a fifth year of eligibility, one of the very, very few benefits of the pandemic) just 17 miles southwest of Wake Forest at High Point.
High Point sprints coach Shamoya Pruitt helped get Roach ready for his final season with her training regimen.
“She’s pretty much a genius when it comes to track and field and sprints, and she got me on this phenomenal training plan and I ended up progressing faster than I ever have in one season,” he said. “I went into the indoor season feeling really well and did pretty well there.”
Roach finished in the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.76 at the Big South Conference meet, being edged by just four one-hundredths of a second.
He also competed in the 200 meters, placing seventh in a time of 21.76.
Runners from Campbell won both events and placed four runners in the top eight of each finals race.
“Campbell is arguably up there as one of the top 10 sprint programs in the country,” Roach noted. “It was a big challenge and luckily we work well with Campbell. We have a good rivalry going and so we fuel each other to keep at it and keep training and getting better.”
Based upon previous results, High Point runners were scheduled to finish seventh and eighth in the sprint races.
“We ended up splitting up the sprinters from Campbell enough that we ended up winning the Big South championship,” Roach said. “That was kind of like the whole highlight of my career. and it all happened in one year. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”
Pruitt could not be happier with Roach’s performances and work ethic as a member of the Panther program.
“It’s been great coaching him,” she said. “He’s a great person with a great, great attitude and is a very hard worker. He is very good at being quick at learning and being able to execute things that we’re asking him to do for him to be able to be a better runner.”
She was glad that Roach was able to take a spot on the medal stand at the Big South indoor meet and help his squad to the team championship.
“I know he definitely appreciated having that opportunity just to be able to be in the running to win a championship,” she said. “I think that was pretty special for him, and to have that success at our last indoor meet was really special to watch.”
Pruitt agrees with Roach’s assessment that work on his body has helped him to turn in improved times.
“I could see a lot of potential in his running and what he could be able to achieve in the weight room,” she said. “He’s really been able to flourish in the weight room and be able to make those changes and transfer that to the track. His strength really helps when it comes to pushing out of the blocks and being able to hold his top speed and being able to have a smaller deceleration phase.
“That’s been a really big change for him in what he’s been able to accomplish this season.”
Roach was hopeful to carry that momentum into his final outdoor season, and he did for a while.
He won the 200 meters in a time of 21.3 in the VertKlasse meet on April 1, also finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.54.
That momentum came to a temporary halt on April 15, when he was not able to finish the 100 in the Meet of Champions event.
“I popped my hamstring, kind of like a freak accident,” he said. “I’ve been rehabbing that and going to open back up at Big South Championships for outdoor and see what we can do.”
The timing wasn’t great, but Roach thinks the injury happened soon enough before the Big South meet — which began Wednesday and continues through Friday at Rock Hill, S.C. — to be able to recover.
“If it was going to happen, that would have been the last week I needed it to happen,” he said. “Anything other than that would’ve been too short of a timeframe to rehab. Even now I’m kind of pushing it on getting back, so kind of doing an accelerated rehab. So, hopefully everything works out and we have a good outdoor meet.”
Roach graduated on time from Wake Forest with a double degree in sociology and communications. At High Point, he is part of a new, accelerated master of business administration program in which he can complete two years of coursework in one calendar year.
“It’s a lot of accounting and management classes,” he said. “I look through about two or three chapters a week and it’s kicking my butt. But I’ll graduate with my MBA.”
Roach walked in the commencement ceremony last weekend, even though he won’t finish his actual course load until mid-July.
Then what?
“I’m interviewing at a couple of tech companies in Winston-Salem. mainly business analyst roles at startup companies,” Roach said. “I’m just looking to get in somewhere and kind of work my way up to a management position.”
While his competitive track and field career will come to an end this spring, Roach hopes to continue to share knowledge “pass it forward” to youngsters wherever his career path takes him.
“I really want to get in somewhere small, and luckily there’s quite a few smaller cities around Winston-Salem and Greensboro that have track clubs,” he said. “I can hopefully find the kid that was in kind of the same circumstances as me and do everything I can to help them to have the career that I’ve had.
“That would be amazing.”
Roach could not end his recent interview without paying homage to his first and longest coach/grandfather — highly-successful West Vigo track and field/cross country coach Bill Petscher.
“I spent almost every summer growing up with him,” Roach said. “Some of my earliest memories are riding in his truck with him and following his cross country runners and being the score runner at their meets all through middle school and high school.”
Even as far back as elementary school, Roach recalls being dropped off at the high school after school and following around his mentor during practices.
“I owe everything to him,” Roach said. “That’s probably why I’ve gotten to where I’ve been just because I grew up with track my whole life. I just can’t imagine track not being my life. I think that’s really why I’ve continued through my career as much as I have.”
