Here are some early highlights from Wabash Valley high school graduates competing collegiately in cross country and soccer:
• Northview grad and former Terre Haute North runner Nolan White ran second for Bellarmine in its first meet of the season, placing 44th overall in a time of 15:55.3. Bellarmine placed eighth of 12 teams in the meet, which was won by Ohio State.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was led by the one-two punch of Northview grad Thomas Chapman and Terre Haute North grad Evan Adams in the Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan.
• Terre Haute South grad Cael Light ran third for Indiana State’s team and sixth overall in the Walt Crawford Open at Eastern Illinois.
• Terre Haute North grad Michael Dunagan made his debut for the Butler Bulldogs after competing the past three years at Morehead State.
Dunagan placed 10th on the team and 70th overall in the Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State after running fifth on the team and sixth overall the previous week in the Rose-Hulman Twilight Meet.
Dunagan finished his undergraduate degree in three years with a degree in Sports Management and minor in Business. He was co-captain of the Morehead team and received the prestigious OVC Academic Medal of Honor, and has two years of eligibility remaining.
• Caleb Gonser, a junior at Anderson, has scored one goal on two shots for the Ravens so far this season. He has played in four games, starting two.
The Ravens finished 0-1-2 in a preseason European tour. Gonser had a goal and an assist in the three games, scoring eight minutes into the final game against Chorlton FC from Manchester, England, on a left-footed strike from 17 yards out.
The Ravens not only competed on the pitch, but also toured several historical locations and were able to watch two professional games.
Gonser is the only county player to have scored for his team so far this season, which is only a couple of weeks old.
Committing
Four Wabash Valley area athletes are known to have made verbal commitments to play in college starting next school year.
They are:
Basketball
Joey Hart, Linton, Central Florida
Football
Jayden Wayt, Terre Haute North, Indiana State
Baseball
Carter Murphy, West Vigo, Indiana State
Bryson Carpenter, Terre Haute North, Indiana State
Coming up
On Sept. 28, updated lists of football, golf and tennis athletes will be published along with results through the previous weekend. On Oct. 12, a comprehensive list of results from each fall sport will be published.
Please send names of any additional fall sports athletes to jbblkc@gmail.com and they will be added to the list. Other information requested includes any athletes transferring schools to compete, current high school students committing to colleges or former athletes being honored by their alma mater in a Hall of Fame or other recognition.
Current players
CROSS COUNTRY
Terre Haute North
Olivia Trausch, Sr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 47th overall in the Titan Opener Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 15:02.76.
Zoe Trausch, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Ran fourth on the team and 16th overall in Titan Opener Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in time of 13:04.09.
Ian Gadberry, So., Indiana State – Finished 28th overall and seventh on team with time of 26:45.4 in Walt Crawford Open at Eastern Illinois.
Michael Dunagan, Jr., Butler – Ran fifth on team and sixth overall in time of 16:34.0 in Rose-Hulman Twilight (5K), ran 10th on team and 70th overall in time of 27:52.7 in Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State (5.2 miles).
Nahlee Gordon, So., IUPUI – No results available.
Emma Lynch, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 44th overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 14:38.37.
Evan Adams, Fr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Ran second on team and 22nd overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in time of 16:42.25.
Terre Haute South
Nathan McIntyre, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 41st overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 17:40.98.
Cael Light, So., Indiana State – Finished sixth overall and third on team with time of 25:49.6 in Walt Crawford Open at Eastern Illinois
Kaya Tanner, Fr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 30th overall in time of
West Vigo
Zach Whitkanack, head coach, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Jacob Turner, Gr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No results available.
William Saude, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 63rd overall in the Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 19:17.71.
Kaitlin Whitford, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 55th overall in the Titan Opener at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 16:15.94.
Northview
Aaron Crawn, assistant coach, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Thomas Chapman, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Ran first for team and fourth overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in 15:43.15.
Nolan White, Fr., Bellarmine – Ran second on team and 44th overall in Mike Baumer XC Classic at Fairborn, Ohio.
Stuart Bennett, Fr., Southern Indiana – No results available.
Micha Peals, Fr., Southern Indiana – Ran 10th on team and 84th overall in time of 20:04.0 in Covered Bridge Open at Boone, N.C.
North Vermillion
Kirstin Ellis, Sr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 65th overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 18:26.08.
North Central
Zachary Weir, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 51st overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 18:06.57.
Sullivan
Josie Gettinger, Fr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 50th overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in 15:32.03.
Linton
Jonathan Hayden, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 25th overall and second on team in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 16:51.18.
Parke Heritage
Sydney Kramer, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Placed 58th overall in Titan Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan in a time of 16:43.95.
Marshall
Trevor Maynard, Jr., Rose-Hulman – No results available.
Dylan Stillwell, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No results available
SOCCER
Terre Haute North
Keely Thompson, graduate assistant coach, Southern Indiana – Team opened season with 3-2-2 record.
Liz Humphrey, Sr., Indiana State – No statistics available.
Sasha Thompson, Jr., Indiana State – Has played in four games with one shot attempted.
Lauren Keith, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Chloe Pugh, Fr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Terre Haute South
Caleb Gonser, Jr., Anderson – Has played in four games (starting two) with one goal in two shots on goal.
Luka Popoff, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Natalie Morris, So., Tiffin (Ohio) – Has played in five games with four shots on goal.
Kendall Austin, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Adam Andres, Fr., Marian – No statistics available.
West Vigo
Clae Burson, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Aiden Rubinacci, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Has played in six games with no statistics.
Annalyse Dooley, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Abigail Scott, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods –Has started team’s only game, with one shot attempted on goal.
Rylee Bull, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Elizabeth Vinardi, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Corynn DeGroote, Fr., Indiana State – Has played in two games for Sycamores.
Northview
Karlie Kellett, Sr., IU-Kokomo – Has played in four matches this season.
Mario Martinez, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Has played in five games with two shots attempted.
Landon Campbell, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Has played in six games with no statistics.
Kaylee Lowe, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Started team’s only game so far with no statistics.
Raelee Everhart, Fr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Started team’s only game so far with no statistics.
Lauren Rindone, Fr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Kassidy Kellett, So., Lee University (Tenn.) – Has played in all six matches with two shots (one on goal).
Sullivan
Nicolas Thomas, Jr., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – Has played in two games, starting one, allowing four goals as goalkeeper and making seven saves.
Kaydon Turley, So., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – No statistics available.
Marshall
Mitchell Garrett, Sr., Millikin – Has played in three games (starting one) with no statistics.
Robinson
Kayla Guyer, So., Rose-Hulman – No statistics available.
