It’s a small world, even in the arena of summer collegiate baseball.
The Terre Haute-based Rex announced in November they had signed Harry Markotay of the Wilson (N.C.) Tobs in the Coastal Plain League as their new manager.
Markotay’s replacement with the Tobs is Terre Haute native Tony Rosselli, son of Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli.
Tony Rosselli played baseball for Indiana State from 2013-2017. In 2015 and 2016, he played under former Tobs manager Brian Hill for the CPL’s Edenton Steamers and won a Petitt Cup. After graduating, Rosselli signed to play ball for the Utica Unicorns and also played in Taiwan for the Asian Winter Ball League, where he led his teams in multiple hitting categories.
After his benchmark performances in Utica & Taiwan, the younger Rosselli signed for the Chicago Dogs under Butch Hobson in the American Association, where he spent three years from 2018-2020.
In the winter of 2021, Rosselli signed with the U.S. Bobsled Team and took third place in the North American Cup. Rosselli then signed with the Milwaukee Milkmen baseball club and then later in the year was picked up by the Kane County Cougars. After the 2021 baseball season, Rosselli decided to hang up the glove and accepted an assistant coaching position with Indiana State, where he worked with outfielders and hitters.
Rosselli competed in 2022 in the Professional Long Drive Competition, where he stacked up with the best in the world at hitting a golf ball for distance.
Rosselli now owns his own business, Alpha Performance LLC, where he trains baseball, softball and golf athletes.
“I am very excited to have the privilege to coach and be a role model for these college ball players,” Tony Rosselli said. “To come back to North Carolina and the great city of Wilson to coach for the Tobs will be one to remember.”
Tobs GM Mike Bell is glad to have Rosselli on board.
“Tony has been a guy that we have been after for a while to lead our team,” Bell said. “His knowledge of the CPL & the game are hard to find. He is a guy that will keep the winning tradition in Wilson alive.”
Rosselli reached back into his past for his assistant coach, hiring Terre Haute South grad and fellow former Rex player Will Hayes to join his staff.
Hayes played baseball at Missouri University of Science & Technology from 2017-2022 where he was a second baseman.
During his college playing days, Will earned D2 Academic All-American honors in 2021, finished second in career stolen bases and eighth in career runs scored for the Miners.
In 2018, Hayes was an all-star in the Mid-Plains League as a member of the Kansas City Knights, then he played for the Rex in 2019.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with minors in engineering management as well as psychology of leadership.
Rosselli is happy to have Hayes on board.
“I played with Will’s brother [Jacob], who was also a great athlete, and Will would always be around when we were training,” he said. “Will has been around the game his whole life and he has a good head on his shoulders, is a really good guy and I trust everything he will do for the team. He brings an energy to the clubhouse that translates to a championship mentality and I look forward to having him on board for 2023.”
In other Rex news, the team has signed West Vigo senior and future Indiana State Sycamore Carter Murphy to play this summer.
Murphy has been chosen as a first-team Class 3A all-state selection by several online publications.
Former Rex pitcher Hunter Kloke has signed professionally with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. In 2018, Kloke helped lead the Rex to a Prospect League championship and started three games for the 2018 season. During the 2018 championship game, Kloke had a 1.29 ERA for the Rex in 3.2 IP and five strikeouts.
Former Rex manager Bobby Segal is in his seventh season as hitting coach for the Otters.
• Terre Haute South graduate Derelle Hankins returns to the Marian University football program for a third time in his life, with this his second as an assistant coach.
Hankins played on the Marian defensive line for 2009-11 after transferring from Indiana State. He was a member of the Marian coaching staff from 2015-17, working with the defensive line.
In his first go-around as a coach at Marian, Hankins guided all-MSFA linemen Dillon Dittemore and worked with members of the program’s all-time sack list, including Mac Dutra and Dwayne Beckford.
Hankins’ unit helped Marian lead the NAIA in sacks in 2015 and 2016, playing a role in the Knights’ 2015 NAIA national championship.
After coaching at Marian, Hankins spent time in 2018 as an assistant coach at Pike High School and from 2019-2021 as an assistant at Butler University.
Hankins joins the staff of new Marian coach Ted Karras Jr., a former Terre Haute resident.
• Former Indiana State baseball standout Clay Dungan was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday by the Kansas City Royals.
Dungan fractured the hamate bone in his right wrist last Thursday and will miss at least the first three months of the season. When he’s able to return, he will likely be sent to Triple-A Omaha.
• In the breakout accompanying this column is a list of spring Wabash Valley high school grads or former ISU athletes/coaches known to be at a different college now. Please send any additions or corrections to jbblkc@gmail.com.
