With the tremendous help of Wabash Valley athletic directors, we have compiled a list of area high school graduates competing or coaching in college this spring.
Next week will be a final recap of the winter sports season and the first summary of spring sports will come the week after that.
One interesting school showing up in the spring list is Rockhurst University baseball, a Division II school in Kansas City, Mo. Longtime Western Indiana Conference rivals Landon Carr of Northview and Peyton Clerk of West Vigo are freshmen with the Hawks and Northview grad Luke Lancaster pitched two years there earlier in this decade.
The Rockhurst head coach is former Indiana State pitching coach Gary Burns, who has been the team’s head coach since 1994 and recently won his 800th career game.
Among feature stories to be done this spring is one on West Vigo graduate Ethan Roach, who finished his four-year career as a sprinter at Wake Forest last spring and is using his final year of eligibility this year at nearby High Point University.
Other highlights from the college sports world:
• Porter third-team all-AAC — Terre Haute South grad Craig Porter Jr., described by Wichita State athletics as the team’s senior leader/facilitator/rim protector/unicorn/Swiss army knife, was named Wednesday morning to the American Athletic Conference’s third team for men’s basketball.
The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 13.4 points during the regular season and ranked among the league leaders in blocks (second, 1.6), assists (fifth, 4.5), steals (10th, 1.5), rebounds (12th, 6.3).
Porter become the seventh different Shocker to earn all-league status in the American era and the third point guard, joining former teammate Alterique Gilbert (2021, third team) and Landry Shamet (2018, first team).
Wichita State (16-14, 9-9) is the No. 6 seed in this week’s American Athletic Conference tournament.
• Swearingen honored — Northview grad Caleb Swearingen was recently named to the honorable mention all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball team.
Swearingen averaged 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the team in the latter, to receive an honorable mention from the CCAC.
He scored in double figures 10 times, including a season-best 21 points in the season finale against Saint Xavier to help ONU clinch the regular-season championship.
• NFL pursues O’Leary — Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary will be staying with the school, after multiple National Football League teams showed interest in adding him to their staff.
The Terre Haute North and Indiana State graduate will be in his third season this fall as the Irish safeties coach.
• Sakbun honored — Ball State senior swimmer Apsara Sakbun was honored as a member of the College Sports Communicators 2022-23 Academic All-District team.
Sakbun was a part of the school-record setting 400-yard freestyle relay team at the Mid-American Conference championships. Payton Kelly, Sakbun, Ribeiro and Gracey Payne broke the program record set at last year’s championships — finishing in 3:21.74.
