After a stellar career at Terre Haute South High School, which saw him earn the 2020 Indiana Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year award, Braves grad Jason Swarens headed north to the University of Wisconsin to compete for the Badgers in the Big Ten Conference.
Some high school standouts peak at that stage of their careers and are unable to improve upon their maximum efforts.
Swarens, though, has seen his career with Wisconsin soar through the air like the 16-pound cannonballs he now throws farther than most people in the nation.
Last week was one of the career highlights for the redshirt junior, as Swarens won the shot put title in the Beach Invitational at Long Beach, Calif., with a personal best throw of 65-2. Swarens is now ranked second all-time at UW, second in the Big Ten this season and seventh in the NCAA.
Swarens makes no secret of the reason for his success, crediting the Wisconsin throws coaching staff for helping improve to this level.
“In high school, I did the ‘glide’ throwing motion but in college I transferred to the ‘rotation’ method,” he said.
“You spin around and land in the same position as in the glide, but the way you get there is different.”
He admits that making this change over the past three years has been a “rollercoaster.”
“There’s good days and there’s bad days, but right now it’s starting to get a lot more consistent,” Swarens said. “Another big thing that’s changed is just the weightroom numbers. You know, we lift two times a week for two hours, going the clean snatch, squat, bench, all that stuff.
“My weightroom numbers have just really gone up a lot, and combined with a good coach and good form has really helped me get to where I am.”
Swarens knows how much work he has put in, and he admits a little surprise at his improvement but not too much.
“I’m sort of surprised, but not really, because my coach is very supportive and my whole family’s supportive,” he said. “They see all the potential and they continuously tell me that. We knew it was coming and we’re really excited where we’re at now.”
Of the numerous throws that shot-wwputters make during a meet, Swarens actually hit his personal best on just his second toss in California last week.
While basketball players often know when a good outside shot has left their hands and they start going back on defense prematurely, Swarens doesn’t always know when he has made a good throw.
“It’s funny, because on the best throws you don’t really know most of the time, and it just kind of happens,” he said. “You’re not really thinking about it. You just line it up, release it and you’re not supposed to watch it, but every once in a while I do. If you watch it, you might fall off the front of the ring and commit a fault.
“There are times I’ll look at it and just tell right when I release it that it’s going to go far.”
Which is more important to a thrower: Weightroom strength or form?
Swarens says there’s no doubt in his mind.
“The form is way more important than the strength,” he said. “I think the strength complements it, but the form in itself is a game changer. I don’t have the biggest bench [press numbers] and there are guys I compete against that’ll bench a hundred pounds more than me. If I have better form, it can usually turn out to be a better throw.”
Winters in Madison, Wis., can be chilly, but the track and field program takes great strides to avoid the blustery temperatures.
The Badgers have traveled to South Florida and made three trips to California in order to have optimal weather.
Postseason time is right around the corner and Swarens will get to return to his home state next month for the Big Ten championships at Indiana University.
The NCAA West Preliminary round will be in Sacramento, Calif., in late May with the NCAA championships in June at Austin, Texas.
With such a high national ranking, Swarens is confident as the big-money events approach.
Being ranked second in the Big Ten puts him in position to challenge, but the NCAA events are obviously the most prestigious.
“Where I’m standing now, if I were to go to regionals and throw that mark, it would easily get me to the national championship meet,” Swarens said. “In the West Qualifier, the top 48 people in the west will throw on that day and you have to place top 12 on the day to go to nationals.”
Swarens noted that last year the 12th-place distance in the shot put was 19.22 meters and he threw 19.86 meters last week.
“If I can be consistent and throw mid 19 meters, then I should be pretty set for regionals,” he said. “Making it to the national meet would be a great experience. First time going to nationals this year would be awesome. If I were to pass 20 meters, which I think I definitely have the capabilities to do, then the USA championships might be an option.
“Right now, I’m just focused on the Big Ten.”
For each participant, there is a maximum time or distance that is realistically achievable.
Swarens does not think he’s close to his ultimate max yet.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “My goal by the end of my college career, I’d like to be throwing at least 69 feet. That’d be a good number.
“I try to improve by just 10% every day, and if I do that it’ll just keep going up. I do need to get a little stronger. There’s a lot of technical things that I need to change up and get consistent with.”
Swarens is a thick guy who looks exactly like someone who would throw heavy objects in competitions, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 295 pounds.
The mechanical-engineering major also played football in high school, not surprisingly as a lineman, and admits he has stopped by the gridiron once in a while.
“When I first got here, I had done camps for UW football in the past in high school,” he said. “I tried to stay in contact with the coaches and I actually tried out for the team earlier in the fall. Recently there’s been a huge head-coaching change and a lot of the coaches I knew personally are not here anymore.
“I’m just going to stick with track and I’m really enjoying it right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.