Some recent highlights of Wabash Valley grads competing in college:
• West Vigo graduate Dylan Lemon has won men’s tennis Athlete of the Week honors in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference the past two weeks.
Lemon, a sophomore at Anderson University, won league honor for Week Four last week by going 4-0, going 3-0 at No. 1 doubles and 1-0 at No. 3 singles. Lemon-Cory Evans cruised to an 8-0 win against Manchester's Austin Arnold-Brennan Beachy at No. 1 doubles. Lemon then topped Manchester's Reece Romer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
During the Alma Doubles Invite, Lemon-Colton Stevens went 2-0 at No. 1 Doubles, securing a 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (10-6) win against Albion's Brett Gurzell-Drake Malcolm and a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win against Alma's August Sack-Caleb Schuring.
During Week 3, Lemon went 1-1 for the week. He recorded a 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) victory against Trine's Drew Dixon at No. 4 singles. Colton Stevens-Lemon fell to Trine's Dixon-Cole Goodman at No. 1 doubles by a score of 8-4.
For the season, Lemon is 4-2 in singles and 5-3 in doubles.
• Marian University's Ancilla College freshman Andy Clark of Linton was named Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Golfer of the Week last week.
Clark finished in the top six in all three tournaments, including medalist in the dual tri-match between the Chargers and Trine University JV. Clark shot a 78 to finished tied for third at a match at Trine University that included three Trine JV teams and Marian.
He shot 75 on his home course Swan Lake Resort-Silver Course to earn medalist honors. Finally, he finished sixth in a dual match with Danville (IL) Area CC, shooting an 85 on the Black Course at Swan Lake Resort.
• Two former Northview cross country athletes continue to succeed for their teams.
Freshman Micah Peals ran seventh for the Southern Indiana women’s team on Oct. 1 in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic. Peals had a time of 19:24.8, placing 287th overall.
Thomas Chapman placed first for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and 26th overall in the 8K Brescia Invitational on Oct. 9 in a time of 27:18.6. Linton’s Jonathan Hayden and Evan Adams of Terre Haute North each had a season’s best time in the event.
• Greencastle graduate Emma Wilson, who dominated Western Indiana Conference and Terre Haute sectional races in cross country and track during her prep career, is one of two former Huntington University runners to file suit against the school for misconduct that happened two years ago.
Wilson, who now attends Indiana State, is joined in the suit by former teammate Hannah Stoffel in suing former coach Nicholas Johnson, two former assistant coaches and the university. Allegations include the injection of performance-enhancing drugs into their systems and inappropriate conduct toward female athletes that included a rape incident involving Stoffel.
Wilson ran for one season at the University of Illinois and one season at Huntington (winning several NAIA national championships) before attending school at the University of Indianapolis last year and transferring to ISU this year.
• West Vigo baseball standout Ben Kearns has verbally committed to play collegiately at Spartanburg Methodist College in South Carolina starting next fall.
Kearns was the top hitter for the Indiana Prospects last summer with a .360 average in 32 games, and increased that number to .379 in 11 games this fall.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has announced the signing of Lauren Majors to the women's track and field team.
Majors is currently a standout sprinter and long jumper for Terre Haute North. She was a regional qualifier in the 200 in track last spring.
• Freshman Raelee Everhart of Northview has scored three goals for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in her team’s five most recent matches.
