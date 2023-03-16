After a relatively normal nomadic start to his coaching career, Terre Haute South grad Brent Noble has found a home with the University of Indianapolis.
Noble was named the UIndy swimming and diving head coach in April 2022 following the Greyhounds' historic finish to 2021-22 season while he was the interim head coach. Noble guided the UIndy women's team to a program-best runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Division II championships and the men's squad to a third-place showing.
Joining the UIndy staff as an assistant in 2019, Noble was promoted to associate head coach in the summer of 2020 and later the interim head coach of December 2021.
Noble and the Greyhounds completed a historic week in the 2023 NCAA DII championships last weekend at the Indiana University Natatorium, with the UIndy men’s team capturing the first national title in program history while also becoming the first-ever UIndy men's program to win a team championship.
Meanwhile, the UIndy women's team earned its second consecutive runner-up trophy at the nationals.
Noble swam at Eastern Illinois, graduating in 2009, then coached one year as a men’s assistant at DePauw, sprint coach for men’s and women’s teams at East Carolina and then serving as head swimming coach at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.
Noble then came much closer to home, taking over as head coach at Wabash College in the fall of 2013 and staying there through 2018 before getting the call to Division I as head coach at Evansville.
He spent a year in the Florida Keys at a race club there before returning home.
“My wife and I decided to move back to Indiana in August of 2019, and we’re very settled in,” Noble said. “UIndy is a place that fits us well and Indianapolis is where we want to live.”
Noble and his wife have two young children and they like being so close to their grandparents.
“With me being from Terre Haute, that's only an hour away,” he said. “We live over at Brownsburg, so it's even a little bit closer. My wife is from Frankfort, so that’s not too far either.”
Noble noted that the UIndy men’s team was one of the favorites for the national title, although a complicated scoring system involving dual meets, conference meets and national championships makes accurate predictions difficult.
“It was us and Drury all year in the national ranking for dual meets and we got ranked in the No. 1 spot a few days before the national meet,” he said. “But it wasn't necessarily a prediction of who would win the NCAA championship. Drury beat us at conference pretty easily [by 139 points].
“Most people probably saw that as Drury being the stronger team. We wanted to win this one and establish something here. I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
Noble noted that the heat sheets, containing personal bests, showed Indianapolis winning by about 30 points.
“What we did was a slight improvement, but it was pretty much by the book,” he said. “The women were actually the ones that made up the most ground. The women were set to be third and almost 200 points behind Nova Southeastern, so they made a big move.”
Noble credits his strong youth swimming background in Terre Haute, as well as the things he has learned at his many stops along the way which contribute in a big way to his successes as a coach.
“I had a lot of great coaches myself growing up in Terre Haute Swimming, originally at the Terre Haute Aquatic Club, and then with the Torpedoes and at South,” he said. “Donnie Brush was my very first coach in my younger years. There was a lot I learned from Jeff Thompson and some from Brian Heaton.
“It wasn't really until college that I understood that you could be a professional coach when I got into college. I didn’t realize there were college coaches, and that's what they did full-time rather than teaching and coaching like Jeff.”
One of the most beneficial experiences for Noble was at the Councilman Center for the Science of Swimming at Indiana University.
“I'd say in terms of understanding the sport, I took the most away from Joel Sager, the Councilman Center in terms of enthusiasm and just kind of understanding love for the sport and, and kind of the competitiveness and the work that goes in,” Noble said. “Overall, I’ve taken different pieces and lessons along the way from a lot of different people.”
Noble is hopeful his program’s success will make recruiting easier. “We’ll see,” he said Monday while performing that exact task.
“We have a school that offers a lot to student-athletes,” he said. “I think we are all where we are for a reason. UIndy is a pretty easy place to be successful in sports based on the resources that we have. I don't take that lightly, and I make sure that I understand that I have a pretty great opportunity to represent something good. I try to be a good steward of that.”
Noble has 8.1 scholarships to divide among his roster, which contains several times more names than those numbers. He noted that Division I schools get a few more, but both situations need to combine academic and athletic funding in order to function.
“Development is really important,” he said. “We recruit a lot of people on very little scholarship money, or no scholarship, and they work their way up in our program where they earn a scholarship.”
One of the more interesting dynamics is the large number of international student-athletes on the roster. Noble said it’s not as difficult to attract quality swimmers as it seems it would be.
“Being so objective, in terms of times, we don't need a ton of information,” Noble said. “There are a couple different websites where you can search times. Typically, what happens is a recruiter or the individual will find our information on the website and reach out, I can search their time in a couple seconds and see how viable that might be athletically.”
Noble has enjoyed the ability to get to know other cultures through swimming and having students on the team that were from places that he’s never been to before, and probably never will.
“I like to be able to present that opportunity to our students,” he said. “I think we have 35 different countries on our roster right now and I have little mini flags in my office window for each country. Everybody mixes together very much and we assimilate as one full team rather than a bunch of individuals.”
Included in the international flair of the Greyhound roster are athletes from Spain, Zambia, Romania, Slovakia, Martinique, North Macedonia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Aruba, Australia, Iceland, Brazil, Honduras, Ukraine, Botswana, Hungary, Germany, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, India, Jamaica and Malaysia.
Noble said his team sometimes has potluck dinners, featuring dishes from literally all around the world.
“We try pretty hard to have American students paired with international students in their freshman year,” Noble said. “If you're a freshman from Center Grove High School, rooming with someone from Germany, you're probably going to take your German roommate home for Thanksgiving, right? There are a lot of interesting things about it.”
