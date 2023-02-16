Jeremy Agnew has enjoyed coaching Apsara Sakbun the past three years on the Ball State women’s swimming team.
This year, though, has been even better in terms of Sakbuns as younger sibling Haley joined her senior sister on the team as a freshman.
While some siblings bicker and have trouble being compatible, Agnew has seen no such behavior from the Terre Haute South graduates and treasures the only year he will have both of them together.
“Their relationship is just neat,” Agnew said. “They are very, very close. They just get along so well and they both genuinely just want to see the other succeed in everything they do.
“I’ve seen a lot of siblings have a lot of jealousy or rivalries and you just don’t get that with these two,” he added. “It’s really fun. It’s really special.”
Apsara came to the Muncie school as a member of Agnew’s first recruiting class, which was formed under difficult circumstances.
“I got hired in August and had to have a class signed by November, and she was one of my earlier phone calls,” he said. “To be honest, she was kind of a late bloomer in the sport. She was really just finding her stroke and really just improving at a pretty rapid rate when I got to talk to her.”
Agnew thought other programs had overlooked her, despite two state finals appearances in high school.
“I saw the way she carried herself on the deck as a competitor and I knew that was somebody we wanted on our team,” he recalls.
Haley, also a high school state finalist, was underrecruited for college as well.
Agnew took advantage of the situation and followed her career closely.
“I got to watch her swim all through high school, just knowing it was Apsara’s sister, and I’ve always been impressed,” he said. “She has a really good range of events, kind of different since Apsara is more of a sprinter. Haley can cover a pretty wide range of freestyle events.”
Apsara had a “hands off” approach in Haley’s recruitment.
“I told my sister I would never put pressure on her to follow me and go to Ball State,” Apsara said. “She was actually looking at ISU and staying in Terre Haute for a while. Then she went on her visit here and then really liked it and she was like, ‘should I do it?’ I was like ‘yeah, what do you mean?’ “
While Apsara admits not influencing her sister, Agnew acknowledges the connection didn’t hurt.
“They’re tight and I think usually siblings decide early on that they don’t want to be anywhere near each other or they really get along well and they want to go to the same school,” he said. “It was definitely lucky for us that they were from a close family, and Haley was certainly interested in going where her sister went.”
Apsara’s specialty in college has been in relays, and she appears 15 times (and counting) in the school record books. She was a member of four relay teams that hold program records (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free and 800 free), and also placed 10th overall in the 50 free at the MAC championships as a freshman.
In addition to a long laundry list of victories and records, Apsara was named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference team the past two years.
Apsara is glad she chose Ball State and has enjoyed her experience there.
“I love that I chose this school, and I have had a lot of great teammates,” she said. “From where we started as a team my freshman year to where we are now, it’s just crazy to see how much we have improved during that time.”
She has enjoyed having her little sister along for one last ride together.
“It’s awesome,” Apsara said. “I love our dynamics because we’ve already done it once in high school, and it’s just on a bigger scale now. We get along really well.
“We swim in different groups so I don’t swim every practice with her, but it is still a little bit odd whenever I’m at meets I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, my sister’s swimming like in the heat before me or with me’,” she added. “I love it and wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Apsara has an apartment near campus, while Haley has the traditional freshman housing in a dormitory.
That difference doesn’t keep them apart, though.
“She basically lives with me,” Apsara said. “She lives in a dorm less than a block away from my house. She’s in the furthest dorm from campus and I live on the first house next to campus, so we’re really close.”
Some of Haley’s top performances this year came last month at the Butler Invitational, where she placed seventh in the 50 free, 11th in the 100 free and 16th in the 200 free.
She acknowledges that collegiate swimming is predictably more difficult than high school, but she likes where her first year has taken her.
“It’s a lot harder, but I feel like the work is definitely paying off,” she said. “I had a really good mid-season and I was really close to personal bests. I feel like I’m just getting used to these practices and working on techniques, and I had a lot to learn about my stroke.
“It’s almost like I had to relearn how to swim, but the coaches have been really helpful and they really work well with every single one of the athletes.”
Haley is majoring in business administration, maybe even starting a business with her sister someday.
She has enjoyed the swimming reunion with Apsara.
“I honestly really miss swimming with Apsara,” Haley said. “The past three years have been really strange since we spent this past 10 plus year swimming together. It’s been really nice because she gets me like no one else and she’s my biggest cheerleader.
“Like when I get on the block, she’s the first voice I hear and screaming on the side always knows exactly what to say when I’m nervous before a race.”
So how much will she miss that support next year?
“I don’t think it’ll be depressing,” Haley said. “When she came here and I had the three years without her, I got used to it. I think I’ll be just fine and I’ve made enough friends that I don’t think I have to worry.”
The Sakbuns and the rest of the Cardinals will be heading to the 2023 MAC Championships at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where they will conclude their current seasons unless they qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Even Apsara will not be done at that point, since both sisters have been invited to participate for the Cambodian National Team in the Southeast Asian Games from May 5-17 in Cambodia.
Actually, since the 2020-21 school year saw athletic schedules severely restricted or even cancelled, the NCAA is allowing any athlete who participated that year to have a fifth year of eligibility if they choose.
While the thought was tempting, to both continue her love of swimming and spend another year with her sister, Apsara has decided she will graduate this spring and put an end to her college swimming career.
“I’m ready to start working and enter the workforce,” she said.
Agnew admits he at least asked her if that was a possibility.
“I did ask her, and I was pretty sure that she wasn’t going to, but that would’ve at least been a nice thing if she had,” he said. “I would’ve loved to have her for her fifth year, but the point of college is to graduate and be ready for life after college. I’m glad athletics has been a good part of her life, but she’s a lot more than just a swimmer, that’s for sure.”
Apsara will graduate this year with a degree in business analytics and business information technology.
“She’s just incredibly intelligent, super sharp, and she’s not going to have a problem finding a job and making an impact to wherever she goes,” Agnew predicted.
While sometimes the families of athletes can be overbearing and problematic, Agnew is thrilled that no such issues have arisen with the Sakbuns.
“Her family’s awesome, and they’ve just been incredible supporters of the program,” he said. “I’ve watched how they support their daughters through the highs and the lows and they’ve just kind of been a rock for them. When we got. Haley, it was nice already knowing the family.
“When you’re recruiting a swimmer, you’re recruiting a family,” Agnew added. “That’s part of the package.”
Unfortunately for Agnew, Haley is the final child in the family tree and he knows he’s going to need to branch off into other groups.
“I’m going to have to find some new families, and I guess get out of my shell,” he admitted.
But if there were another sister?
“I would say ‘yes’, welcome to the Cardinal family.”
“College Report” writer Joey Bennett can be reached by email at jbblkc@gmail.com.
