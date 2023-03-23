Tyler Kumpf has been officiating for about half of his young life and the former Terre Haute resident and Indiana State graduate accomplished a lifetime goal last Thursday when he officiated the Drake-Miami (Fla.) game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Kumpf, 45, traveled from his Paoli home in southern Indiana last week to Albany, N.Y., to answer the call from the NCAA as one of 96 officials in this year’s tournament after working his way up the officiating ladder.
“Last year, I was a standby in San Diego, but this year was the first time that I got on the floor,” Kumpf said. “You put in your body of work throughout the year and then you’re selected for conference tournaments. I was blessed to work a semi-final in the Missouri Valley tournament and also a semifinal in the Conference USA tournament.”
After getting that close, Kumpf was thrilled to receive the email on Selection Sunday informing him of the achievement.
“You never know if you’ll get to that level, and you just hope that you’re selected,” he said earlier this week, while enjoying spring break with his family in Florida. “When I got the email, it just takes the breath out of you. All the hard work and all the training, all the things that you’ve done, and all the camps you’ve been to finally pays off.”
Kumpf and his crew were happy with their performance in the Drake-Miami game, which Miami won by a 63-56 score.
“As a crew, I thought we were really good in that game,” he said. “I think we called the obvious, stayed out of the way and let the teams go at it.”
Kumpf had not yet received an evaluation early this week, but noted there was an onsite evaluator present to help determine which officials would advance to the second weekend of play.
While Kumpf was not chosen, he doubts there would be any serious problem areas.
“If there was anything big or any plays of interest, I’m sure we would definitely have been notified quickly after the game was over,” he said.
Kumpf got his start in officiating at a legendary facility in eastern Vigo County which no longer exists in its original form.
“I got my start in officiating back at the old Glenn Civic Center,” Kumpf recalls. “I then got into junior high, then freshman high school games and just kind of progressed from there. I’ve been chasing this dream for a long time and it finally happened.”
Kumpf attended Terre Haute North through his junior year, before his family moved to St. Charles, Mo. He graduated from Francis Howell High School in 1995 before returning to Terre Haute to attend ISU.
Kumpf, who received his degree in physical and health education, has taught at the elementary level in Paoli ever since.
Being in the right place at the right time is always a good thing and Kumpf found himself in exactly that position.
He met his wife, the former Katie Combs, in his senior year at ISU.
“Her dad, Vic, was the assistant superintendent at Paoli and we decided to make the move down there,” Kumpf said. “We’ve been there ever since.”
The Combs-Paoli connection has one even bigger name, as Katie’s brother Scott was an Indiana All-Star performer for the Rams and played collegiately for Austin Peay. He is now the associate head coach at Morehead State in Kentucky.
“Basketball definitely runs in the family,” Kumpf said.
That family includes junior son Andrew, who played for Paoli’s 16-7 team this year which was eliminated in the sectional by semi state champion Linton. Daughter Allie is in eighth grade, and she has chosen volleyball as her primary sport.
Kumpf is extremely grateful for his school corporation in accommodating his side job since personal days are limited and travel is frequent for big-time college officials.
“I’ve been very fortunate with the administration at Paoli that they’ve seen the progression from when I was first working a little in high school, then Division III and then Division II,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed with them allowing me to do this.”
Kumpf knows, like all officials, that the number of people willing to do the job is declining and more capable replacements are always in need.
To help with this issue, Kumpf is also teaching an officiating class at the high school.
“The IHSAA is pushing that to get kids involved because there is such a lack of officials,” he said. “This is a pilot program that they’re doing. I was asked by our superintendent if this is something that I would entertain and it wasn’t even a question I had to think about.”
Moving forward, Kumpf wants to continue improving his skills and maybe even work a championship game someday.
Some collegiate officials long to move up to the NBA, but that’s not in Kumpf’s plans.
“I was invited to an NBA camp in 2011 or 2012 and they have some unbelievable training,” he said. “I didn’t go very far in the NBA system and that’s OK because that’s a whole other avenue.
“Right now, I’m just focused on continuing my craft at the Division I level and trying to improve. I will be watching a lot of film and just trying to get better to be the best referee I can be.”
College notes
• There have been several people with local connections participating in post-season basketball this year.
One of the top reserves for the Pitt Panthers was Nike Sibande, an Indianapolis Crispus Attucks graduate who averaged 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Panthers this year.
He is the son of former Terre Haute South player Joey Sibande. Nike previously played for Miami (Ohio), and he is now out of eligibility. Pitt was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tourney by Xavier after winning a “first four” game and also a first-round contest.
Former ISU standout Tyreke Key and the Tennessee Volunteers are still alive in this weekend’s Sweet Sixteen.
Key led the Volunteers with 12 points in their opening-round win over Louisiana, then added three points in a second-round win over Duke.
The Volunteers played Florida Atlantic on Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen.
Former Terre Haute resident Mike Roberts is in his second year as an assistant at the University of Cincinnati. The Bearcats competed in the NIT and lost to Utah Valley on Wednesday night in the tourney’s third round.
Former Indiana State head coach Sherman Dillard is in his 13th year as an assistant at Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 19-14 and were eliminated by Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tourney.
Kevin McKenna, another former ISU head coach, stepped down from the bench in August after 11 years as an assistant to Dana Altman at Oregon. He has remained involved with the Ducks as the program’s director of player development.
Oregon was eliminated from the NIT by Wisconsin in the quarterfinals.
Former ISU assistant Kareem Richardson is in his first year in that same role at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack were eliminated by Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tourney.
Another former ISU assistant, Dick Bender, has been an assistant coach at Clemson for seven years. The Tigers lost to Morehead State in the first round of the NIT.
Four former Indiana State players also competed in the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Nick Hittle and Sam Mervis both played sparingly for Southern Indiana, which lost its only game 77-52 to San Jose State.
Tre Williams and No. 5 seed Duquesne were upset 84-78 in the first round by No. 12 seed Rice, while Cam Bacote did not play for Western Carolina after playing just six games in the regular season.
• Former ISU coach Greg Lansing’s name has come up in conversation with the head-coaching vacancy at New Mexico State. Lansing currently works as a college scout for the Philadelphia 76ers.
KTSM 9 News of Las Cruces reported last weekend that NMS athletic director Mario Moccia knows Lansing from his days as athletic director at Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference.
• Indiana State has made a scholarship offer to 6-foot-7 junior forward Jack Daugherty of Brookfield, Wis. Older local basketball fans might remember his father, Sean, who starred at Vincennes Lincoln before having a good career with the Wisconsin Badgers.
