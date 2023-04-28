The Vincennes University Trailblazer basketball team picked up another big signing Thursday morning with the addition of 6-foot-2 Linton High School product Logan Webb.
“We’re just happy to have him,” VU’s Hall of Fame coach Todd Franklin said. “He’s a good young man. He’s a local guy, Indiana guy. We always love to get those guys. They have to be guys that can come in and help the program. We watched him during the season, watched him practice and had him over here on a visit.”
“I think he brings the type of attitude and work ethic that we want and like,” Franklin added. “He’s the kind of guy off the court and in the classroom that we like and he brings a weapon of being able to shoot the ball. He’s a guy that is used to winning and he has a little bit of size and strength to him, which is important to making that transition to college basketball. At the end of the day, those are the things that led us to him. I think he was attracted to what we do and the opportunity it provided to him to show and develop and work better and show the world that he can play at the next level.”
Webb comes to VU after leading the Linton Miners to the IHSAA Class 2A state championship game this past season under head coach and VU alum Joey Hart.
Webb helped the Miners reach the state championship game after an impressive 28-point performance, including five made 3-pointers against Brownstown Central in the semistate in March.
Webb averaged 16.7 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Linton this past season, including 67 3-point makes as a senior as the Miners finished the season with an impressive 29-2 record overall, setting a school record for wins in a season.
Webb recently played in the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game at North Daviess, in which he led his team with 26 points, all in the second half, including eight made 3s and being named the Most Valuable Player of the game.
Webb also was a member of the Linton football team, which won the school’s first sectional and regional championships since moving up to Class 2A this past fall.
“We can look at all of the traits that you want, but we really don’t know about a guy until he comes in,” Franklin said. “Does he fit, is he a guy that can make it here, does he want what we do? We are kind of unique in how we go about our work. We’re pretty clear on that. So, not everybody fits that and we think he does those things but where it ends up playing, who knows. You get 15 quality players in here and they go to work every day and you see who improves and who fits in and that process never ends.
“We’ll throw him into the mix with all of these guys. He’s been around here a little bit. He’s met our guys and I think he’d fit in. So we’ll see how quickly he can adapt. Guarding guys at this level is a whole different thing. Getting your shot off at this level is a whole different thing and you never know how fast guys adapt to that until they are in here and going at it every day.”
The Trailblazers are coming off a big bounce back season where VU finished with a record of 30-6, VU’s 19th 30-win season in program history and reached the quarterfinals of the NJCAA national championship tournament.
Several additional college signings/commitments have been announced.
Among them are:
Class of 2023
Terre Haute North
Gavin Branam, football, Wabash College
James Frye, cross country and track, St. Mary’s-of-the-Woods
Cam Judson, baseball, Rose Hulman
Brinlee McCloud — cross country/track, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Preslee Michael — basketball, Olivet University
Jayden Moore — basketball, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Chris Owens — basketball, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Jackson Thoma — baseball, Salem University (West Virginia)
Sullivan
Lauren Craighead, soccer, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Paige Chickadaunce, soccer, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Linton
Logan Webb, basketball, Vincennes
Hunter Gennicks, football, Navy
Bloomfield
Peter Combs, basketball, Taylor
Brett Sherrard, baseball, Butler
Class of 2024
Clay City
Lexee Thompson, softball, Indiana Wesleyan
• Spring highlights — Here are some spring sports highlights from the college ranks:
• Northview grad Braydon Tucker had one of his best pitching performances of the spring last Saturday as Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 12-3.
Tucker pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs and five hits, striking out six batters and walking two. Tucker improved his record to 4-0 on the season with a 3.51 ERA and 58 strikeouts to just 21 walks.
• Evansville’s Kip Fougerousse, another former Indiana Hoosier, also had a huge day in a 7-6 win over Murray State. Fougerousse, a Linton grad, hit two home runs with six RBI — including a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning.
For the season, Fougerousse is hitting .291 with three doubles eight homers (second on team) and 32 RBI (also second on team).
• Terre Haute North grad Camryn Scott set a St. Mary-of-the-Woods College record for single-season stolen bases when she stole three bases last Friday.
Scott increased her total to 44 stolen bases in a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Christian, breaking her own record of 41 set last season.
• Indiana State defensive lineman Jack Sherman, a Terre Haute North grad, was one of five players honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference with its President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
The award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA (through fall 2022 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must also be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2023.
• Clay City graduate Sophie Moshos has continued her strong pitching performances for NCAA Division III No. 22-ranked Transylvania.
Moshos, a freshman, was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitching Athlete of the Week for the week of April 17. She pitched 13 innings this week in two games, one against Centre and one against Defiance. She had 17 strikeouts and had her first career no-hitter, also a shutout, against Defiance in a 7-0 win over the Yellow Jackets.
It was the second POW award of the season for Moshos.
Moshos went 2-1 last weekend with a 7-0 win over Manchester and a split doubleheader against Franklin. She recorded 14 strikeouts over the three games and is now 9-6 on the year.
