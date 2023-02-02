Brice Gilman had dreamed of being a college basketball player since he was a little kid, putting an NCAA basketball poster on his bedroom wall and looking at it constantly – imagining what it would be like to accomplish that goal.
“It was the first thing I saw every morning when I got up and that kept me going,” he said.
After a good career at South Vermilion High School, Gilman was recruited to play for Hanover College. He averaged 17.6 minutes per game as a freshman, scoring 5.7 points per game along with 1.9 assists per game.
His numbers fell off a little bit last year, but this year Gilman was moved into the starting lineup and he has thrived.
The 5-foot-11 speedster has started all 20 games for the 13-7 Panthers, averaging a career-best 9.6 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Gilman had his high scoring game in the second outing of the season with 25 points against Wabash, and has scored in double figures seven other teams.
Hanover coach Jon Miller loves what Gilman brings to his team.
“Brice is a dynamic player,” said Miller, in his 15th year with the Panthers. “He can make some plays for us that nobody else can make. He's trying to iron out some of the plays that he would make that would maybe not be the plays that would lead to winning.
“That's a progression that a lot of players have to go through, especially guys that are wired like he is.”
Gilman made one of his most favorite road trips of the season last week when Hanover played at Rose-Hulman, practically a home game for him and his large following of friends and family.
The Panthers came from behind to record an 84-78 win. While foul trouble limited Gilman’s statistical production, it was still a special night.
“It was really awesome,” he said. “My aunt works there, and I had a lot of friends and family that just were marking out on their calendars, and it was great to get to come back and play in front of them. That was the first time I've seen some people that came to see me play and it’s cool to have all that support and know that all those people still follow me from three hours away.”
Miller liked what Gilman was able to contribute against Rose-Hulman despite recording just five points and two assists.
“I don't think he had his best game individually, but when he came back in late in the game I thought he guarded well,” Miller said. “He can shoot the ball, even though he didn’t have his best shooting night. He’s not a point guard that can only pass; he can score it and make shots as well.”
Gilman bounced back three days later with his best statistical game of the year at Defiance, scoring 13 points and handing out a career-high 11 assists – against just one turnover.
Then on Wednesday, Gilman had the best all-around game of his career in an overtime win over league leader Anderson with 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Miller likes the aggressiveness with which Gilman runs the team.
“He does a really good job of pushing the ball up the court, and that’s something we’re pushing him to do,” he said. “He’s really taken to that. When he does that, he can create opportunities for some of the others and also from a scoring standpoint for himself.”
Gilman averaged 14.3 points per game in his senior year, second on the South Vermillion team, while also adding team-high totals of 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
The college game is obviously more difficult than high school, with bigger and stronger players, a longer court and a longer game.
“It was insane coming from high school to college,” Gilman noted. “The amount that Coach Miller and Coach Wiki [Ryan Nowicki] have developed me as a player – whether that be in the weight room, on my jump shot, reading defenses, my basketball IQ and just everything has been awesome.”
Gilman is majoring in finance with a minor in economics, with a career aspiration of being a wealth manager or financial advisor.
“My uncle is the president of RBC Wealth Management in Indianapolis, and I had an internship with them,” Gilman said of his career aspirations. “After the internship, it was super interesting and I really liked it.”
Like all college athletes, finding the time to complete schoolwork sometimes complicates things – but Miller’s program allows enough time.
“The classwork here is super rigorous, but we have study tables,” Gilman said. “A lot of my teammates are business majors also, so we do a lot of stuff together. The professors are great here.”
After the win over Anderson this week, the Panthers are now in sole possession of third place at 9-4, just one game behind co-leaders Anderson and Manchester. Three other teams are tied for third place at 8-5, making for an exciting stretch run.
“We were picked first in the preseason by the coaches and we only lost one player after winning the conference pretty handily last year,” Gilman said. “We're always confident in every game we go into, and we're just starting to click and get everything figured out as a team. Last year we peaked a little early and then had a problem in the conference tournament and lost.
“We're somebody teams should be scared to play from here on out,” Gilman said.
“College Report” writer Joey Bennett can be reached by email at jbblkc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.