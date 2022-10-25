Chris O’Leary admits that even though he’s been a part of the Notre Dame football staff for more than four years, sometimes the lifetime Irish fan still can’t believe his good fortune.
“It's been surreal at times,” admits O’Leary, who has moved up the ladder within the ND program to take over last year as coach of the team’s safeties after previously working as an intern and a graduate assistant. “There's a lot of times that I sit there as I drive in, drive on campus or in practice and just think about how cool it is that I'm coaching at Notre Dame. Growing up as a fan and following Notre Dame football my whole life, I remind myself that I am living a dream. It’s really cool.”
O’Leary, who graduated from Terre Haute North High School in 2010, went on to play at hometown Indiana State. Originally signing as a quarterback, he overcame an injury that ended his time at that position and worked his way into being a solid wide receiver. The Sycamores made the playoffs in 2014, winning one game in the FCS playoffs.
After graduation, O’Leary went to work for former head coach Trent Miles at Georgia State and then moved even farther south to coach under former North/ISU standout Steve Englehart at Florida Tech.
O’Leary used a common path to make the leap from Division II to Division I national FBS powerhouse — personal connections.
“My defensive coordinator, Rick Minter at Florida Tech, knew [then-Notre Dame coach] Brian Kelly and I had a mutual friend with one of the grad assistants, Tyler Plantz. When they had an opening for a graduate assistant role, I applied for it online. Through those connections I was able to get an interview.”
O’Leary interviewed with ND defensive coordinator Clark Lee, who offered him a position lower than what he interviewed for as a defensive analyst working with defensive backs.
“I took it knowing that I just wanted to get my foot in the door at Notre Dame,” he said.
Kelly departed Notre Dame for Louisiana State after last season and O’Leary faced the coaching limbo status of anyone in that situation. A new head coach coming in from the outside could bring in an entirely new staff and O’Leary could have been on the move again.
Fortunately, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach and O’Leary retained his spot.
“When coach Kelly left, it was up in air what was going to happen,” he said. “When coach Freeman got the head job, it was a blessing because we have a really good relationship. He trusts me and gave me an opportunity to stay on staff. I was fired up to stay here and I believe in coach Freeman.”
O’Leary describes his main function as being held responsible for how the safeties play on Saturdays. Throughout the week, his role is to prepare them for the game in a number of ways — film study every day, individual work at practice and team work at practice.
“Each day is designed to get them ready for different situations,” he said. “One day we'll be devoted to early downs, red zone, etc. During the games, I rotate them and adjust throughout the game.”
O’Leary makes sure his guys pass their classes and live a high-character lifestyle. He also recruits future Irish safeties, and has been lauded by national publications as one of the country’s up and coming young assistant coaches.
He has enjoyed plenty of successes, coaching in the College Football Playoffs in 2021 and also having his top performer (Kyle Hamilton) be selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Yet, the Irish have not been quite as successful this season as usual — dropping home games to unheralded opponents Marshall and Stanford after losing in a strong performance at top-ranked Ohio State to open the season.
“The four years I've been here before this, it was 10-win seasons, it was playoffs and maybe an occasional loss — and this year we've already had three,” he said. “It's been a different challenge and it's been a test to everyone in the program. And at the end of the day, it's going to make our program and our staff stronger. Because of the character that we've built through this adversity, we think we could finish the season really strong.”
O’Leary notes that despite the high expectations for a program expected to win every game by its nationwide fan base, the vibe around the building is very positive.
“We know it's been challenging and we think that it's going to make us better in the long run for it,” he said. “We have a big vision for this program and this team, and we're confident.”
O’Leary and his wife, the former Jessie McKanna, have a son (Jack) and another child set to arrive in April.
“It’ll be chaos,” O’Leary said with a laugh. “Jessie is great and Jack is doing great too. He’s getting close to 2 1/2 years old and he’s probably the No. 1 Notre Dame football fan in the country right now. He lives for Notre Dame football and he’s hilarious.”
Jessie and Jack stop by campus for lunch every day and Jack is already a popular figure among the players.
“He already knows about half of our players’ names,” O’Leary said Sunday afternoon, on a break between watching Saturday’s game film with the staff and a team meeting. “I don’t get to see them all as much as I’d like, but we can get time on Thursday night or sometimes Friday morning. The season definitely takes a toll on them, but they’ve been awesome.”
O’Leary turns 31 in a couple of weeks, and while he’s in no particular hurry to move on from South Bend, he does have some unfinished goals.
“My goal is to become a head coach at some level at some point,” he said. “I don't know when that'll be or if I'll get that opportunity, but right now I'm extremely thankful to be in this position. I'm blessed to be the safeties coach here and I don't see my myself going anywhere anytime soon. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
