The last time I wrote a "College Report" column, we were winding down with fall sports and beginning winter sports.
How quickly time flies.
Back then, I promised to credit Wabash Valley athletes who were on fall rosters for Indiana State and Rose-Hulman. That was a while back, but let's rattle off those names before we jump into winter-sport specialists.
For Indiana State football, we had sophomore wide receivers Dakota Caton and Trey Powell from Sullivan; freshman running back Dawson Basinger from North Central; freshman wide receiver Nathan Barrett, senior defensive lineman Michael Ghant Jr. and freshman offensive lineman Jack Sherman, all from Terre Haute North; and junior tight end Ethan Cox, junior safety Ben Dillion and freshman offensive lineman Carter Herrin, all from Terre Haute South.
We also had women's cross country runner Devon Zeck, a sophomore; women's soccer player Liz Humphrey, a freshman forward, and women's volleyball player Chloe Mason, a freshman setter. All three ISU athletes graduated from Terre Haute North.
In NCAA Division III football at Rose-Hulman, we had senior punter Jonathan Sutterer from Terre Haute North and junior linebacker Jacob Hendrich from Northview.
In other D-III sports, the Engineers were represented by Valley athletes Kayla Harding (freshman middle hitter, volleyball, Terre Haute North); Emma Royer (freshman defensive specialist, volleyball, Sullivan); Kyla Jarvis (senior, women's tennis, Terre Haute North); Caleigh Kintner (junior, women's tennis, Terre Haute North); Breanna Rogers (freshman, women's tennis, Terre Haute South); and Emma Goodman (freshman, women's tennis, Robinson, Ill.).
Now check out our winter athletes list complete with up-to-date stats (through Sunday):
WINTER SPORTS
Clay City
Avalee Jeffers, basketball, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods — This 5-foot-11 sophomore forward is averaging 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Team owns a 2-10 record.
Linton
Tucker Hayes, basketball, Olney Central — This 6-1 freshman guard is averaging 2.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. Team is 12-2.
Sammy Robbins, basketball, Mount St. Joseph — This 6-5 freshman forward is averaging 4.4 ppg and 2.9 rpg. Team is 3-8 overall and 1-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Marshall
Demi Burdick, basketball, UT Martin — This 6-2 junior forward is averaging 3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.2 apg. Team is 6-7.
Chloee Hughes, basketball, Olney Central — This 5-7 sophomore guard is averaging 2.0 ppg. Team is 7-7.
Josiah Wallace, basketball, Eastern Illinois — This 6-4 junior guard is averaging 11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.2 apg. Team is 7-7.
Parke Heritage
Landon Newnum, basketball, Goshen — This 5-11 freshman guard is averaging 2.5 ppg. Team is 4-12.
Riverton Parke
Jessica Organ, basketball, Findlay — This 5-7 senior guard is averaging 0.8 ppg. Team is 8-7.
Tayler Vauters, basketball, Purdue Northwest — This 5-6 junior guard is averaging 2.5 ppg and 2.3 rpg. Team is 4-9.
Rockville
Baylee Breedlove, basketball, Lake Land College. This 5-11 sophomore is on the Lakers' roster, but individual statistics could not be found.
South Vermillion
Zach Junker, swimming, Rose-Hulman — This freshman is on the Engineers' men's roster.
Kaden Lindsey, swimming, Rose-Hulman — This freshman is on the Engineers' men's roster.
Terre Haute South
Amani Brown, basketball, Vincennes U. — This 5-6 freshman guard is averaging 11.9 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.2 rpg and 1.4 spg. Team is 14-3.
Abby Kirsch, swimming, Vassar College — This senior is a breaststroke specialist for the Brewers' women's team.
James Mandeville, swimming, Hope College — This sophomore is a breaststroke specialist for the Flying Dutchmen.
Jaylen Minnett, basketball, IUPUI. This 6-1 junior guard is averaging 15.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.4 apg. Team is 5-12.
Maggie Mullican, swimming, St. Norbert College — This sophomore is on the Green Knights' women's roster.
Craig Porter, basketball, Vincennes U. — This 6-1 sophomore guard is averaging 12.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 6.4 apg. Team is 14-1.
Apsara Sakbun, swimming, Ball State — This freshman is a freestyle/backstroke specialist for the Cardinals' women's squad. Team is 3-2 dual meets.
De'Avion Washington, basketball, Indiana State — This 6-3 sophomore guard is averaging 2.1 ppg and 1.7 rpg. Team is 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Terre Haute North
Tate Cooper, basketball, Anderson — This 6-3 sophomore guard is averaging 4.2 ppg and 1.2 rpg. Team is 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the HCAC.
Braden Edington, basketball, Illinois Valley Community College — This 5-10 freshman guard is averaging 5.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.8 apg. Team is 6-10.
Cayman Hayes, basketball, Olney Central — This 6-1 freshman guard is averaging 5.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 2.0 apg. Team is 12-2.
Ike Murrell, wrestling, Marian U. — This junior is competing in the 184-pound weight class for the Knights.
Montgomeree Porter, basketball, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods — This 5-1 senior guard is averaging 0.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.6 spg. Team is 2-10.
Nate Sommer, swimming, Bates College — This 6-5 freshman is a freestyle/breaststroke/IM specialist for the Bobcats' men's squad.
Andrew Taflinger, swimming, Anderson — This senior is a sprint freestyle/butterfly specialist for the Ravens' men's team.
West Vigo
Jacob Weir, swimming, Franklin — This senior is competing for the Grizzlies' men's team.
